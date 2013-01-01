« previous next »
PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez

Red_Rich

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #480 on: Today at 02:01:36 AM
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 10:18:16 PM
That video of Robbo going round going mad at the officials. Absolutely class, and what I love seeing. Bare in mind we've won the league and we didn't lose and to see him still getting that worked up

Sore losers = Winners.
him_15

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #481 on: Today at 02:14:12 AM
Disappointed throughout the game but relived in the end for not losing.
Gaz75

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #482 on: Today at 02:15:39 AM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:00:27 AM
It was a stonewall penalty. The player missed the ball and took out Robertson who was going to get it.
he got the ball and robbo kept his momentum, like I said we would be pissed off it that was given against us
Gaz75

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #483 on: Today at 02:18:08 AM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:56:57 AM
Even the MOTD lads said it was a penno,you're in a small minority that thinks it wasn't.
I think it would have been a very harsh call, don't get me wrong I've seen them given, doesn't make it right.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #484 on: Today at 02:24:43 AM
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:18:08 AM
I think it would have been a very harsh call, don't get me wrong I've seen them given, doesn't make it right.




Was a foul and so it was a penalty.

 I'm not sure what replays you have seen that the rest of us and the guys in the tv studios haven't.
