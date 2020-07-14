Poll

Who wins?

Elzar
Poetry in Motion
Lastrador
Kloppagetime

Voting closes: July 14, 2020, 06:46:58 AM

Author Topic: Champions of England Semi Finals  (Read 37 times)

Champions of England Semi Finals
« on: Today at 06:46:58 AM »
ELZAR

Quote from: Elzar on July  8, 2020, 05:24:35 PM


POETRY IN MOTION

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on July  9, 2020, 04:24:39 PM


A formidable defense of Wright, Campbell and Hyypia with van der Sar behind them. Neal and Hapgood have the license to bomb up and down and provide width.

Blanchflower is the more defensive midfielder, while Giles is capable of both attack and defense. Both are legendary midfielders.

Keegan gets a free role to roam behind Law and Shearer and all 3 were fantastic goal-scorers, hence are the primary goal threats.

LASTRADOR

Quote from: Lastrador on July 11, 2020, 02:45:36 AM

Tim Flowers in goal



KLOPPAGETIME

Quote from: kloppagetime on July  7, 2020, 05:44:43 PM


Re: Champions of England Semi Finals
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:53:33 AM »
Elzar and Lastrador.
