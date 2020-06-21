« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez  (Read 10516 times)

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #480 on: Today at 02:01:36 AM »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 10:18:16 PM
That video of Robbo going round going mad at the officials. Absolutely class, and what I love seeing. Bare in mind we've won the league and we didn't lose and to see him still getting that worked up

Sore losers = Winners.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #481 on: Today at 02:14:12 AM »
Disappointed throughout the game but relived in the end for not losing.
Believer

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #482 on: Today at 02:15:39 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:00:27 AM
It was a stonewall penalty. The player missed the ball and took out Robertson who was going to get it.
he got the ball and robbo kept his momentum, like I said we would be pissed off it that was given against us
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #483 on: Today at 02:18:08 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:56:57 AM
Even the MOTD lads said it was a penno,you're in a small minority that thinks it wasn't.
I think it would have been a very harsh call, don't get me wrong I've seen them given, doesn't make it right.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #484 on: Today at 02:24:43 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:18:08 AM
I think it would have been a very harsh call, don't get me wrong I've seen them given, doesn't make it right.




Was a foul and so it was a penalty.

 I'm not sure what replays you have seen that the rest of us and the guys in the tv studios haven't.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #485 on: Today at 02:29:28 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:24:43 AM


Was a foul and so it was a penalty.

 I'm not sure what replays you have seen that the rest of us and the guys in the tv studios haven't.
that's your opinion and I have mine, of course I would have liked it to have been given, in my opinion I didn't think it was, we will just have to agree to disagree.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #486 on: Today at 02:29:59 AM »
Felt like a LFC game from 2 years ago.  The ref was shit, the other team was getting all the breaks but with that said we just didn't have that cutting edge to make it all not matter.  Only ourselves to blame and shows the difference between a team trying to win the title and a team that has already won the title.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #487 on: Today at 02:37:36 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:29:28 AM
that's your opinion and I have mine, of course I would have liked it to have been given, in my opinion I didn't think it was, we will just have to agree to disagree.

No we won't,your "opinion" is wrong and not backed up by the multiple angles of fhd slow motion video evidence.

Robbo and Trent were furious not because in their "opinion" it was a penalty but because they and especially Robbo know that it was and they'll only be more convinced after seeing said fhd,super slow replays.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #488 on: Today at 02:38:39 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:22:13 PM
We completely bossed the game today had 17 shots in their penalty area and only drew because of a linesman's flag. The free kick for their goal came from a marginal offside. Linesmen have been instructed to only flag for clear offsides and leave anything even slightly controversial to VAR. It wasn't even offside.

As for the penalty compare that to Fernandes standing on an opposition player and getting a spot kick.

If the officials had done their job we would have won. 

Beggars belief we still have to have these conversations after VAR.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #489 on: Today at 02:39:12 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:29:28 AM
that's your opinion and I have mine, of course I would have liked it to have been given, in my opinion I didn't think it was, we will just have to agree to disagree.

Opinions are great. Actual facts are better - which the video plain as day shows he missed.

Sure he made a galant effort to try to poke the ball but unfortunately it was spinning away from him and he missed and he then took out Robertson.

Thats also the reason Mane immediately raises his hands and Robertson flips out after the game.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #490 on: Today at 02:45:00 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:39:12 AM
Opinions are great. Actual facts are better - which the video plain as day shows he missed.

Sure he made a galant effort to try to poke the ball but unfortunately it was spinning away from him and he missed and he then took out Robertson.

Thats also the reason Mane immediately raises his hands and Robertson flips out after the game.
yes he played the ball, I think he got a touch, but robbos momentum takes him through, nowhere else to go for either player, facts are great in hindsight.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #491 on: Today at 02:48:51 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:45:00 AM
yes he played the ball, I think he got a touch, but robbos momentum takes him through, nowhere else to go for either player, facts are great in hindsight.

They arent in hindsight. They are in real time - thats the beauty of the video and the ability to slow it down, stop it, replay it etc. You can think he got a touch - too bad the video shows he didnt.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #492 on: Today at 02:49:14 AM »
"Facts are great in hindsight"   :lmao

And opinions are like arseholes,some are shittier than others.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #493 on: Today at 02:52:46 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:48:51 AM
They arent in hindsight. They are in real time - thats the beauty of the video and the ability to slow it down, stop it, replay it etc. You can think he got a touch - too bad the video shows he didnt.
so you think in real time that he tried to take out robbo instead of playing the ball?
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #494 on: Today at 02:53:24 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:49:14 AM
"Facts are great in hindsight"   :lmao

And opinions are like arseholes,some are shittier than others.
yes, like some posts.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #495 on: Today at 02:54:39 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:52:46 AM
so you think in real time that he tried to take out robbo instead of playing the ball?

Nobody is saying that he wanted to take him out,doesn't matter either way though so not sure why you asked the question.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #496 on: Today at 03:03:34 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:54:39 AM
Nobody is saying that he wanted to take him out,doesn't matter either way though so not sure why you asked the question.
which is why it is not a penalty to me. He played the ball robbo came on to it neither player could do anything about it, I don't think it should have been given, you do that's fine, difference of opinion, it happens.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #497 on: Today at 03:07:54 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:49:14 AM
"Facts are great in hindsight"   :lmao

And opinions are like arseholes,some are shittier than others.
can a fact be a fact otherwise?
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #498 on: Today at 03:08:53 AM »
What this thread proves, among other threads in recent weeks, is that like in life, there is always someone who isn't satisfied. Any one of yous would have taken a league title win under any circumstance at the start of the season, for the last 30 years, and now you're not satisfied because we can't win every single game, can't break every single record, acting like a spoiled kid who has 1929329 toys and can't get another one. This has been one of the most difficult titles for us to win as a club considering the standards City have set for the last two seasons and how they are financially doped and the team they have created. We have pushed them to their absolute limits last year, and broke them mentally this year.

We have played at such intensity for 3 seasons straight with such standards, where every game up until the game after Palace, was ''win or die'' type of match because City seldom drop points. And now that we have achieved all of this, after so much time after so much work, after winning the bloody European Cup last year, on the back of a European Cup final the year before, and on the back of coming up 2nd, and a point away from doing the double against a side like City, you have the balls to moan about something?

Seriously if you can't enjoy this now, if you can't find enough joy to watch these games and sit and moan and analyze every single thing now that the season has been DONE AND DUSTED WITH A RECORD AMOUNT OF GAMES TO GO, you will never be satisfied.

Enjoy this moment, because who the fuck knows what happens in the future, whether it be in life or in football, enjoy it, relish it, you may regret it later, don't take it for granted. What you are witnessing is an absolute machine built up from the very bottom, competing at the very highest level, proving people wrong over and over again.

These now are pre-season friendlies with points given, because the new season starts within 6 weeks after this, and because we have won the fucking league you mentalists.

Now this isn't applied to everyone, but even one person who is moaning about anything other than officials and moaning about this record or that record, because they can't handle the nonsense from the pundits,twitter or whoever the fuck tries to discredit this title, needs to slap themselves.


Seriously, look at this fucking side. We've lost 3 fucking games in two full seasons. Hell we've lost 7 games in 3 seasons going back to 2017/2018.

Fucking a.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #499 on: Today at 06:12:32 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 05:40:09 PM
Yep. Fair enough.

I went over the top with my original comment. The follow-ups are more what I felt.

Just angry that the record of home wins which would have been amazing has been fucked by officials getting it wrong yet again and not for the first time this season - how the fuck people call us LiVARpool amazes me.

We've had 5 pennos all season and Salah must get fouled 10 times a game and gets nothing

So yeah. My venting was out of order, but I need to go meh meh meh meh somewhere.


If you compared Salah now to pretty much any forward then he's still better than pretty much all of them. But he's not been his usual absolute-superstar self IMO the last few games and it looks to me that he really, really, really wants that Golden Boot.
Couple of points I'd like to make in response to this:

Firstly you have no evidence whatsoever that ''he really, really, really wants that Golden Boot''. Seriously, you don't. You think you do but really don't. Not scoring, snatching at chances, taking tame shots or shots straight at the keeper or with no power...these are not evidence of really wanting the Golden Boot. Nor is not passing to another player on certain occasions. That's because all of the above and, indeed, everything else you can lay at Salah's door in this and recent games, are also done by every other player at one time or other, even if they are nowhere near the conversation for the Golden Boot.

What's happening here, of course, is that you know that he is in with a chance for the Golden Boot and so, subjectively, you decide that anything he does which you don't like or which frustrates or disappoints or annoys you is evidence of him 'wanting it too much', even though there's also zero evidence that ''really wanting the Golden Boot'' makes you rubbish at scoring or makes you miss chances.

Missing chances and having a bad game are not, and never have been, evidence of really wanting to win a prize one is in for.

But wait...let's say for a moment that you are right and he does really, really want the Golden Boot. If so, then what exactly the hell is wrong with that? We are not many years past a time when our attacking players barely made it into double figures - hell some of them barely made it into single figures - do I need to mention Borini, or Balotelli or Benteke (note to club: don't buy strikers with names beginning with B)? For much of the recent past our players were never near the conversation for prizes like the Golden Boot.

Now suddenly we have a player who can possibly win his third Golden Boot in a row - in a row! And who only needs one more goal to be the first Liverpool player since Roger Hunt to score 20 goals in three consecutive seasons. These are not little things. Too fucking right he should want them. And he should go for them.

The reality, of course, is that Salah just had one of those games where things don't quite work out; nothing more than that. Every player has good and bad games. He scored two and assisted one in our last game. And has several more goals and assists since the restart. He could have had a goal and three assists and even a penalty today if the margins had been slightly different. And we'd all have been cheering him to the rafters.

Every player has games when things don't seem to work out. Not every player gets picked on for that. Salah seems to get picked out everytime his standards dip a little. It's not fair to expect him to be perfect because no player is.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #500 on: Today at 06:14:34 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:52:33 PM
He didn't get a touch - he fucking whiffed completely. Dammit.

Watched it live and didn't think it was a penalty. Just watched that short clip and still not convinced, mostly because where the ball is going.
I'm just saying you can see why it wasn't given - wasn't exactly stonewall obvious.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #501 on: Today at 06:33:17 AM »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 07:35:55 PM
I'm assuming they are just having them because it's summer and the heat is presumably worse - a safety measure. Other seasons they wouldn't still be playing, so they should be gone.
Partly but there's also some other sports science reasons, because the players hadn't played for three months - in most cases the longest they have ever gone in their careers without matchplay, and had a curtailed preparation period before the restart. I'm no expert on this so don't know how it works, but I think the rehydration breaks are to help reduce the risk of injuries, and not just because it's summer.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #502 on: Today at 07:20:04 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 03:07:54 AM
can a fact be a fact otherwise?

No, quite right. Facts are inherently retrospective.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #503 on: Today at 07:21:17 AM »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 10:58:00 PM
Catch the lads at the the Wrap on hotmic, they are excellent. Good commentary and great humour.
Thanks for  the reminder.

:wellin
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #504 on: Today at 07:25:11 AM »
Ultimately we only have ourselves to blame because of the missed chances. It fells like a loss but we craved them open several times. We just need to be more clinical in front of goal.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #505 on: Today at 07:28:16 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:52:27 AM
If you're silly for looking at it that way, then so am I.

I said as the lockdown started that if Liverpool didn't play another league game this season, but the rest of the league carried on, we'd still lift the title. That's turned out to be true.

There's a lot of satisfaction in that. It was done and dusted long ago, with fans in the ground and before the virus put games on hold. Since the restart, we've pretty much just been going through the motions.

What is absolutely staggering is the fact that some of us feel a little deflated because we might not break the points record. I don't mean that as a criticism of those people at all. What I mean is it just shows how staggeringly good we've been for the past few seasons. Consider that as recently as 2016 we finished 8th on 60 points, but in the past two seasons we have accrued 190 points and still have three games to play. Any disappointment comes from the fact that despite winning the title by blowing the entire league out of the water, we all know that there is still quite a bit of room for improvement in this team and they still have a lot more in the tank. That, in itself, is staggering when we consider what they've already achieved.

For what it's worth, without Covid, and with fans in the stadiums driving us on, I think we blitz past 100 points quite easily. Under current circumstances we may not, but we've played well within ourselves since the restart. But anyway, a few short years ago we could only fantasise about 190+ points over two seasons. If anyone would have said in 2016 that by 2020 we would have been in two European Cup Finals, won it once, and become English and World champions as well, they'd have been certified. Everyone knew we were going in the right direction under Klopp, but come on, no one could have predicted this. Like kids in a toy shop, we want it all, but sometimes we have to sit back, relax, and marvel at what we've already actually got, because what we've got is staggeringly beautiful as it is. Anything more is just icing.


EDIT:

One thing the restart has shown me is the genuine difference the support of the fans makes to our team. I genuinely believe that with that passion and support pushing them on, the team smash the 100 points mark. I honestly don't think we should underestimate just how valuable the support in the ground is for our team. The chemistry between team, manager and fans is truly special when it really comes together. Just my opinion, but I reckon the players may just have dropped off a fraction without the presence of the fans. I could be wrong there, but I think the adrenaline rush and motivation an up-for-it Anfield brings cannot ever be underestimated.
Well said.

Another thing these games have shown  is how shit the officials are - I've  often thought that their shit calls are due to being influenced by the crowd.....turns out they're just shit!
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #506 on: Today at 08:07:19 AM »
I am just enjoying these final few games as the League Champion. Breaking records along the way is nice but they matter little in the whole scheme of things. The fact that you dont quite know who are the current holders of these records speak volume of their relative unimportance. With a short pre-season, I will not be surprised if we are already in pre-season mode

We played well yesterday. Completely dominant until they got their breakthrough. Had we still be fighting for the league, we probably would have gone at them at full pelt until the final whistle. As champion - to find that extra gears perhaps was tougher

Looking forward to Arsenal on Wednesday ...
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #507 on: Today at 08:20:28 AM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 06:14:34 AM
Watched it live and didn't think it was a penalty. Just watched that short clip and still not convinced, mostly because where the ball is going.
I'm just saying you can see why it wasn't given - wasn't exactly stonewall obvious.

I can see exactly why it wasnt given, and its got fuck all with it not being stonewall obvious. Because it was.
« Reply #508 on: Today at 08:32:10 AM »
Its getting to the stage where its becoming pointless us playing. We can be fouled and nothing given, in similar situations every other team gets these decisions, example being Alisson yesterday.  we touch someone, they go down and not only do we get a free kick against us but we seem to immediately be shown a yellow, example being Gomez yesterday ( a coming together of players that was very similar to salah in the box v Aston Villa). the amount of penalties we should have had since the return, compared to same/similar incidents from other teams, is laughable. Either refs ( on the pitch and in a box overseeing VAR) are really really shit, or there is an agenda to not give us anything for some reason, we've already won the league so it 'doesnt matter' or that they dont want Egyptian Salah winning the golden boot ( wonder if we'd get pens if Mo wasnt playing??).
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #509 on: Today at 08:34:37 AM »
The result was disappointing but it's a weird time and all in all it means nothing because we are champions.

BUT I wanna see us thrash the opposition every home game (at least) so can't help feeling a little deflated.

BUT then I remember we are champions and it's all good again  :champ





Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #510 on: Today at 08:39:46 AM »
The referring standards yesterday were piss poor. The penalty for Robbo, the Burnley corners with their main tactic being to block off the goalkeeper. If a team wants to do that then fine but the ref/officials need to apply the law and blow for a foul every time that happens.

Absolute joke unfortunately.
« Reply #511 on: Today at 08:46:39 AM »
The blocking of Alisson was obviously because they scored directly from a corner doing the exact same thing - a goal that may not have stood this season. I almost never ever comment on VAR (I find it horrifically dull), but one of the reasons it came in was to help cut out these dark arts. In the 2018 World Cup we saw loads of pens and free kicks because VAR was all over this type of tactic. Had Burnley scored from a corner yesterday it would have been interesting if VAR would've been utilised to cancel it out.
« Reply #512 on: Today at 08:52:58 AM »
Having just seen the 'flimsy' penalties that Watford got yesterday and comparing them to: Salah (twice) v Villa, Salah, Robertson and Keita v Burnley.  Only summary is that the officials are corrupt.
« Reply #513 on: Today at 09:09:25 AM »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 08:52:58 AM
Having just seen the 'flimsy' penalties that Watford got yesterday and comparing them to: Salah (twice) v Villa, Salah, Robertson and Keita v Burnley.  Only summary is that the officials are corrupt.

Refs don't want to give penalties at Anfield, crowds or no crowds.
« Reply #514 on: Today at 09:20:55 AM »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 08:52:58 AM
Having just seen the 'flimsy' penalties that Watford got yesterday and comparing them to: Salah (twice) v Villa, Salah, Robertson and Keita v Burnley.  Only summary is that the officials are corrupt.

It's incredible that we haven't had one since the restart when you see some of the other's given for other teams, yet there are some of our posters on here arguing that they didn't think the one Robbo shouldn't have been given.
« Reply #515 on: Today at 09:21:33 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:14:52 PM
Yeah,they fucked it up though,should've just ruled that they get water breaks if the temp is over a certain level.

I think some teams like the breaks because it gives them a chance to reorganise.

Just disrupts our rhythm.
« Reply #516 on: Today at 09:22:28 AM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:09:25 AM
Refs don't want to give penalties at Anfield, crowds or no crowds.

Weve had three at home this season which seems slightly lower than normal. One very early against Arsenal, I think Salah was pulled back? The last minute one against Leicester which sparked a bit of a backlash against Mane and one against Spurs soon after which I think was Mane again. Its almost like having the nerve to win two penalties close together got everyone taking, decided our players are all divers and that we dont deserve any more.

Find it hard to believe not one of our players has been fouled in the box since then. We could arguably have had about 4 in three home games since the restart alone.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #517 on: Today at 09:50:01 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:45:00 AM
yes he played the ball, I think he got a touch, but robbos momentum takes him through, nowhere else to go for either player, facts are great in hindsight.

Whether he grazed the ball or not, Robertson was still on his feet and still running after the ball.

Makes no odds if the faintest touch on the ball happened (That slow mo doesn't show btw - not seen any angle of any change in the path of the ball) - but lets say he touched it..

.. so. He touches it. He's off his feet. Robertson is still up and the ball which has barely (if at all) changed its path is still there for him to run at and control. Then he's taken out completely by the defender.

So any touch on the ball isn neither here nor there. If the ball had been smashed into row Z and gone out of play then I'd maybe have sympathy for the idea of no pen. But that wasn't the case. The tiniest touch didn't prevent Robertsson getting onto it and crossing. The foul that occurred straight after did.

Straightforward penalty. I have no idea what you have seen and how you think in any situation that it shouldn't have been given as a clear and obvious penalty.
« Reply #518 on: Today at 10:00:18 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 03:08:53 AM
What this thread proves, among other threads in recent weeks, is that like in life, there is always someone who isn't satisfied. Any one of yous would have taken a league title win under any circumstance at the start of the season, for the last 30 years, and now you're not satisfied because we can't win every single game, can't break every single record, acting like a spoiled kid who has 1929329 toys and can't get another one. This has been one of the most difficult titles for us to win as a club considering the standards City have set for the last two seasons and how they are financially doped and the team they have created. We have pushed them to their absolute limits last year, and broke them mentally this year.

We have played at such intensity for 3 seasons straight with such standards, where every game up until the game after Palace, was ''win or die'' type of match because City seldom drop points. And now that we have achieved all of this, after so much time after so much work, after winning the bloody European Cup last year, on the back of a European Cup final the year before, and on the back of coming up 2nd, and a point away from doing the double against a side like City, you have the balls to moan about something?

Seriously if you can't enjoy this now, if you can't find enough joy to watch these games and sit and moan and analyze every single thing now that the season has been DONE AND DUSTED WITH A RECORD AMOUNT OF GAMES TO GO, you will never be satisfied.

Enjoy this moment, because who the fuck knows what happens in the future, whether it be in life or in football, enjoy it, relish it, you may regret it later, don't take it for granted. What you are witnessing is an absolute machine built up from the very bottom, competing at the very highest level, proving people wrong over and over again.

These now are pre-season friendlies with points given, because the new season starts within 6 weeks after this, and because we have won the fucking league you mentalists.

Now this isn't applied to everyone, but even one person who is moaning about anything other than officials and moaning about this record or that record, because they can't handle the nonsense from the pundits,twitter or whoever the fuck tries to discredit this title, needs to slap themselves.


Seriously, look at this fucking side. We've lost 3 fucking games in two full seasons. Hell we've lost 7 games in 3 seasons going back to 2017/2018.

Fucking a.



People were rightly pissed off that the one-time record of winning every home game (Only ever set with 13 games in 1892 by Sunderland) was lost.

The team were not great. The defence was poor. The attack was poor. The midfield without Hendo was missing something. The offiating was absolutely what we've expected all season (Still no idea where LiVARpool came from - we get less decisions that most of the 'big sides')

People venting and frustration doesn't mean that they aren't loving the team and the play and the manager and how great we've been.

Some people would rather come and on here and vent and moan among Reds and then get it out of the system and go on. People seem to be forgetting that most people would be out at the Ground or in the alehouse with their mates. They'd be moaning about the referee and shit that happens over a few pints. But for most of us that isn't the option. We're still really in lockdown and there are no mates to moan to, there are no alehouses to pile into and for those of us that go, it's doubly frustrating because I don't know about anyone else, but I fuckng hate seeing a game at Anfield when I'm not there - which has happened maybe 3 times in the last 30 years - seeing a completely empty Anfield when I'm not there and we're getting shafted by referees not following their own fucking instructions (The offside not played on to VAR) makes it even worse.


So. We all had a moan. We can still love the club at what we've achieved and we can still cheer us lifting the trophy.

I personally hope that now we fuck off this '100+ points' shittery - none of us should be concerned - I think part of that drive to get the home games and the drive to get the points is putting pressure on the team and the fans - we should have just said 'fuck it' and put the kids out and enjoyed it with the league won. Put the kids in and treated it like most teams have - as a kick around.

Maybe we wouldn't have been happy with the wins, but Klopp is even now trying to push the intensity and pressing and work rate and it's not quite there. And again - like with Salah going for the Golden Boot (IMO) - these players have done the impossible and won the league for LFC.

Let's get this season out of the way. Get relaxing, get the kids in and get enjoying what remains of the season.

But I don't think we will - we'll go for the 100+ and instead of enjoying it and having a laugh, we'll get nervy stress-laden games til the end of the season. But that's what Klopp has done to drive us to success in the league after so long.
« Reply #519 on: Today at 10:05:11 AM »
I just watched the penalty incident again. It's on YouTube the BT one minute highlights.
100% the Burnley defender touches the ball.
So the question is, if a defender gets to the ball first is everything that happens after that fair game?
