That video of Robbo going round going mad at the officials. Absolutely class, and what I love seeing. Bare in mind we've won the league and we didn't lose and to see him still getting that worked up
It was a stonewall penalty. The player missed the ball and took out Robertson who was going to get it.
Even the MOTD lads said it was a penno,you're in a small minority that thinks it wasn't.
I think it would have been a very harsh call, don't get me wrong I've seen them given, doesn't make it right.
