PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #520 on: Today at 10:07:54 AM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:05:11 AM
I just watched the penalty incident again. It's on YouTube the BT one minute highlights.
100% the Burnley defender touches the ball.
So the question is, if a defender gets to the ball first is everything that happens after that fair game?

Assuming he touched it; Did it change the path of the ball, would Robertson have been able to get onto the ball and did the defender after he touched the ball prevent Robertson from getting onto the ball.

For me, if he did touch it then the direction and speed of the ball was identical to before he touched it.

So Robertson would have been on it and been able to control it.

Do you think that's not the case? Do you think that the defender cleared the ball out of the path of Robertson running onto it?
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #521 on: Today at 10:15:44 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:07:54 AM
Assuming he touched it; Did it change the path of the ball, would Robertson have been able to get onto the ball and did the defender after he touched the ball prevent Robertson from getting onto the ball.

For me, if he did touch it then the direction and speed of the ball was identical to before he touched it.

So Robertson would have been on it and been able to control it.

Do you think that's not the case? Do you think that the defender cleared the ball out of the path of Robertson running onto it?

See for yourself
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=E5o2icQNDhY

2:20
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #522 on: Today at 10:18:57 AM »
I love how people are posting this replay....and theres still absolutely no proof whatsoever that he got even a slight touch on the ball
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #523 on: Today at 10:18:58 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:22:28 AM
Weve had three at home this season which seems slightly lower than normal. One very early against Arsenal, I think Salah was pulled back? The last minute one against Leicester which sparked a bit of a backlash against Mane and one against Spurs soon after which I think was Mane again. Its almost like having the nerve to win two penalties close together got everyone taking, decided our players are all divers and that we dont deserve any more.

Find it hard to believe not one of our players has been fouled in the box since then. We could arguably have had about 4 in three home games since the restart alone.

I think we only got one pen in 17/18 I think the season Spurs got 2 against us in the 2-2. Imagine that Spurs were awarded more pens at Anfield in one game than we got in whole campaign at home.   
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope ‘33 Robbo ‘68 Rodriguez
« Reply #524 on: Today at 10:19:38 AM »
Is there anything in the rules that says touching the ball first means that the same tackle or challenge cannot result in a foul?
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #525 on: Today at 10:23:52 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:18:57 AM
I love how people are posting this replay....and theres still absolutely no proof whatsoever that he got even a slight touch on the ball

Just the very fact that people are replaying it and in disagreement shows that it wasn't 100% clear cut.
You think it was, others (like me) think it wasn't. Forums are for opinions right?

It's all futile now anyway isn't it - so on we go to the next game, bollocks to it.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #526 on: Today at 10:24:09 AM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:15:44 AM
See for yourself
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=E5o2icQNDhY

2:20

So no. His touch (No idea how you know he touched it?) doesn't change the movement of the ball at all. If the defender hadn't been present then Robbo would have run onto the ball - yes or no?

If yes then what stopped him running onto the ball?
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #527 on: Today at 10:32:54 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:19:38 AM
Is there anything in the rules that says touching the ball first means that the same tackle or challenge cannot result in a foul?

Not as far as i'm aware I remember Mignolet giving away Pen away to Leicester with foul on Vardy in the early part of 2017/18 even though he got a clear touch of the ball. It was big touch as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94RNZ6ug1fw

At 7:10
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #528 on: Today at 10:49:37 AM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:23:52 AM
Just the very fact that people are replaying it and in disagreement shows that it wasn't 100% clear cut.
You think it was, others (like me) think it wasn't. Forums are for opinions right?

It's all futile now anyway isn't it - so on we go to the next game, bollocks to it.

No, it was 100% clear cut.

He either didnt touch the ball, in which case its a pen. Or he got the slightest touch on the ball, not nearly enough to have taking it out of Robbos path and then a chance to set up a big opportunity, in which case its a pen. If Roy Keanes boot had brushed the ball as he tried to dismantle Haalands knee, it wouldnt have made it any less of a red card. This isnt rocket science.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #529 on: Today at 10:50:38 AM »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 10:32:54 AM
Not as far as i'm aware I remember Mignolet giving away Pen away to Leicester with foul on Vardy in the early part of 2017/18 even though he got a clear touch of the ball. It was big touch as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94RNZ6ug1fwh

At 7:10

Thanks. Even if the player did get a touch then it was so minimal and stopped Robertson getting onto it anyway. For me it was a certain penalty.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #530 on: Today at 11:08:33 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:19:38 AM
Is there anything in the rules that says touching the ball first means that the same tackle or challenge cannot result in a foul?
Well, if you clearly get contact on the ball then follow-through nailing the player it's a foul.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #531 on: Today at 11:13:32 AM »
Just not our day. An outstanding performance from the opposition goalkeeper aside we would have won.

Remaining unbeaten at home is still a brilliant achievement and something to aim for. Positives to take from the game including the performances of Williams and Jones
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #532 on: Today at 11:23:32 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:49:37 AM
No, it was 100% clear cut.

He either didnt touch the ball, in which case its a pen. Or he got the slightest touch on the ball, not nearly enough to have taking it out of Robbos path and then a chance to set up a big opportunity, in which case its a pen. If Roy Keanes boot had brushed the ball as he tried to dismantle Haalands knee, it wouldnt have made it any less of a red card. This isnt rocket science.

Let's agree to disagree, no worries.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #533 on: Today at 11:27:38 AM »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 11:13:32 AM
Just not our day. An outstanding performance from the opposition goalkeeper aside we would have won.

......

And many wasted chances. But yeah, Pope was excellent.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #534 on: Today at 11:35:58 AM »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 11:16:55 AM
Comment response to this that I agree with. The fact the lads are so pissed off over that despite pissing the league  shows  you everything you need to know about this team.

Yep, I thought I wouldn't be as pissed off yesterday as I was (I wasn't that fussed about the Man City result) but I was pretty annoyed yesterday at the full time whistle. In a perverse way, I probably would have been less arsed if we just went through the motions and played out a 0-0 but we played really well and should have won had we taken all the chances we created so in that sense it was really frustrating.

The officiating didn't help either - be it the incorrect offside call against Mane before they scored, or us not getting penalties (although the latter is pretty standard now) but Burnley not being stopped from blocking off/pulling Alisson at every corner was just downright shit and there's no excuse for it, it feels like refs allow those sorts of teams to get away with it because it's Burnley playing the way Burnley play against Big Ol' Liverpool. Twats.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #535 on: Today at 11:41:12 AM »
Meh, champions of everything. Burnley is a club followed by racist brexit loving neanderthals. They have to watch that shite 40+ times a year.
Refereeing against us needs calling out by the club. Its incompetence or corrupt, cant really make my mind up.
As for the mancs and media fuck em, let them have their imaginary champions since fernandes trophy, we will console ourselves with the real thing. As for folks slating Salah, fucking hell, get real he has been outstanding ever since he signed.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #536 on: Today at 11:47:15 AM »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:41:12 AM
....
As for the mancs and media fuck em, let them have their imaginary champions since fernandes trophy...

Jesus. Hadn't heard or read that. Is that what they're clinging onto now?  Haha.
I'll take more Premier League (and top flight) points than they have EVER managed, and the 6 European Cups. Bless 'em, awww.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #537 on: Today at 12:08:01 PM »
Am I wrong in thinking Pope really only made 1 outstanding save, the 1 from Sadio right at the end of the 1st half? The 1 from Mos volley that everyone was raving about, looked like a typical for the cameras save to me. He really wasnt worked anywhere near as hard as he shouldve been.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #538 on: Today at 12:09:30 PM »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 12:08:01 PM
Am I wrong in thinking Pope really only made 1 outstanding save, the 1 from Sadio right at the end of the 1st half? The 1 from Mos volley that everyone was raving about, looked like a typical for the cameras save to me. He really wasnt worked anywhere near as hard as he shouldve been.

I dont think he made any outstanding saves, but he did stop everything that he could which is still pretty impressive considering the standard of keeping weve seen so far.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #539 on: Today at 12:19:19 PM »
Quote from: stonty on Yesterday at 04:58:50 PM
Ox is done
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 05:02:56 PM
It's like having 3 Andy Cole's upfront some games. Chance after chance but just not clinical. We score our fair share because we just create a ridiculous number of chances but our conversion rate has surely got to be pretty low?
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:04:54 PM
Gomez is defending like a Beyblade. No control, just rash decision making all over the shop. I don't think Matip is sweating.


Honestly can't tell if this shit is satire
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #540 on: Today at 12:26:33 PM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:19:19 PM
Honestly can't tell if this shit is satire

Same here.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #541 on: Today at 12:46:59 PM »
A goalie having a worldie at Anfield used to happen every other game. Think this is the first one in the league so far this season so I'll take it.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #542 on: Today at 12:53:19 PM »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 12:46:59 PM
A goalie having a worldie at Anfield used to happen every other game. Think this is the first one on the league so far this season so I'll take it.

It was usually a case of us creating a load of chances and our finishing being as bad as it was yesterday and that being turned into the keeper having a worldie. Pope didnt have a worldie yesterday, our finishing lacked any kind of composure. To me we dont score as many goals as we should, with the chances we create but we usually end up scoring a couple over the 90 minutes. With the amount of clear cut chances this team creates, we should be putting 4 or 5 past teams an awful lot more than we do. Theres a reason we are so often saying that someone is due a battering, its because we dont score as many goals as we should.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #543 on: Today at 12:58:10 PM »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 12:08:01 PM
Am I wrong in thinking Pope really only made 1 outstanding save, the 1 from Sadio right at the end of the 1st half? The 1 from Mos volley that everyone was raving about, looked like a typical for the cameras save to me. He really wasnt worked anywhere near as hard as he shouldve been.

'Great save' is the most overused term in the football language. I thought it was a standard good performance from him but nothing special
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #544 on: Today at 01:18:45 PM »
How many time during a season all over Europe to you see lesser teams park the bus, get dominated, ride their luck and then score from a set piece. You'd expect it to happen to us a few times. It's pretty amazing that this is the first time it's happened and we didn't even lose.

Hopefully those missed chances will sharpen the lads minds for the last 3 games.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #545 on: Today at 01:26:39 PM »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:18:45 PM
How many time during a season all over Europe to you see lesser teams park the bus, get dominated, ride their luck and then score from a set piece. You'd expect it to happen to us a few times. It's pretty amazing that this is the first time it's happened and we didn't even lose.

Hopefully those missed chances will sharpen the lads minds for the last 3 games.

Exactly. It happens. And you could actually see it unfolding in front of your eyes from the moment Pope made that last save at the end of the first half then Bobby's post effort early in the second just added to the feeling.
Credit to Burnley for throwing bodies at everything and packing their defence. But with more composed finishing we stroll that game normally.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #546 on: Today at 01:31:30 PM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:08:33 AM
Well, if you clearly get contact on the ball then follow-through nailing the player it's a foul.
Not quite true. You need to execute a clear tackle - getting the ball and moving it away from the player, not just touch it, for it to be deemed not a foul. And even then if your move is reckless or likely to endanger the opposition player then it can be called a foul.

This idea that touching the ball always absolves a foul is not true, but is widely. believed.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #547 on: Today at 02:36:44 PM »
Quote
People were rightly pissed off that the one-time record of winning every home game (Only ever set with 13 games in 1892 by Sunderland) was lost.

 at the end of the day as I said it's equivalent to wealthy folks complaining about not having one additional thing in life, whatever that may be. Given that there is another game at home after this one, against a Chelsea side, who as inconsistent as they are, are capable of getting a result, there are no guarantees that we would have won that game given that, and I can't stress this enough, Have won the bloody league already.

Pissed off? The greatest sides in the history of the game, whether they be as good as this side or better, couldn't get it done, so why in the hell would anyone be pissed off about it given everything else this side has done and given the context of what they have achieved in the last three years?

As time goes on, anyone going back to this year and thinking, ''Fuck we didn't win every game at Anfield'' needs their head checked. It just irks of complete ungratefulness and lack of perspective.

Quote
The team were not great. The defence was poor. The attack was poor. The midfield without Hendo was missing something. The offiating was absolutely what we've expected all season (Still no idea where LiVARpool came from - we get less decisions that most of the 'big sides')

You're wrong on pretty much all accounts bar the officiating. The team was fine, in fact it was one of the most dominating performances at Anfield this season, as we hardly broke sweat and didn't look threatened up until their equalizer [which should have never happened given the build up to it]. The only threat they had was corners, because they consistently got away with fouling Becker as they did last season at Anfield and scored a goal that should have been disallowed for the same exact reason.

If you don't believe me, listen to the manager who said that 90 percent of the match the performance was very good, there were some moments that we could have done better, but the overall performance was not poor by any means. The finishing wasn't good, but it wasn't a lack of effort or skill or ability on the day, up until the last second we had a chance literally to win the match.

Quote
People venting and frustration doesn't mean that they aren't loving the team and the play and the manager and how great we've been.

Nobody said that, what I said is it's absolutely mental to be frustrated and venting as any of this has any significance GIVEN THAT WE WON THE LEAGUE already! This isn't a normal match under normal circumstances. If you or anyone else is so frustrated after what the side has accomplished then again I can't emphasize enough how bewildering that is to me.

Quote
Some people would rather come and on here and vent and moan among Reds and then get it out of the system and go on. People seem to be forgetting that most people would be out at the Ground or in the alehouse with their mates. They'd be moaning about the referee and shit that happens over a few pints. But for most of us that isn't the option. We're still really in lockdown and there are no mates to moan to, there are no alehouses to pile into and for those of us that go, it's doubly frustrating because I don't know about anyone else, but I fuckng hate seeing a game at Anfield when I'm not there - which has happened maybe 3 times in the last 30 years - seeing a completely empty Anfield when I'm not there and we're getting shafted by referees not following their own fucking instructions (The offside not played on to VAR) makes it even worse.

I understand all of that, but that's not what the issue is. This game is slightly more important than a pre-season friendly, and only slightly because points are still being given, everything and anything else is absolutely meaningless in the grand scheme things. So under any other circumstance, at any point time of the season, moaning about a game, I understand, hell I do it myself, but now??

I can't wrapped my head around it.

Quote
I personally hope that now we fuck off this '100+ points' shittery - none of us should be concerned - I think part of that drive to get the home games and the drive to get the points is putting pressure on the team and the fans - we should have just said 'fuck it' and put the kids out and enjoyed it with the league won. Put the kids in and treated it like most teams have - as a kick around.

I wouldn't put the kids out because next season starts in 6 weeks, and so we need to get our sharpness and the only way of doing that is by playing, playing these games will help with that. Otherwise I would agree, but there isn't a lot of time in between the end of the season and the start of new season, and I hugely doubt any friendlies will take place as they would usually.




Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #548 on: Today at 02:37:47 PM »
Sky are reportedly in talks with the Premier League to sponsor a new trophy beginning next season: The Golden Whistle.

It will go to the team that is given the most penalties from referees. Apparently Sky and an unnamed big club from the Northwest want the Golden Whistle to count as a major trophy. They believe that will add more excitement and interest to the game, and prevent any one club from pulling too far ahead in the overall trophy count, which will not be in the best interests of the sport.

Sky and the unnamed Premier League giant are also believed to be pushing for the first three-time winner of the trophy to be given the right to wear a badge of distinction in all EPL matches.

The badge, which will apparently display an abstract image of spittle coming out of a referees whistle as he gives it a good blow, but stylized to look like rain, will be referred to as The Golden Shower.

