Threw 3 points away with a poor last 30mins. We were fairly wasteful in the 2nd half but the worst thing was our response to conceding, we just didn't look like creating any chances, yet we actually did fashion a couple of chances that we should've been scoring.



Its going to be a task ask just to get to 100pts now we are struggling when a team attacks us - Gomez is making tons of mistakes and now even VVD is making a few errors now.



Its a shame that we're letting this magnificent season end on a bit of a bum note.



I guess the extra desire to win these kind of matches is gone whilst there is nothing on the line. Just make sure it is back in 2 months!