People were rightly pissed off that the one-time record of winning every home game (Only ever set with 13 games in 1892 by Sunderland) was lost.



The team were not great. The defence was poor. The attack was poor. The midfield without Hendo was missing something. The offiating was absolutely what we've expected all season (Still no idea where LiVARpool came from - we get less decisions that most of the 'big sides')

People venting and frustration doesn't mean that they aren't loving the team and the play and the manager and how great we've been.

Some people would rather come and on here and vent and moan among Reds and then get it out of the system and go on. People seem to be forgetting that most people would be out at the Ground or in the alehouse with their mates. They'd be moaning about the referee and shit that happens over a few pints. But for most of us that isn't the option. We're still really in lockdown and there are no mates to moan to, there are no alehouses to pile into and for those of us that go, it's doubly frustrating because I don't know about anyone else, but I fuckng hate seeing a game at Anfield when I'm not there - which has happened maybe 3 times in the last 30 years - seeing a completely empty Anfield when I'm not there and we're getting shafted by referees not following their own fucking instructions (The offside not played on to VAR) makes it even worse.

I personally hope that now we fuck off this '100+ points' shittery - none of us should be concerned - I think part of that drive to get the home games and the drive to get the points is putting pressure on the team and the fans - we should have just said 'fuck it' and put the kids out and enjoyed it with the league won. Put the kids in and treated it like most teams have - as a kick around.

at the end of the day as I said it's equivalent to wealthy folks complaining about not having one additional thing in life, whatever that may be. Given that there is another game at home after this one, against a Chelsea side, who as inconsistent as they are, are capable of getting a result, there are no guarantees that we would have won that game given that, and I can't stress this enough, Have won the bloody league already.Pissed off? The greatest sides in the history of the game, whether they be as good as this side or better, couldn't get it done, so why in the hell would anyone be pissed off about it given everything else this side has done and given the context of what they have achieved in the last three years?As time goes on, anyone going back to this year and thinking, ''Fuck we didn't win every game at Anfield'' needs their head checked. It just irks of complete ungratefulness and lack of perspective.You're wrong on pretty much all accounts bar the officiating. The team was fine, in fact it was one of the most dominating performances at Anfield this season, as we hardly broke sweat and didn't look threatened up until their equalizer [which should have never happened given the build up to it]. The only threat they had was corners, because they consistently got away with fouling Becker as they did last season at Anfield and scored a goal that should have been disallowed for the same exact reason.If you don't believe me, listen to the manager who said that 90 percent of the match the performance was very good, there were some moments that we could have done better, but the overall performance was not poor by any means. The finishing wasn't good, but it wasn't a lack of effort or skill or ability on the day, up until the last second we had a chance literally to win the match.Nobody said that, what I said is it's absolutely mental to be frustrated and venting as any of this has any significance GIVEN THAT WE WON THE LEAGUE already! This isn't a normal match under normal circumstances. If you or anyone else is so frustrated after what the side has accomplished then again I can't emphasize enough how bewildering that is to me.I understand all of that, but that's not what the issue is. This game is slightly more important than a pre-season friendly, and only slightly because points are still being given, everything and anything else is absolutely meaningless in the grand scheme things. So under any other circumstance, at any point time of the season, moaning about a game, I understand, hell I do it myself, but now??I can't wrapped my head around it.I wouldn't put the kids out because next season starts in 6 weeks, and so we need to get our sharpness and the only way of doing that is by playing, playing these games will help with that. Otherwise I would agree, but there isn't a lot of time in between the end of the season and the start of new season, and I hugely doubt any friendlies will take place as they would usually.