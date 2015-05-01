We are champions so I don't care too much about records, if they happen great, if not - bah!
Winning it with seven games to go there was always the danger the record attempts would crumble one-by-one, game-by-game with each dropped point, the biggie is still left but it will require 100% concentration and intensity and no more stupid, limp finishes in front of goal, we need to be far more ruthless. Let's be honest we should have scored a hatful today and I don't think their goalie was that good it was mostly limp finishing.