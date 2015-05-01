« previous next »
PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: RedorRed on Today at 06:33:01 PM
Had the chance be right be proclaimed THE greatest premier league team EVER.....

This is true.

And we still do.  :)
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Keita isn't only a squad player. Chamberlain was an important part to the team prior to his injury, he still has a chance to be that. Minamino, needs time, it's been fuck all since he's joined the club.

Some absolute gems on here
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Haha Keita a squad player.... and Minamino has barely played how can you even make a judgement.  Liverpool fans are bizarre would be happier if we were miles off and didn't win the league but won every game since the restart instead  :rollseyes
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Threw 3 points away with a poor last 30mins. We were fairly wasteful in the 2nd half but the worst thing was our response to conceding, we just didn't look like creating any chances, yet we actually did fashion a couple of chances that we should've been scoring.

Its going to be a task ask just to get to 100pts now  we are struggling when a team attacks us - Gomez is making tons of mistakes and now even VVD is making a few errors now.

Its a shame that we're letting this magnificent season end on a bit of a bum note.

I guess the extra desire to win these kind of matches is gone whilst there is nothing on the line. Just make sure it is back in 2 months!
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 06:36:42 PM
Keita isn't only a squad player. Chamberlain was an important part to the team prior to his injury, he still has a chance to be that. Minamino, needs time, it's been fuck all since he's joined the club.

Some absolute gems on here

You wouldn't think we'd won the Title, would you? ;D
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:45:25 PM
Its a shame that we're letting this magnificent season end on a bit of a bum note.


Don't let a few bad (and completely meaningless!) games bum you out. This is probably one of the best teams you'll ever see, and they just won the first league title in my lifetime, just enjoy watching them play.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
On another day we win by a mile. Curtis was excellent, looked every bit a first team player. Neco too. Great positives for the future. Mo snatched at a couple on another day he would put away.

However for the free kick leading up to their goal, I still don't understand why the lino puts the flag up. I thought they were supposed to wait and let VAR decide if its remotely close?

There was another incident where one of their players was offside by miles and they let it carry on until he collided with a player and Allison had to jump out of the way.
The officials are so inconsistent with the rules.

As for the penalty shouts, I am almost certain that if that Utd at least one is given.
I think our players don't make enough of the contact. I know its sad to be saying it. But if Salah rolls around when Bardsey takes him out that ends up being a red and not a yellow. We are too honest.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 05:16:42 PM
Officiating was absolutely terrible.

Amazing how Salah and Robbo didn't get even a more detailed check.  Of course their free kick came from an offside that wasn't.

Poor finishing and good keeping by Pope (good keeper in general).

The narratives from commentators are really bizarre.  Jim Beglin at one point brought up how United's front 3 have scored more than Liverpool's front 3.  Like out of the blue.  Strange as it makes no difference (we've scored way more goals than they have in the league).  The amount of people desperate to play up United and talk us down a bit is just weird.  The commentators were also talking about how it's a "famous" point for Burnley.  Like why is it famous?  It's like they're trying to play up a "disappointment" if we didn't win all our home games or didn't break points records even though we've won the league for the first time in 30 years.  It's like "well, congratulations on a brilliant season that ended your title drought, but...."

Hope we finish the season strong and keep it going for next year.  It's gotten to the point where people are literally taking a 90+ points team that won a long-awaited title for granted.

This match shows how difficult it is to win in this league sometimes when things don't go your way.  To win 30 matches in a season (with opportunity for a few more) is incredible.  But somehow Man City losing 9 matches or United on 60 points means something special?

I feel like the perception of this Liverpool squad is like the appreciation for Salah, where he's so good that an off-day is heavily examined whereas worse players with little to play for score a couple of decent goals, and he's the next Messi/Ronaldo.
I had to mute the TV eventually - could feel myself getting genuinely wound up by the biased commentary - can only suppose non-LFC viewers lap this stuff up
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
No-one is going to remember or care how this season finished once it's finished.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
if we got as many pens as United we would have won the league before lockdown
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:04:35 PM
No-one is going to remember or care how this season finished once it's finished.

No one wants to remember this season bar us winning the league. We had done so prior to lockdown but post lockdown this set up is shite. No fans, water breaks, 5 subs. Its all pretty turgid and even if we get over 100 points nobody will truly appreciate it.

We won the league and deservedly so and thats all that needs to be remembered.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: dudek05 on Today at 07:04:52 PM
if we got as many pens as United we would have won the league before lockdown

We did win the league before lockdown. It was done.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:29:38 PM
He completely scissors Robertson- its as blatant a pen as you can see. The commentators saying it would have been harsh on Burnley is the biggest load of bullshit too

Its beyond belief that despite having the best frontline in world footy, all quick and tricky who touch the ball lots in the box just don't get anything. We as a club need to be more forceful in getting this across as its now a joke
As shit as the commentators were on my feed (had to mute them eventually), they reckoned it was penalty all day.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Nobody to blame but ourselves for such profligacy. This used to be a typical result in recent seasons but this is probably the first time this season when we have take a lead and then ended up dropping points.

And the officiating is worse than diabolical.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 05:43:06 PM
Im glad Im not involved in football because I honestly think Id fucking deck a referee if I was. Ratty little c*nt just walking off with a smug grin on his chops at the thought of him and his crew stitching up the champions.
Same here.

Klopp was having a full 'discussion' with the ref as they were walking off.
Fucking cheats!
Thank fuck we're Champions
On the flip side, manager and team need no further motivation for next season.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:07:14 PM
No one wants to remember this season bar us winning the league. We had done so prior to lockdown but post lockdown this set up is shite. No fans, water breaks, 5 subs. Its all pretty turgid and even if we get over 100 points nobody will truly appreciate it.

We won the league and deservedly so and thats all that needs to be remembered.

The water breaks are doing my head in. Don't think they are warranted and just disrupt the flow.

And how long before we get a betting advert sneaking in?
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:54:18 PM
Just shows how crap twitter is then.
:champ
Twitter is a load of shit.

Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:23:03 PM
The water breaks are doing my head in. Don't think they are warranted and just disrupt the flow.

And how long before we get a betting advert sneaking in?

I am guessing that this is just for this season?
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Don't know how it finished in a draw but we kind of our ourselves to blame.

Gomez has been awful since the lockdown and if Lovern was playing like this then everyone would be up in arms.

When Hendo or Milner are not playing we miss them badly. VVD is a top leader but it's the way them to drive us on in midfield through their communication.

The game was crying out for Shaq or an Lallana a player that you Burnley wouldn't know what they were going to do next. Funny enough when Jones went off for Keita I felt they started to get more control of the ball.

I'm starting to think we need to sign a kind of number 10 and maybe bring Brewster back for next season because I am just not sure Origi can make any difference now..I don't know.

Oh and the ref was awful.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:45:25 PM
I guess the extra desire to win these kind of matches is gone whilst there is nothing on the line. Just make sure it is back in 2 months!
And, crucially, without the crowds. A packed Anfield and maybe get another late winner today?
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:24:34 PM
I am guessing that this is just for this season?

Hopefully! Seeing this disruption in future would be a nightmare.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:24:34 PM
I am guessing that this is just for this season?

I'm assuming they are just having them because it's summer and the heat is presumably worse - a safety measure. Other seasons they wouldn't still be playing, so they should be gone.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 06:17:21 PM
He touches the ball? So? Since when was that in the laws of the game. He doesnt take the ball away from Robertson. If the follow through doesnt happen who gets the ball?

Well, since forever, you touch the ball first youve won the tackle.

Yeah lets bring in a law that says you have to touch the ball quite a bit because that will definately clear up any ambiguity.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Were denied a clear pen every game. Its getting genuinely weird.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Haven't read all of this but that tonight was one of those typical games from the past where we dominate like hell, miss chances left, right and centre, then the opposition score from a high ball that falls nicely - good finish though.

Fair play to Burnley but we deserved to win that game. As Redmen TV's Paul's Dad said the other day, our weakness is not taking chances. This game should have been 6.1.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:24:34 PM
I am guessing that this is just for this season?

I hope so. Don't like them.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Couldn't believe some of the chances we missed, let alone the pen. I'm not really arsed about the points total now we've won the league, so I'd like to see some of the rotation players given time. Thought Jones looked a player
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
https://streamable.com/rpe27t

I feel like I am not in the same reality as the people who are saying he clearly got a touch on that. I do not see it at all.
The spin on the ball takes it out of the box. That is all I see.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:51:06 PM
https://streamable.com/rpe27t

I feel like I am not in the same reality as the people who are saying he clearly got a touch on that. I do not see it at all.
The spin on the ball takes it out of the box. That is all I see.

He didn't get a touch - he fucking whiffed completely. Dammit.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 07:41:11 PM
I hope so. Don't like them.

Neither do I but what supporters want or think is never a concern for the football authorities. It's as though they feel that professional football only exists for the benefit of TV and sponsors. Perhaps the lack of specators replaced with inane 'crowd' noise will convince them that without us professional football will simply cease to exist.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
We are champions so I don't care too much about records, if they happen great, if not - bah!

Winning it with seven games to go there was always the danger the record attempts would crumble one-by-one, game-by-game with each dropped point, the biggie is still left but it will require 100% concentration and intensity and no more stupid, limp finishes in front of goal, we need to be far more ruthless. Let's be honest we should have scored a hatful today and I don't think their goalie was that good it was mostly limp finishing.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Ref was horrific but we didn't win due to being wasteful in front of goal, we were so on top we should have been out of sight - I thought Salah wasn't as bad as some are saying, looks like he is trying too hard, he really snatched at one of those chances near the end
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:24:34 PM
I am guessing that this is just for this season?

Yeah,they fucked it up though,should've just ruled that they get water breaks if the temp is over a certain level.
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
Quote
When Hendo or Milner are not playing we miss them badly. VVD is a top leader but it's the way them to drive us on in midfield through their communication.

I love Hendo and I love MIlner, but them not playing today isn't the reason we didn't score more goals. We utterly dominated them more so probably than other side we've played this year, but we didn't take our chances.
