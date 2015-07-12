Not sure what doesn't make sense about it. Today's game was annoying and left me with the feeling that I cba with the rest.



So you don't want to us lift the PL then?Look, I would love us to win every match this season and break all records but in reality the season is done.You have to understand that the lads will have 2 weeks rest then the a UK pre season then back at it in September. Now it's important we learn things for next season.Can Jones replace Lallana?Can Williams fill in at LB or RB if required.Do we need to bring Brewster back for next season?Do we need to sign another forward.The other teams are miles behind this season and will know what they need to do but we are in a different position.I learnt a lot from todays game as frustrating as it was