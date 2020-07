Do you honestly think someone like me has a strategy in drafts?



I try very hard not to formulate or respond to personal labels, as they often don't hold true. I hear Hazell is really a hired gun for the mob, for example.I am trying to understand why we have to start out on an island (Stanislas Cay or Mustoe Bay) or Brad Jones etc... when we are perfectly capable of stringing together 11 picks starting from Maradona or whomever?WHY?? I am perfectly happy to begin whatever way the group agrees to, but I am trying to figure out why.