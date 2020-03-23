It's funny Jill, I said to me lad after the game, another performance affected without Hendo, but him being on the pitch wouldn't have made those chances go in. Then I said but if Hendo was barking behind them all, they may have hit the ball a bit fucking harder



The first half was wonderful football but needed more product which otherwise would have been forgiven had we won 1-0. It's a bit mad spending the game shouting stop punting the ball in the air in to their box when Robbo executed the header of the year in their box.



You are right in so much as it wouldn't have made the difference in the finishing. But you just sense that he is the one who sets the tempo and keeps everyone focused on what they have to do. There were times in the second half, where we drifted a little bit and went down dead ends. The first half had everything except what the performance really deserved more goals. There was a lot to be encouraged about, I thought both young lads did well and didn't look out of place. Just one of those irritating days when the ball wouldn't go in.