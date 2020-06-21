What this thread proves, among other threads in recent weeks, is that like in life, there is always someone who isn't satisfied. Any one of yous would have taken a league title win under any circumstance at the start of the season, for the last 30 years, and now you're not satisfied because we can't win every single game, can't break every single record, acting like a spoiled kid who has 1929329 toys and can't get another one. This has been one of the most difficult titles for us to win as a club considering the standards City have set for the last two seasons and how they are financially doped and the team they have created. We have pushed them to their absolute limits last year, and broke them mentally this year.
We have played at such intensity for 3 seasons straight with such standards, where every game up until the game after Palace, was ''win or die'' type of match because City seldom drop points. And now that we have achieved all of this, after so much time after so much work, after winning the bloody European Cup last year, on the back of a European Cup final the year before, and on the back of coming up 2nd, and a point away from doing the double against a side like City, you have the balls to moan about something?
Seriously if you can't enjoy this now, if you can't find enough joy to watch these games and sit and moan and analyze every single thing now that the season has been DONE AND DUSTED WITH A RECORD AMOUNT OF GAMES TO GO, you will never be satisfied.
Enjoy this moment, because who the fuck knows what happens in the future, whether it be in life or in football, enjoy it, relish it, you may regret it later, don't take it for granted. What you are witnessing is an absolute machine built up from the very bottom, competing at the very highest level, proving people wrong over and over again.
These now are pre-season friendlies with points given, because the new season starts within 6 weeks after this, and because we have won the fucking league you mentalists.
Now this isn't applied to everyone, but even one person who is moaning about anything other than officials and moaning about this record or that record, because they can't handle the nonsense from the pundits,twitter or whoever the fuck tries to discredit this title, needs to slap themselves.
Seriously, look at this fucking side. We've lost 3 fucking games in two full seasons. Hell we've lost 7 games in 3 seasons going back to 2017/2018.
Fucking a.