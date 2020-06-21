Yep. Fair enough.



I went over the top with my original comment. The follow-ups are more what I felt.



Just angry that the record of home wins which would have been amazing has been fucked by officials getting it wrong yet again and not for the first time this season - how the fuck people call us LiVARpool amazes me.



We've had 5 pennos all season and Salah must get fouled 10 times a game and gets nothing



So yeah. My venting was out of order, but I need to go meh meh meh meh somewhere.





If you compared Salah now to pretty much any forward then he's still better than pretty much all of them. But he's not been his usual absolute-superstar self IMO the last few games and it looks to me that he really, really, really wants that Golden Boot.



Couple of points I'd like to make in response to this:Firstly you have no evidence whatsoever that ''he really, really, really wants that Golden Boot''. Seriously, you don't. You think you do but really don't. Not scoring, snatching at chances, taking tame shots or shots straight at the keeper or with no power...these are not evidence of really wanting the Golden Boot. Nor is not passing to another player on certain occasions. That's because all of the above and, indeed, everything else you can lay at Salah's door in this and recent games, are also done by every other player at one time or other, even if they are nowhere near the conversation for the Golden Boot.What's happening here, of course, is that you know that he is in with a chance for the Golden Boot and so, subjectively, you decide that anything he does which you don't like or which frustrates or disappoints or annoys you is evidence of him 'wanting it too much', even though there's also zero evidence that ''really wanting the Golden Boot'' makes you rubbish at scoring or makes you miss chances.Missing chances and having a bad game are not, and never have been, evidence of really wanting to win a prize one is in for.But wait...let's say for a moment that you are right and he does really, really want the Golden Boot. If so, then what exactly the hell is wrong with that? We are not many years past a time when our attacking players barely made it into double figures - hell some of them barely made it into single figures - do I need to mention Borini, or Balotelli or Benteke (note to club: don't buy strikers with names beginning with B)? For much of the recent past our players were never near the conversation for prizes like the Golden Boot.Now suddenly we have a player who can possibly win his third Golden Boot in a row - in a row! And who only needs one more goal to be the first Liverpool player since Roger Hunt to score 20 goals in three consecutive seasons. These are not little things. Too fucking right he should want them. And he should go for them.The reality, of course, is that Salah just had one of those games where things don't quite work out; nothing more than that. Every player has good and bad games. He scored two and assisted one in our last game. And has several more goals and assists since the restart. He could have had a goal and three assists and even a penalty today if the margins had been slightly different. And we'd all have been cheering him to the rafters.Every player has games when things don't seem to work out. Not every player gets picked on for that. Salah seems to get picked out everytime his standards dip a little. It's not fair to expect him to be perfect because no player is.