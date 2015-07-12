« previous next »
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #440 on: Today at 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:51:06 PM
https://streamable.com/rpe27t

I feel like I am not in the same reality as the people who are saying he clearly got a touch on that. I do not see it at all.
The spin on the ball takes it out of the box. That is all I see.

He touched it, but it's a penalty.

Touching it and winning the tackle are not universally the same.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #441 on: Today at 08:59:36 PM
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:54:34 PM
He touched it, but it's a penalty.

Touching it and winning the tackle are not universally the same.

He didnt touch it after he lost it and Robertson came in. He tried - but whiffed and then took out Robertson. Its crystal clear.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #442 on: Today at 09:14:57 PM
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:53:38 PM
I'm annoyed about that even though I shouldn't be. Just want the games out of the way now.

That makes no sense. You dont want any more games yet you are annoyed?
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #443 on: Today at 09:19:04 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:14:57 PM
That makes no sense. You dont want any more games yet you are annoyed?
Not sure what doesn't make sense about it. Today's game was annoying and left me with the feeling that I cba with the rest.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #444 on: Today at 09:21:57 PM
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:19:04 PM
Not sure what doesn't make sense about it. Today's game was annoying and left me with the feeling that I cba with the rest.

Why? Dont like this form of football?
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #445 on: Today at 09:25:12 PM
I like the thread title. Reminds me that Jordan Pickford is somehow still the goalkeeper for England. Southgate is a dunderhead.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #446 on: Today at 09:26:32 PM
Love watching Curtis play, such great movement and energy.
Thought we looked worse after he came off.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #447 on: Today at 09:27:07 PM
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 09:26:32 PM
Love watching Curtis play, so great movement and energy.
Thought we looked worse after he came off.
Didnt help that we conceded immediately
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #448 on: Today at 09:27:52 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:21:57 PM
Why? Dont like this form of football?
Just hard to get invested now we have won it. I genuinely think had it not been for the stoppage they would have smashed the points record but I don't care now really. Part of me did want them to finish strong and get the credit they deserve as one of the best ever though.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #449 on: Today at 09:30:16 PM
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:19:04 PM
Not sure what doesn't make sense about it. Today's game was annoying and left me with the feeling that I cba with the rest.

So you don't want to us lift the PL then?

Look, I would love us to win every match this season and break all records but in reality the season is done.

You have to understand that the lads will have 2 weeks rest then the a UK pre season then back at it in September.  Now it's important we learn things for next season.

Can Jones replace Lallana?
Can Williams fill in at LB or RB if required.

Do we need to bring Brewster back for next season?
Do we need to sign another forward.

The other teams are miles behind this season and will know what they need to do but we are in a different position.

I learnt a lot from todays game as frustrating as it was
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #450 on: Today at 09:30:20 PM
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:27:52 PM
Just hard to get invested now we have won it. I genuinely think had it not been for the stoppage they would have smashed the points record but I don't care now really. Part of me did want them to finish strong and get the credit they deserve as one of the best ever though.

Can still do that although now need to win all 3 remaining games (I think).
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #451 on: Today at 09:33:07 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:27:07 PM
Didnt help that we conceded immediately
For whatever reason I thought we looked better with him on, he's such a talent that looks totally at home in the Prem.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #452 on: Today at 09:37:11 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:30:20 PM
Can still do that although now need to win all 3 remaining games (I think).

win all 3 then 102.
Win two then draw 1 it's 100.
Lose any the it's less than 100 and game over.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #453 on: Today at 09:38:00 PM
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:27:52 PM
Just hard to get invested now we have won it. I genuinely think had it not been for the stoppage they would have smashed the points record but I don't care now really. Part of me did want them to finish strong and get the credit they deserve as one of the best ever though.

The points record doesnt matter really now with whats happened. Nobody will remember post lockdown football with much fondness.

We won the league. Thats all that matters. These league games feel like friendlies.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #454 on: Today at 09:41:44 PM
I saw the highlights and we made Nick Pope look like Superman with those camera saves that were near right at him. We were unlucky but this is to be expected. If we needed the points these guys would have been put to bed.

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Reply #455 on: Today at 09:48:42 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:48:58 PM
Hendo more than anyone drives the players on, we lost our way in the second half and who on the pitch was demanding more from them? If he'd been there we wouldn't have lost our focus today, while you can't say a hundred per cent it would have changed the result, think we would have been more decisive in those moments. It is why I have always preferred that the captain is in midfield.
It's funny Jill, I said to me lad after the game, another performance affected without Hendo, but him being on the pitch wouldn't have made those chances go in. Then I said but if Hendo was barking behind them all, they may have hit the ball a bit fucking harder :)

The first half was wonderful football but needed more product which otherwise would have been forgiven had we won 1-0. It's a bit mad spending the game shouting stop punting the ball in the air in to their box when Robbo executed the header of the year in their box.
