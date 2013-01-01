« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th  (Read 18750 times)

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 10:24:11 PM »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 10:19:55 PM
Southampton are class.  They've given most teams a battle since the 9 nil loss or whatever it was.  Fair play to them.

Theyve made the most of their resources under a very impressive coach, but they also have major weaknesses. I think Danny Ings IS class though. Given his setbacks, I really admire the way hes fought back and I honestly wish wed kept him - he has a huge hunger, coupled with genuine ability and is such a Klopp player.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 10:29:28 PM »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 10:21:25 PM
United are getting top 4.  Probably 3rd.  Chelsea and Leicester have gifted it to them with their form.

Is that you, Fromola?
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 10:29:28 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:24:11 PM
Theyve made the most of their resources under a very impressive coach, but they also have major weaknesses. I think Danny Ings IS class though. Given his setbacks, I really admire the way hes fought back and I honestly wish wed kept him - he has a huge hunger, coupled with genuine ability and is such a Klopp player.

Yeah i'm made up for him.  By all accounts he's a nice guy as well which makes it even better. 
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 10:30:27 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:24:04 PM
Not premier league, but one heck of an interview here from LFC fan Adebayo Akinfenwa, celebrating Wycomes promotion tonight, name dropping Kloppo  ;D

https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1282777996957552642?s=20


:lmao

Oxford lost? Dammit.  :(
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 10:32:19 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:29:28 PM
Is that you, Fromola?

 ;D

I bet they do though.  It's not so much how good united are, its more chelsea and leicester will stuff it up. 
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 10:33:24 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:29:28 PM
Is that you, Fromola?

He didn't mention how shite we'd be without Klopp or how FSG running off in a fright now FFP is dead, etc. etc. That's Frommi'es signature.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 10:33:37 PM »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 10:32:19 PM
;D

I bet they do though.  It's not so much how good united are, its more chelsea and leicester will stuff it up.

Well I think we can all agree Leicester will get nowt against United.  ;)
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 10:34:14 PM »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 10:32:19 PM
;D

I bet they do though.  It's not so much how good united are, its more chelsea and leicester will stuff it up. 

If Chelsea and Leicester both win their two home games, they'll both be fine. And it's far from certain Utd will win at Palace, so even four points each might be enough.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 10:34:27 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:33:24 PM
He didn't mention how shite we'd be without Klopp or how FSG running off in a fright now FFP is dead, etc. etc. That's Frommi'es signature.


Hope someone gave him a holiday.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 10:35:52 PM »
Top four is done. It'll be United and Chelsea. The best two teams of a mediocre bunch.

I don't care if Leicester are in there now, they won't be at the end. I'd be surprised if they win one of their three remaining games.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 10:38:56 PM »
Had £10 on the draw today. Nice little bonus there.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 10:40:03 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 10:35:52 PM
Top four is done. It'll be United and Chelsea. The best two teams of a mediocre bunch.

I don't care if Leicester are in there now, they won't be at the end. I'd be surprised if they win one of their three remaining games.

Its not done but Leicester have to beat Sheffield United. Its an absolute must win and if they do that then its in their hands going into the final game against United.

Remember if they beat Sheffield United then a win against Man United gets them through even if they lose to Spurs.
