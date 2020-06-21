100% disagree on the Mo comment - or at least when compared to Mane, who was equally selfish (and has been most of the season); also not sure you can say his shots were selfish when they were by and large (other than one from the edge of the box) "selfish" - from memory only 1 of them happened where we had another player in the box (compared to Mane who had 2 shots from the edge and 2 from outside the box I'd say both were equally culpable). The best chance of the second half came from Mo's pass to Bobby for instance - and all season he has been great with his passing and assists.
Mane wasn't better at shooting, but he was always looking before taking the shot on. Salah to me just looks like he's going for the Golden Boot.
I'm not annoyed at him. He's a competitive player and wants to win that. Can't blame him. But a team-focussed Salah would have set up sitters for his team mates. Pretty much didn't look and hit shots the first time too many times.
We have problems I think between Mane and Salah now - Mane looked absolute pissed time and again.
I did hope that Firmino would have jammed one in off his arse.
But. Saying all that. Get a break - really, really, really, really glad we are out of the cup and out of Europe now - who'd have thought I'd ever think that? Not me.
Get a bit of a pre-season. Get back on track and I can see the front three working for each other, playing for each other and we go again.
Got to be hard playing out there with no fans - especially at Anfield. Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City seem unaffected - but that's because they're used to playing in front of silent moody fans. At Anfield there is always a lot of passion and noise.