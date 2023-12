MOTD put up a stat saying he was at a 20% chance conversion rate, which, if true, means he's running hot at the moment I imagine. Still, if he ends up with 15+ league goals for the season that'll be very impressive. Not easy scoring goals in the PL for team like Bournemouth.



He's already on 11 goals after half a season so he should be aiming for 20+I always felt he'd be one who came good under the right conditions, and it still took him time at Bournemouth, had to go down to the Championship for a couple of years but coming into his prime now he's doing better than ever. It's ended up one of those transfers where everyone was a winner, if we have a sell-on clause we could end up getting a good few million on top of the 20 odd they paid us for him.