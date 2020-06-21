« previous next »
Lovren contract extension

deFacto

Lovren contract extension
Today at 01:59:09 PM
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/53391746

Liverpool plan to take up an option to extend defender Dejan Lovren's contract by another year and keep him until summer 2022.

The Reds will extend the Croatia international's stay at the club if he is still at Anfield by the end of the summer transfer window.

Russian side Zenit St Petersburg are interested in Lovren but have yet to make contact with the Reds.

The 31-year-old joined Liverpool from Southampton for £20m in July 2014.

Lovren has helped the club to this year's Premier League title, making 10 appearances in the top flight during the campaign.

Overall, he has made 131 league appearances for Liverpool, scoring five goals, and also won the 2019 Champions League with the club.

Zenit and other clubs are thought to have believed Lovren's deal ran out in summer 2021 but the option of a further year on his contract means Liverpool may be able to command a bigger fee for him.

JackWard33

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #1 on: Today at 02:03:23 PM
Ill be the first to call bullshit on us extending a 100k a week contract for an injury prone, declining 4th choice centre back ..... but well in to Mickey for putting this out there and trying to get a few more million
rafathegaffa83

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:08:39 PM
Sounds like we're just ensuring we are trying to get the highest price possible for him by threatening to enact the extension option
SMASHerano

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:10:49 PM
With all due respect, I hope this is not true.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #4 on: Today at 02:17:25 PM
Id like this to not happen.
Craig 🤔

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #5 on: Today at 02:18:19 PM
If it is i imagine its to protect value more than anything. Make clear he isnt just running his contract down and going for nowt.
fucking appalled

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #6 on: Today at 02:18:37 PM
Great news if true
duvva

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #7 on: Today at 02:27:40 PM
Edwards misses nothing. Releases this on a day everyone is focused on other news stories. Genius.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #8 on: Today at 02:28:39 PM
If I was Lovren I wouldn't sign.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #9 on: Today at 02:29:17 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:08:39 PM
Sounds like we're just ensuring we are trying to get the highest price possible for him by threatening to enact the extension option


I hope so,I've spent ages in the past sticking up for him but it's exhausting nowadays & I wouldn't be upset if he never played another game for us.
deFacto

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #10 on: Today at 02:29:54 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:08:39 PM
Sounds like we're just ensuring we are trying to get the highest price possible for him by threatening to enact the extension option

Yes
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #11 on: Today at 02:30:19 PM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 02:28:39 PM
If I was Lovren I wouldn't sign.


Doesn't have a choice does he ?
Stubby!

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #12 on: Today at 02:32:30 PM
Contract extension if he doesn't get transferred this window.  Makes sense.
Zlen

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #13 on: Today at 02:33:42 PM
We'd love to sell you for a fair price but if nothing comes we'll keep you a bit longer.
Makes sense.
royhendo

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #14 on: Today at 02:35:06 PM
*money fingers* at Zenit, innit?
Craig 🤔

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #15 on: Today at 02:35:34 PM
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:33:42 PM
We'd love to sell you for a fair price but if nothing comes we'll keep you a bit longer.
Makes sense.

Its not to him, its a signal to other clubs that rather than 12 months on his deal he effectively has 2 years left - so dont short change any offer.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #16 on: Today at 02:36:30 PM
Really hope this is just about value protection.  His time with us is up, or at least it should be.  A fine servant and gave us some fantastic memories, but he is miles behind Matip and Gomez now and seems to be increasingly erratic. 
Samie

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #17 on: Today at 02:37:58 PM
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:35:06 PM
*money fingers* at Zenit, innit?

Our friends Gazprom.  ;D
Gerry Attrick

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #18 on: Today at 02:38:18 PM
If we're trying to maximise his value we shouldn't play him.
Oskar

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #19 on: Today at 02:40:36 PM
Neil Jones thinks Lovren will likely be leaving in the transfer window - we want as much as we can get and he wants first-team football elsewhere.

https://www.goal.com/en/news/liverpool-to-extend-lovrens-contract-but-will-still-sell/1lcabwz4rhmr61086zdga8q8d8
Father Ted

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #20 on: Today at 02:43:51 PM
Bad day on the footy news front.
Fiasco

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #21 on: Today at 02:45:07 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:38:18 PM
If we're trying to maximise his value we shouldn't play him.

Just spat my coffee out everywhere. Nice one :D
peachybum

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #22 on: Today at 03:01:00 PM
Don't really understand this. He's on wages his performances no longer justify. Because of that the fact he only had 1 year left was a plus in trying to get him off the wage bill. We WANT people to take him. Any sort of transfer fee would be a bonus on top of the money we save on his wages. Do we really wanna keep paying our 4th choice CB a fortune for another year?
keyop

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #23 on: Today at 03:03:22 PM
If it adds a few million to his value and we sell him on, then its win-win.

However, one risk of extending his contract to get a higher fee is if he refuses to leave and ends up going on a free. He has a very high opinion of himself, so might want to stick around to add to his medal collection rather than take a step down (which pretty much every other club would be).
deFacto

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #24 on: Today at 03:05:03 PM
Quote from: keyop on Today at 03:03:22 PM
If it adds a few million to his value and we sell him on, then its win-win.

However, one risk of extending his contract to get a higher fee is if he refuses to leave and ends up going on a free. He has a very high opinion of himself, so might want to stick around to add to his medal collection rather than take a step down (which pretty much every other club would be).

Nah, he wanted to leave last year but Klopp convinced him to stay. He wants to play regularly.
deFacto

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #25 on: Today at 03:05:28 PM
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:01:00 PM
Don't really understand this. He's on wages his performances no longer justify. Because of that the fact he only had 1 year left was a plus in trying to get him off the wage bill. We WANT people to take him. Any sort of transfer fee would be a bonus on top of the money we save on his wages. Do we really wanna keep paying our 4th choice CB a fortune for another year?

He isnt' going to be here for another year, that's clear. We're extending his contract so we can get more for him
Craig 🤔

Re: Lovren contract extension
Reply #26 on: Today at 03:05:51 PM
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:01:00 PM
Don't really understand this. He's on wages his performances no longer justify. Because of that the fact he only had 1 year left was a plus in trying to get him off the wage bill. We WANT people to take him. Any sort of transfer fee would be a bonus on top of the money we save on his wages. Do we really wanna keep paying our 4th choice CB a fortune for another year?

He havent taken the option yet, weve just announced we will take the option if we dont get an adequate offer to sell this summer.
