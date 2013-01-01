« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo  (Read 839 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,441
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #40 on: Today at 03:34:41 PM »
Wow, Robbo showing them how it's done, great header.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:35:02 PM »
34 Robbo makes it 1-0 Reds. Header at the back post after a floated cross from Faby. Great finish.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,928
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:36:03 PM »
That is a goal you only ever really see on FIFA

Beautiful chipped pass and beautiful curling header.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:36:54 PM »
35 Dangerous position for Burnley with a free kick on the edge of our box. Poor delivery and headed out by Robbo
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:38:00 PM »
Ian Woan on the Burnley bench. Remember when he finished our title hopes with a screamer at the City Ground in 1991. No such worries this year.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,953
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:40:11 PM »
Rare poor pass by Virgil but Gomez excellent in recovery.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,441
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:40:13 PM »
Van Dijk showing he is human after all. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:40:31 PM »
39 Sloppy from VVD giving up possession on half way. Burnley break but Gomez cuts out the danger.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,441
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:41:46 PM »
Now Robbo is doing it good block by Joe.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:42:16 PM »
40 Sloppy again. Robbo with a poor pass across the box, good block again from Joe on the shot
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,953
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:42:38 PM »
Goodness me! That was a terrible cross field pass by Robbo - on a plate for Burnley but fortunately comes to nowt
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,441
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:43:39 PM »
Robbo's crossing has been sensational this half.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:43:54 PM »
41 Excellent from Alisson from the resulting corner. Good punch under pressure from the Bully boys.
We then break and Robbo puts a lovely ball across the six yard box, no one can get a touch.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,953
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:44:18 PM »
What a ball by Robbo flashing across the Burnley goalmouth - pity there wasn't a Red shirt in place.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,953
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:44:45 PM »
Bit scrappy the last few minutes.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:44:55 PM »
43 Rodriguez beats the offside trap but scuffs his shot horribly from a difficult angle
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 