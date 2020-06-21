Officiating was absolutely terrible.



Amazing how Salah and Robbo didn't get even a more detailed check. Of course their free kick came from an offside that wasn't.



Poor finishing and good keeping by Pope (good keeper in general).



The narratives from commentators are really bizarre. Jim Beglin at one point brought up how United's front 3 have scored more than Liverpool's front 3. Like out of the blue. Strange as it makes no difference (we've scored way more goals than they have in the league). The amount of people desperate to play up United and talk us down a bit is just weird. The commentators were also talking about how it's a "famous" point for Burnley. Like why is it famous? It's like they're trying to play up a "disappointment" if we didn't win all our home games or didn't break points records even though we've won the league for the first time in 30 years. It's like "well, congratulations on a brilliant season that ended your title drought, but...."



Hope we finish the season strong and keep it going for next year. It's gotten to the point where people are literally taking a 90+ points team that won a long-awaited title for granted.



This match shows how difficult it is to win in this league sometimes when things don't go your way. To win 30 matches in a season (with opportunity for a few more) is incredible. But somehow Man City losing 9 matches or United on 60 points means something special?



I feel like the perception of this Liverpool squad is like the appreciation for Salah, where he's so good that an off-day is heavily examined whereas worse players with little to play for score a couple of decent goals, and he's the next Messi/Ronaldo.