Southampton are class. They've given most teams a battle since the 9 nil loss or whatever it was. Fair play to them.
United are getting top 4. Probably 3rd. Chelsea and Leicester have gifted it to them with their form.
Theyve made the most of their resources under a very impressive coach, but they also have major weaknesses. I think Danny Ings IS class though. Given his setbacks, I really admire the way hes fought back and I honestly wish wed kept him - he has a huge hunger, coupled with genuine ability and is such a Klopp player.
Not premier league, but one heck of an interview here from LFC fan Adebayo Akinfenwa, celebrating Wycomes promotion tonight, name dropping Kloppo https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1282777996957552642?s=20
Is that you, Fromola?
I bet they do though. It's not so much how good united are, its more chelsea and leicester will stuff it up.
I bet they do though. It's not so much how good united are, its more chelsea and leicester will stuff it up.
He didn't mention how shite we'd be without Klopp or how FSG running off in a fright now FFP is dead, etc. etc. That's Frommi'es signature.
Top four is done. It'll be United and Chelsea. The best two teams of a mediocre bunch.I don't care if Leicester are in there now, they won't be at the end. I'd be surprised if they win one of their three remaining games.
Page created in 0.049 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]