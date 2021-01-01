« previous next »
Leeds United

BobPaisley3

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,557
Re: Leeds United
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 09:33:55 pm
Rarfa in?
Garlicbread

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,468
Re: Leeds United
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 09:34:13 pm
Jessie Marsch is apparently the replacement.
Legs

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,599
Re: Leeds United
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 09:34:47 pm
Wonder if Big Sam will con another job !
67CherryRed

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,120
Re: Leeds United
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 09:43:04 pm
Leeds massively overachieved last season. Give or take 3/4 players they're a championship squad. If they don't get the new manager bounce they're probably done for.
Father Ted

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,503
Re: Leeds United
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 09:43:29 pm
They have been shafted by injuries but they've been conceding goals for fun and missing most of the chances they create - chances often created via nice attacking football tbf. Not a good combo. When it comes down the practicalities of staying up versus the romantic ideals of Bielsa's unchangeable footballing style you can see why the board would choose to do it. He got them promoted which was becoming the holy grail for them after so long out of the top flight. You can go toe-to-toe with everyone in Championship no problem but you'll come unstuck when you try it in the Premier League, however refreshing it might have been initially.

Surprised the Leeds board didn't invest in January to be honest, but don't really know their financial situation.
BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,614
Re: Leeds United
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 09:45:58 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 09:34:13 pm
Jessie Marsch is apparently the replacement.

Milner as player-manager at the end of the season.  ::)
Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,478
Re: Leeds United
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 09:48:16 pm
March makes sense in that he wont be a 180 degree turn on tactics the squad uses but it also wont be so extreme as it is now.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,938
Re: Leeds United
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 09:52:01 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:43:04 pm
Leeds massively overachieved last season. Give or take 3/4 players they're a championship squad. If they don't get the new manager bounce they're probably done for.

So are the promoted sides this season and they have spent a fair whack (also compared to Burnley), so they shouldn't be that bad They wasted a lot of money on the likes of Firpo and James which could have been better spent elsewhere.

It's like Sheff United and Wilder the year before though. Overachieved in first season and levelled off the second season, although far more excessively (one point at new year).

The league position Leeds are in isn't so much the problem, but leaking goals like a sieve when in a relegation battle is asking to go down. You look at Burnley and they at least make themselves tough to beat.
67CherryRed

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,120
Re: Leeds United
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 09:59:02 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:01 pm
The league position Leeds are in isn't so much the problem, but leaking goals like a sieve when in a relegation battle is asking to go down. You look at Burnley and they at least make themselves tough to beat.
Yep, they're an absolute mess at the moment. I live in Leeds and know how much Bielsa's still adored, it reminds me of the end of the Rafa era with us, it was clear that it had run its course but the fans didn't want to believe it.
OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,288
Re: Leeds United
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 10:17:57 pm
Injuries haven't helped, but it did feel like his time was up. At the start, the whole squad would run through brick walls for him. He demanded 110%, and they responded. The football was risky and entertaining, but when the intensity levels drop off, it left them massively exposed.

Dunno where they go from this, they have a unbalanced squad. Bamford isn't that good, he was only scoring because of Leeds kamikaze style of play, which you assume is over under a new manager. Just don't see where the goals come from, and how they stop conceding.
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,669
Re: Leeds United
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm
If true, its a really weird situation. Bielsa has shown no willingness to adapt and change his ways. Most managers would consider dropping their stupidly high line back, tightening up defensively. He seems willing to get battered every week.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds United
Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:59:02 pm
Yep, they're an absolute mess at the moment. I live in Leeds and know how much Bielsa's still adored, it reminds me of the end of the Rafa era with us, it was clear that it had run its course but the fans didn't want to believe it.

Yeah, thank god we got rid of Rafa ::)

It's probably a good comparison though, just not in the way you think it is. Rafa was still adored by us as it was obvious that the problems were with the ownership and not with him as a manager. Similarly, Leeds fans know that the problem is with the injuries, and not with the manager (albeit he could obviously try things to negate the impact of the injuries).
The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Leeds United
Reply #372 on: Today at 11:01:34 am
Bielsa SACKED!
Phineus

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,992
Re: Leeds United
Reply #373 on: Today at 11:03:22 am
They had to change something, were sinking like a stone.

Admire his principles but Premier League is relentless.
