Top four is done. It'll be United and Chelsea. The best two teams of a mediocre bunch.



I don't care if Leicester are in there now, they won't be at the end. I'd be surprised if they win one of their three remaining games.



Its not done but Leicester have to beat Sheffield United. Its an absolute must win and if they do that then its in their hands going into the final game against United.Remember if they beat Sheffield United then a win against Man United gets them through even if they lose to Spurs.