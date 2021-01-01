Injuries haven't helped, but it did feel like his time was up. At the start, the whole squad would run through brick walls for him. He demanded 110%, and they responded. The football was risky and entertaining, but when the intensity levels drop off, it left them massively exposed.
Dunno where they go from this, they have a unbalanced squad. Bamford isn't that good, he was only scoring because of Leeds kamikaze style of play, which you assume is over under a new manager. Just don't see where the goals come from, and how they stop conceding.