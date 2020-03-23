One thing I am glad of is how it transpired that our points total before lockdown was enough to win it. I know it's a technicality but we won it with fans in stadiums, just as any club would have in any other season. It might be a silly way of looking at it but I take some pleasure from that.



If you're silly for looking at it that way, then so am I.I said as the lockdown started that if Liverpool didn't play another league game this season, but the rest of the league carried on, we'd still lift the title. That's turned out to be true.There's a lot of satisfaction in that. It was done and dusted long ago, with fans in the ground and before the virus put games on hold. Since the restart, we've pretty much just been going through the motions.What is absolutely staggering is the fact that some of us feel a little deflated because we might not break the points record. I don't mean that as a criticism of those people at all. What I mean is it just shows how staggeringly good we've been for the past few seasons. Consider that as recently as 2016 we finished 8th on 60 points, but in the past two seasons we have accrued 190 points and still have three games to play. Any disappointment comes from the fact that despite winning the title by blowing the entire league out of the water, we all know that there is still quite a bit of room for improvement in this team and they still have a lot more in the tank. That, in itself, is staggering when we consider what they've already achieved.For what it's worth, without Covid, and with fans in the stadiums driving us on, I think we blitz past 100 points quite easily. Under current circumstances we may not, but we've played well within ourselves since the restart. But anyway, a few short years ago we could only fantasise about 190+ points over two seasons. If anyone would have said in 2016 that by 2020 we would have been in two European Cup Finals, won it once, and become English and World champions as well, they'd have been certified. Everyone knew we were going in the right direction under Klopp, but come on, no one could have predicted this. Like kids in a toy shop, we want it all, but sometimes we have to sit back, relax, and marvel at what we've already actually got, because what we've got is staggeringly beautiful as it is. Anything more is just icing.