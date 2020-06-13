« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League July 14th-22nd  (Read 1028 times)

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:00:10 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 08:58:53 PM
As if you've read that block of a book!  :P
read all books of Rafael Marquez, mate.
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:02:56 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 08:58:53 PM
As if you've read that block of a book!  :P
I prefer Love in the Time of Kolarov
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:03:29 PM »
Fifth times a charm for Giroud, awful defending yet again by Norwich.
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:03:32 PM »
Such poor defending from Klose.
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:03:36 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:00:10 PM
read all books of Rafael Marquez, mate.

I'm impressed. Truly. I was supposed to read Cien años de soledad for a coursework essay. Couldn't get through the first ten pages.

Fuck! They score just as am about to slag them off again. Oh, Norwich. Couldn't keep it tight at the end of the half.
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:03:51 PM »
What a ball. Wish we would have got him more every match I see him in.
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:05:16 PM »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:03:51 PM
What a ball. Wish we would have got him more every match I see him in.

Who? Willian?? Isn't he about 40 now?
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:06:17 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:05:16 PM
Who? Willian?? Isn't he about 40 now?

Pulisic.
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:07:07 PM »
United's hope is gone.
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:07:56 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:03:36 PM
I'm impressed. Truly. I was supposed to read Cien años de soledad for a coursework essay. Couldn't get through the first ten pages.
I finish nearly every book I start, but I couldn't get further than a quarter of this. Maybe less.
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:08:16 PM »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 09:07:07 PM
United's hope is gone.

For 3rd? Leicester looks down and out to me.
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:08:25 PM »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 09:07:07 PM
United's hope is gone.
Eh? Chelsea are irrelevant to United, they'll get in via Leicester's collapse.
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:09:45 PM »
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:10:27 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 09:07:56 PM
I finish nearly every book I start, but I couldn't get further than a quarter of this. Maybe less.

That's a bit harsh. That was a perfectly readable post from Morgana.
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:13:08 PM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:09:45 PM
.

Thanks, mate. Sky One is channel 106 by the way.
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:13:42 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:10:27 PM
That's a bit harsh. That was a perfectly readable post from Morgana.

 ;D
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:15:44 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:03:36 PM
I'm impressed. Truly. I was supposed to read Cien años de soledad for a coursework essay. Couldn't get through the first ten pages.

Fuck! They score just as am about to slag them off again. Oh, Norwich. Couldn't keep it tight at the end of the half.
I was joking with Rafael Marquez name:)
But yeah, G G Marquez is my favorite author (along with Kundera) and I've read all of his stuff starting when he was a journalist and writing short stories, to his biography. I've sent mail to his publisher in Mexico City once when I was in college, telling how I was a huge fan, and he has responded me with a nice thank you message. I've read One Hundred Years of Solitude probably after 10 of his other books so it was easier to digest than a neutral. His short stories and non fictions are good start like "The Story of a Shipwrecked Sailor", "Chronicle of a Death Foretold" etc.
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:16:29 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:10:27 PM
That's a bit harsh. That was a perfectly readable post from Morgana.
;D
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:20:27 PM »
off the thread: Atalanta scored 4 goals in first half hour.

91 goals already in the season, 24 more than Juve, fucking hell.
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:20:49 PM »
Feels like pretty much every match I've watched since the restart has had Jon fucking Moss involved somewhere. He's like the Jermaine Jenas of referees.
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:21:51 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:20:49 PM
Feels like pretty much every match I've watched since the restart has had Jon fucking Moss involved somewhere. He's like the Jermaine Jenas of referees.

;D
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:22:26 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:10:27 PM
That's a bit harsh. That was a perfectly readable post from Morgana.
Haha, got better toward the end I hope
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:27:56 PM »
90+6th min Maguire header for own goal against Leicester to lose the CL spot.
Then Maguire saying in post match interview "They are my old club and I'm happy for them, I still have a lot of friends there"
Is it too much to ask for?
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:30:01 PM »
How shit are Chelsea to actually be in a game here

I mean for fucks sake
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #64 on: Today at 09:30:42 PM »
Cantwell sucks. 
Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:30:47 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:15:44 PM
I was joking with Rafael Marquez name:)
But yeah, G G Marquez is my favorite author (along with Kundera) and I've read all of his stuff starting when he was a journalist and writing short stories, to his biography. I've sent mail to his publisher in Mexico City once when I was in college, telling how I was a huge fan, and he has responded me with a nice thank you message. I've read One Hundred Years of Solitude probably after 10 of his other books so it was easier to digest than a neutral. His short stories and non fictions are good start like "The Story of a Shipwrecked Sailor", "Chronicle of a Death Foretold" etc.

That's brilliant! South American writers are so much more approachable than some of the Spaniards like Antonio Muñoz Molina. He's so full of himself I could never imagine him doing anything like this.

Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:30:42 PM
Cantwell sucks.

He's the only one I've seen doing any defending so far for Norwich.
