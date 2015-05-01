On another day we win by a mile. Curtis was excellent, looked every bit a first team player. Neco too. Great positives for the future. Mo snatched at a couple on another day he would put away.



However for the free kick leading up to their goal, I still don't understand why the lino puts the flag up. I thought they were supposed to wait and let VAR decide if its remotely close?



There was another incident where one of their players was offside by miles and they let it carry on until he collided with a player and Allison had to jump out of the way.

The officials are so inconsistent with the rules.



As for the penalty shouts, I am almost certain that if that Utd at least one is given.

I think our players don't make enough of the contact. I know its sad to be saying it. But if Salah rolls around when Bardsey takes him out that ends up being a red and not a yellow. We are too honest.