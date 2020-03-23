« previous next »
PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #440 on: Today at 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:51:06 PM
https://streamable.com/rpe27t

I feel like I am not in the same reality as the people who are saying he clearly got a touch on that. I do not see it at all.
The spin on the ball takes it out of the box. That is all I see.

He touched it, but it's a penalty.

Touching it and winning the tackle are not universally the same.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #441 on: Today at 08:59:36 PM
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:54:34 PM
He touched it, but it's a penalty.

Touching it and winning the tackle are not universally the same.

He didnt touch it after he lost it and Robertson came in. He tried - but whiffed and then took out Robertson. Its crystal clear.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #442 on: Today at 09:14:57 PM
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:53:38 PM
I'm annoyed about that even though I shouldn't be. Just want the games out of the way now.

That makes no sense. You dont want any more games yet you are annoyed?
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #443 on: Today at 09:19:04 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:14:57 PM
That makes no sense. You dont want any more games yet you are annoyed?
Not sure what doesn't make sense about it. Today's game was annoying and left me with the feeling that I cba with the rest.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #444 on: Today at 09:21:57 PM
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:19:04 PM
Not sure what doesn't make sense about it. Today's game was annoying and left me with the feeling that I cba with the rest.

Why? Dont like this form of football?
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #445 on: Today at 09:25:12 PM
I like the thread title. Reminds me that Jordan Pickford is somehow still the goalkeeper for England. Southgate is a dunderhead.
:lmao  :lmao   :lmao   :lmao   :lmao  :lmao :lmao
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #446 on: Today at 09:26:32 PM
Love watching Curtis play, such great movement and energy.
Thought we looked worse after he came off.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #447 on: Today at 09:27:07 PM
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 09:26:32 PM
Love watching Curtis play, so great movement and energy.
Thought we looked worse after he came off.
Didnt help that we conceded immediately
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #448 on: Today at 09:27:52 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:21:57 PM
Why? Dont like this form of football?
Just hard to get invested now we have won it. I genuinely think had it not been for the stoppage they would have smashed the points record but I don't care now really. Part of me did want them to finish strong and get the credit they deserve as one of the best ever though.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #449 on: Today at 09:30:16 PM
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:19:04 PM
Not sure what doesn't make sense about it. Today's game was annoying and left me with the feeling that I cba with the rest.

So you don't want to us lift the PL then?

Look, I would love us to win every match this season and break all records but in reality the season is done.

You have to understand that the lads will have 2 weeks rest then the a UK pre season then back at it in September.  Now it's important we learn things for next season.

Can Jones replace Lallana?
Can Williams fill in at LB or RB if required.

Do we need to bring Brewster back for next season?
Do we need to sign another forward.

The other teams are miles behind this season and will know what they need to do but we are in a different position.

I learnt a lot from todays game as frustrating as it was
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #450 on: Today at 09:30:20 PM
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:27:52 PM
Just hard to get invested now we have won it. I genuinely think had it not been for the stoppage they would have smashed the points record but I don't care now really. Part of me did want them to finish strong and get the credit they deserve as one of the best ever though.

Can still do that although now need to win all 3 remaining games (I think).
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #451 on: Today at 09:33:07 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:27:07 PM
Didnt help that we conceded immediately
For whatever reason I thought we looked better with him on, he's such a talent that looks totally at home in the Prem.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #452 on: Today at 09:37:11 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:30:20 PM
Can still do that although now need to win all 3 remaining games (I think).

win all 3 then 102.
Win two then draw 1 it's 100.
Lose any then it's less than 100 and game over.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #453 on: Today at 09:38:00 PM
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:27:52 PM
Just hard to get invested now we have won it. I genuinely think had it not been for the stoppage they would have smashed the points record but I don't care now really. Part of me did want them to finish strong and get the credit they deserve as one of the best ever though.

The points record doesnt matter really now with whats happened. Nobody will remember post lockdown football with much fondness.

We won the league. Thats all that matters. These league games feel like friendlies.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #454 on: Today at 09:41:44 PM
I saw the highlights and we made Nick Pope look like Superman with those camera saves that were near right at him. We were unlucky but this is to be expected. If we needed the points these guys would have been put to bed.

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #455 on: Today at 09:48:42 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:48:58 PM
Hendo more than anyone drives the players on, we lost our way in the second half and who on the pitch was demanding more from them? If he'd been there we wouldn't have lost our focus today, while you can't say a hundred per cent it would have changed the result, think we would have been more decisive in those moments. It is why I have always preferred that the captain is in midfield.
It's funny Jill, I said to me lad after the game, another performance affected without Hendo, but him being on the pitch wouldn't have made those chances go in. Then I said but if Hendo was barking behind them all, they may have hit the ball a bit fucking harder :)

The first half was wonderful football but needed more product which otherwise would have been forgiven had we won 1-0. It's a bit mad spending the game shouting stop punting the ball in the air in to their box when Robbo executed the header of the year in their box.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #456 on: Today at 10:00:19 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:38:00 PM
The points record doesnt matter really now with whats happened. Nobody will remember post lockdown football with much fondness.

We won the league. Thats all that matters. These league games feel like friendlies.
Weve started pre season already!
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #457 on: Today at 10:09:07 PM
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 10:00:19 PM
Weve started pre season already!
Funny, but also kind of true...
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #458 on: Today at 10:09:32 PM
I am sure if we really needed the points today we would have stepped up a gear or two and got them . I would like to see Harvey get a start before the end of the season just to gain some more experience.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #459 on: Today at 10:18:16 PM
That video of Robbo going round going mad at the officials. Absolutely class, and what I love seeing. Bare in mind we've won the league and we didn't lose and to see him still getting that worked up
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 AM
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #460 on: Today at 10:22:13 PM
We completely bossed the game today had 17 shots in their penalty area and only drew because of a linesman's flag. The free kick for their goal came from a marginal offside. Linesmen have been instructed to only flag for clear offsides and leave anything even slightly controversial to VAR. It wasn't even offside.

As for the penalty compare that to Fernandes standing on an opposition player and getting a spot kick.

If the officials had done their job we would have won. 
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #461 on: Today at 10:32:52 PM
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:48:42 PM
It's funny Jill, I said to me lad after the game, another performance affected without Hendo, but him being on the pitch wouldn't have made those chances go in. Then I said but if Hendo was barking behind them all, they may have hit the ball a bit fucking harder :)

The first half was wonderful football but needed more product which otherwise would have been forgiven had we won 1-0. It's a bit mad spending the game shouting stop punting the ball in the air in to their box when Robbo executed the header of the year in their box.

You are right in so much as it wouldn't have made the difference in the finishing. But you just sense that he is the one who sets the tempo and keeps everyone focused on what they have to do. There were times in the second half, where we drifted a little bit and went down dead ends. The first half had everything except what the performance really deserved more goals. There was a lot to be encouraged about, I thought both young lads did well and didn't look out of place. Just one of those irritating days when the ball wouldn't go in.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #462 on: Today at 10:46:12 PM
Just seen the video with Robbo having a go at the dog turd of a ref and the two gobshites on the line

"You didn't fucking see anything all game. What's the point of having you in the middle? Fucks sake."

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #463 on: Today at 10:50:35 PM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:46:12 PM
Just seen the video with Robbo having a go at the dog turd of a ref and the two gobshites on the line

"You didn't fucking see anything all game. What's the point of having you in the middle? Fucks sake."



To be fair Allison was assaulted at every corner. Every one knows how Burnley operate, as an official how you can have selective myopia at every corner.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #464 on: Today at 10:55:46 PM
When Al is making sense you know the officials fucked up badly.  ;D
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #465 on: Today at 10:58:00 PM
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 07:03:25 PM
I had to mute the TV eventually - could feel myself getting genuinely wound up by the biased commentary - can only suppose non-LFC viewers lap this stuff up

Catch the lads at the the Wrap on hotmic, they are excellent. Good commentary and great humour.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #466 on: Today at 11:04:13 PM
One thing I am glad of is how it transpired that our points total before lockdown was enough to win it. I know it's a technicality but we won it with fans in stadiums, just as any club would have in any other season. It might be a silly way of looking at it but I take some pleasure from that.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #467 on: Today at 11:10:10 PM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:46:12 PM
Just seen the video with Robbo having a go at the dog turd of a ref and the two gobshites on the line

"You didn't fucking see anything all game. What's the point of having you in the middle? Fucks sake."

To be fair it's starting to feel like only Man United are going to get penalties from refs and VAR for the rest of the year. I feel his frustration.
