« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez  (Read 3919 times)

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #240 on: Today at 05:07:33 PM »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 05:04:55 PM
We have the best fans in the world...How can anyone with a brain say that he didnt give a shit?

You have answered your own question there mate.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,049
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #241 on: Today at 05:07:56 PM »
Whats' to argue about lads? These games mean nowt for fuck sakes.  ;D
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,811
  • Buck Dancer
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #242 on: Today at 05:08:49 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 05:05:56 PM
Gomez was our best defender for 75 mins than had a rash final 15. VVD didnt cover himself in too much glory either and was arguably worse.

Yep.

Gomez was superb and then his level seemed to drop, as did everyone else.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,955
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #243 on: Today at 05:09:11 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:03:42 PM
100% disagree on the Mo comment - or at least when compared to Mane, who was equally selfish (and has been most of the season); also not sure you can say his shots were selfish when they were by and large (other than one from the edge of the box) "selfish" - from memory only 1 of them happened where we had another player in the box (compared to Mane who had 2 shots from the edge and 2 from outside the box I'd say both were equally culpable).  The best chance of the second half came from Mo's pass to Bobby for instance - and all season he has been great with his passing and assists.

Mane wasn't better at shooting, but he was always looking before taking the shot on. Salah to me just looks like he's going for the Golden Boot.

I'm not annoyed at him. He's a competitive player and wants to win that. Can't blame him. But a team-focussed Salah would have set up sitters for his team mates. Pretty much didn't look and hit shots the first time too many times.

We have problems I think between Mane and Salah now - Mane looked absolute pissed time and again.

I did hope that Firmino would have jammed one in off his arse.


But. Saying all that. Get a break - really, really, really, really glad we are out of the cup and out of Europe now - who'd have thought I'd ever think that? Not me.

Get a bit of a pre-season. Get back on track and I can see the front three working for each other, playing for each other and we go again.


Got to be hard playing out there with no fans - especially at Anfield. Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City seem unaffected - but that's because they're used to playing in front of silent moody fans. At Anfield there is always a lot of passion and noise.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #244 on: Today at 05:09:28 PM »
Curtis and Williams did well. What a time to be a Red really eh?

Burnley get a draw and the commentator is calling it a famous result.
Logged
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,591
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:09:36 PM »
Can we all agree that Burnley can fuck right off? Good.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online stoopid yank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,671
  • Bird is the Word
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:09:37 PM »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 05:07:17 PM
Pretty simple really, our forward players couldn't hit the corners of the goal,  their only forward did.
Bobby hit the corner of the goal, no?
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #247 on: Today at 05:09:38 PM »
Keita was boss. I love his effort and urgency.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online sirKennyDaggers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:10:13 PM »
Struggled to get through the Burnley wall in the second half,as usual they were well organised,despite our dominance games are always nervy if  teams cant get that second goal.
Jones ans Williams were excellant.
Great goal by Robbo.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,811
  • Buck Dancer
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:10:23 PM »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 05:07:17 PM
Pretty simple really, our forward players couldn't hit the corners of the goal,  their only forward did.

Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,966
  • Red since '64
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #250 on: Today at 05:10:40 PM »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 05:05:56 PM
Gomez was our best defender for 75 mins than had a rash final 15. VVD didnt cover himself in too much glory either and was arguably worse.

100% disagree.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #251 on: Today at 05:10:54 PM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 05:05:01 PM
Can't believe that ended in a draw. There wasn't the expected urgency at 1-1 which was surprising. Only three games left now; hopefully we'll see other squad players get games. We could definitely use another good finisher; as good as this team is, it isn't clinical enough IMO. A crazy suggestion given all the goals, wins, and points, but we tend to do things the hard way in games where we could bury a team early doors.

It would be good to see how Brewster does in games like this where the front 3 are given so many chances and opportunities.  If you don't sign another attacking player in the summer, then hopefully Brewster might get his chance to prove what he can do in the first half of the season.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,190
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #252 on: Today at 05:11:09 PM »
Its a Dyche masterclass now :lmao

He told us all to have a nightmare in front of goal apparently

Mustve been in VAR control room also
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,049
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:11:14 PM »
Joe had the better game out of him and Vigil today.  ;D
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #254 on: Today at 05:11:18 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:06:51 PM
Say nothing of the fact in the first half Sadio was just as guilty of shooting when he should have passed. He also seemed to be hellbent on firing from outside the area today despite there being players already in the box.

Sadio does that *all* the time - there is a reason why Salah creates a lot more chances, and gets more assists, for his team mates than Sadio and has done pretty consistently for the last 3 -years - there's a reason why last season Mane got ONE assist in the league all season; Mane is just better at tracking back, being better on the press and creates a few more chances for himself.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,651
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #255 on: Today at 05:11:23 PM »
Damn, should have been a 3-1 win at least.
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Online LFCEmpire

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,106
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #256 on: Today at 05:11:34 PM »
Cant be bothered being pissed at the result, we are champions of everything. Going to enjoy my Saturday.  :D
Logged

Online FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #257 on: Today at 05:11:55 PM »
Salah cares. In fact he cares too much. So he is snatching at chances. The obsession with the Golden Boot has hurt his game.

Klopp screaming "pass the ball" at him at the end sums it up.

But he is not the only one. All three strikers have been hit and miss since the restart. In fact since about February, I think.

They are either tired, or need competition for places.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,684
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #258 on: Today at 05:12:28 PM »
Poor finishing cost us that. Very poor in the second half, bad choices being made in the final third. Pope didn't have to make a decent save.
Trent not at the races when he came on, Naby not much better.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #259 on: Today at 05:12:39 PM »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:09:36 PM
Can we all agree that Burnley can fuck right off? Good.

I know we're a world class outfit, so you don't want to turn up with holes in your side, but when you've absolutely nothing to play for surely you want to give it more of a go than they did? Surely?
Logged

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 102
  • ******
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #260 on: Today at 05:13:20 PM »
The lack of respect that Salah gets on this forum is baffling.  Wonder save from Pope to deny him in the first half, created two gilt edge chances for Firmino and Curtis Jones (and would have had an assist on the wonder save from Pope on the Mane shot), and runs around tirelessly all game chasing every ball yet still gets criticised in the post-game thread like he is playing like Joelinton at Newcastle.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,190
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #261 on: Today at 05:13:50 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:12:39 PM
I know we're a world class outfit, so you don't want to turn up with holes in your side, but when you've absolutely nothing to play for surely you want to give it more of a go than they did? Surely?

101 pts to get
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online OkieRedman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #262 on: Today at 05:14:22 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:58:37 PM
Disappointing. We should have buried that early on but we seem to be lacking something of a cutting edge recently, and the defence looked uncertain at times too. On the plus side, I thought Curtis Jones had a splendid debut. He could do with some more experience under his belt but his touch, passing and movement all looked top notch. Looking forward to seeing more of him in the league.

I think you mean all season. In only 2-4 matches have really put teams to the sword. Should be more like 25. Our play in the box has declined over the last few seasons. There seemed to much more poise in the opponents box 3 seasons ago. Luckily the midfield/defence has carried the water for most of the season.
Logged

Online PIPA23

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,772
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #263 on: Today at 05:14:23 PM »
Another pre season game done.. could not care less about the point record.. we are CHAMPIONS
Logged

Online TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,490
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #264 on: Today at 05:14:26 PM »
Quote from: unknownuser on Today at 05:05:29 PM
Annoyed by that result. Ref and VAR homers as usual.
Are you sure that's what you mean?
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #265 on: Today at 05:14:31 PM »
Ugh.

Should have been 4-5 nil at HT.

Again we saw how bad the officiating is in the PL, with Burnley getting a goal from a clusterfuck from the Lino,.



Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,469
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #266 on: Today at 05:14:52 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:07:02 PM
When is Matip due back? Gomez could do with a break.

Maybe Van Dijk and Robbo could as well, considering they both gave him hospital passes. Just as well Joe was up to dealing with their mistakes hey?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,955
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #267 on: Today at 05:15:01 PM »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 05:04:55 PM
We have the best fans in the world...How can anyone with a brain say that he didnt give a shit?

I'm saying he appears to be going for the Golden Boot.

If you think that his team play is right up there with the best of his play for Liverpool the last few years then we'll have to disagree.

If it was just this game then you'd say off-day, but I think he's thinking with the league won he wants that Golden Boot.

As I said, who can blame him.

I personally don't think he's been playing for the team as much as he has done for the rest of his Liverpool career. And that's always fine as long as you score.

Pope did really well even though a lot of shots were right at him. A bit more luck, a spawny defelection or a Referee that gave us fucking anything would have helped.


Meh.


Now that the record has gone, fuck it - let's play the kids, give the senior players a complete rest and start again next season.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,541
  • I live!
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #268 on: Today at 05:15:02 PM »
I think we win that 4-0 earlier in the season even if the current Pope had shown up. Yes, we created a ton of chances and wasted them but we just haven't really been on it since the restart and look incredibly lax at times. Which is completely understandable given the circumstances. Example being we did nothing after the Rodriguez goal when there was plenty of time to do so. Let's just hope we win all of our remaining games and get that record, although I wouldn't bet on it.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #269 on: Today at 05:15:06 PM »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 05:12:28 PM
Poor finishing cost us that. Very poor in the second half, bad choices being made in the final third. Pope didn't have to make a decent save.
Trent not at the races when he came on, Naby not much better.

Trent not at the races?  You mean other then the world class ball he put in for Salah that should have been buried; also Naby was decent  - much better offensively than Gini was (and has been since Dec for instance).
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #270 on: Today at 05:15:50 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:13:50 PM
101 pts to get

That's our objective. I mean from Burnley's point of view, if I was a coach I'd be telling them to go out and give it a proper go. If you get seen to, well so be it. Suppose that's not the mindset of a good coach though, I'd be willing to gamble the point for 3 when the result is immaterial.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,428
  • Hare Krishna
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #271 on: Today at 05:16:09 PM »
Curtis Jones and Neco Williams though... rough diamonds but more than held their own out there today. These sorts of matches against ale house teams will do them the world of good - once they are a bit more refined they could be excellent players. I was actually a bit gutted for them for being subbed.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,517
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #272 on: Today at 05:16:42 PM »
Officiating was absolutely terrible.

Amazing how Salah and Robbo didn't get even a more detailed check.  Of course their free kick came from an offside that wasn't.

Poor finishing and good keeping by Pope (good keeper in general).

The narratives from commentators are really bizarre.  Jim Beglin at one point brought up how United's front 3 have scored more than Liverpool's front 3.  Like out of the blue.  Strange as it makes no difference (we've scored way more goals than they have in the league).  The amount of people desperate to play up United and talk us down a bit is just weird.  The commentators were also talking about how it's a "famous" point for Burnley.  Like why is it famous?  It's like they're trying to play up a "disappointment" if we didn't win all our home games or didn't break points records even though we've won the league for the first time in 30 years.  It's like "well, congratulations on a brilliant season that ended your title drought, but...."

Hope we finish the season strong and keep it going for next year.  It's gotten to the point where people are literally taking a 90+ points team that won a long-awaited title for granted.

This match shows how difficult it is to win in this league sometimes when things don't go your way.  To win 30 matches in a season (with opportunity for a few more) is incredible.  But somehow Man City losing 9 matches or United on 60 points means something special?

I feel like the perception of this Liverpool squad is like the appreciation for Salah, where he's so good that an off-day is heavily examined whereas worse players with little to play for score a couple of decent goals, and he's the next Messi/Ronaldo.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,910
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #273 on: Today at 05:16:45 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 05:05:04 PM
pmsl.... yeah he was gifted many saves, but he made at least 3 excellent stops and looked calm and collected with the crosses.

Nah
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,811
  • Buck Dancer
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #274 on: Today at 05:17:46 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 05:15:01 PM
I'm saying he appears to be going for the Golden Boot.

If you think that his team play is right up there with the best of his play for Liverpool the last few years then we'll have to disagree.

If it was just this game then you'd say off-day, but I think he's thinking with the league won he wants that Golden Boot.

As I said, who can blame him.

I personally don't think he's been playing for the team as much as he has done for the rest of his Liverpool career. And that's always fine as long as you score.

Pope did really well even though a lot of shots were right at him. A bit more luck, a spawny defelection or a Referee that gave us fucking anything would have helped.


Meh.


Now that the record has gone, fuck it - let's play the kids, give the senior players a complete rest and start again next season.

What you actually said Andy was:

Salah stank the game out. he's so focussed on getting his goals for the golden boot that he doesn't give a shite. He doesn't play? I think we win that comfortably. Yeah he had a few great shots, but a team player would have won us the game I think
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,878
  • ....mmm
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #275 on: Today at 05:17:52 PM »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 05:13:20 PM
The lack of respect that Salah gets on this forum is baffling.  Wonder save from Pope to deny him in the first half, created two gilt edge chances for Firmino and Curtis Jones (and would have had an assist on the wonder save from Pope on the Mane shot), and runs around tirelessly all game chasing every ball yet still gets criticised in the post-game thread like he is playing like Joelinton at Newcastle.

Don't waste your breath.
Logged
:D

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #276 on: Today at 05:17:53 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 05:15:01 PM
I'm saying he appears to be going for the Golden Boot.

If you think that his team play is right up there with the best of his play for Liverpool the last few years then we'll have to disagree.

If it was just this game then you'd say off-day, but I think he's thinking with the league won he wants that Golden Boot.

As I said, who can blame him.

I personally don't think he's been playing for the team as much as he has done for the rest of his Liverpool career. And that's always fine as long as you score.

Pope did really well even though a lot of shots were right at him. A bit more luck, a spawny defelection or a Referee that gave us fucking anything would have helped.


Meh.


Now that the record has gone, fuck it - let's play the kids, give the senior players a complete rest and start again next season.

But why all the focus on Salah, who created our best chance of the 2nd half, and could have had 3 assists, and not on Mane, for instance, who was far more selfish with his shot selection and lack of passing? 
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,049
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #277 on: Today at 05:17:54 PM »
It feels similar to West Ham and Leicester at home last season. After it was over were all scratching our heads wondering what the fuck just happened. Except this time it doesnt mean fucking anything.
I couldnt give a fuck about the points record, the home wins record would have been nice though. The only thing that matters is who is top of table.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,864
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #278 on: Today at 05:18:07 PM »
God its so tough watching without the fans in the stadium. Super dull.

As with all the games post winning, who fucking cares? We are PL champions and if those players are not partying constantly and thinking about what to spend their bonuses are then I am offended.
Logged

Online leftfooter

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 1 Nick Pope 33 Robbo 68 Rodriguez
« Reply #279 on: Today at 05:18:08 PM »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 05:13:20 PM
The lack of respect that Salah gets on this forum is baffling.  Wonder save from Pope to deny him in the first half, created two gilt edge chances for Firmino and Curtis Jones (and would have had an assist on the wonder save from Pope on the Mane shot), and runs around tirelessly all game chasing every ball yet still gets criticised in the post-game thread like he is playing like Joelinton at Newcastle.

I dunno, I thought his finishing today was woeful. So many underhit mis-directing shots bobbling through to the keeper. THe one that Pope saved in the first half near the top corner was the only one I can remember being struck properly. At one point he skied a shot at a more or less open goal with Pope wrong footed towards one of the posts.

I think players are used to being nervous, and need those nerves to play well in terms of reactions and instinct. Since we won the league, we've lost that edge, it's only natural and always happens. Players end up thinking too much. Joe Gomez is an example of this too. Is too relaxed, leading to the odd lapse in concentration.
Logged
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 