Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th

elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 09:12:29 PM
Those goals will help a lot to Solanke's confidence. Now I'm expecting him to score consistently a goal in every 10 matches.
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 09:13:20 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:07:36 PM
Leicester bigged themselves up something rotten. They were where they were for the same reason they were when they won it - because better teams did shit. Only this time we were unstoppable. The whole narrative they bought into (from 10 points behind) was theyd beat us and catch us. Then, led by Trent, we didnt just beat them - we annihilated them in one of the most complete performances Ive seen. They never recovered.

I think Leicester got carried away as well because they'd only won the league a few years earlier with a few of the same key players still there like Vardy and hoped Liverpool couldn't keep up their form.

In reality Leicester couldn't keep up their form. In the two games before they played us they were well beaten at City and drew at home to Norwich which was why the gap was widened by the time we played them anyway.

Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 09:13:39 PM
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 09:04:53 PM
Unfortunately for Leicester if they miss out on CL, I think they'll lose a lot of players who have been rumored to go elsewhere anyways. The likes of Maddison, Chilwell and Soyuncu. I would guess Ricardo the RB would be someone a lot of teams would like.

I'd love it if Arsenal bought him and partnered him with Luiz.  ;D
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 09:17:59 PM
You could see the difference in Solanke once hed scored that first goal.
OOS

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 09:19:49 PM
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 09:04:53 PM
Unfortunately for Leicester if they miss out on CL, I think they'll lose a lot of players who have been rumored to go elsewhere anyways. The likes of Maddison, Chilwell and Soyuncu. I would guess Ricardo the RB would be someone a lot of teams would like.

You'd be stupid to spend silly money on Maddison. Great but limited player, but he's Europa League level. He's go nowhere to go too.
JackWard33

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 09:25:43 PM
I've got no particular feelings about Liecester but their wheels falling off late in the season isn't great for the competitiveness of the league... for the umpteenth time in recent years the top 4 wage bills are going to finish in the top 4 places.....
Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 09:25:51 PM
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 09:19:49 PM
You'd be stupid to spend silly money on Maddison. Great but limited player, but he's Europa League level. He's go nowhere to go too.

Maddison enjoys a night out too by all accounts.

He rarely finishes games so is he dedicated enough for the bigger teams?
skipper757

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 09:26:45 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:06:57 PM
Well folks, now our attention turns to the court room don't you just love football?

It's unbelievable how it could change so much for this season and beyond.

3. Chelsea 60pts +14  (Norwich, Liverpool, Wolves)
4. Leicester 59pts +29 (Sheffield United, Spurs, Man United)
5. Man United 58pts +26 (Southampton, Palace, West Ham, Leicester)
6. Wolves 55pts +11 (Burnley, Palace, Chelsea)
7. Sheffield United 54pts +5 (Leicester, Everton, Southampton)

Leicester look in serious trouble for 4th.  They might not even make it to the final day within striking distance of Man United.  They could've at least had top 4 coming down to that one match, but drop points in the next 2 with United's fixtures and that could be it.  Leicester are lucky Chelsea are also in bad form and have a worse GD.  It could come down to them getting 4 points in the next 3 if we and Wolves help them.

But 5th is still on for a few of the sides here, Leicester included.  If Wolves win their next 2 and Chelsea drop the match at Anfield, Wolves can leapfrog Chelsea on the final day too.

Could end up something like this after 37 games.

3. Man United 65
4. Leicester 63
5. Chelsea 63
6. Wolves 61

Leicester to play United.  Chelsea to play Wolves.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:30:54 PM by skipper757
kloppagetime

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 09:33:54 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:54:21 PM
The best tactical display he showed all season was somehow getting that new contract
For me he's a rich man's Alan Pardew he comes into the club has an initial great run, gets himself a new contract and that's when it all falls apart for him.
LiamG

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 09:34:06 PM
Still want Bournemouth to go down, any club that plays a song after they score deserves to go down in my opinion

Happy for Solanke though!
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 09:34:18 PM
If City win their appeal Leicester aren't going to play CL football next season, it's as simple as that. United and Chelsea will occupy 3rd and 4th. And quite honestly they've been garbage since around December, and even then they were running on nothing but momentum. I'd probably rather see Nuno and Wolves get CL football if City somehow lose their appeal.
Morgana

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 09:37:47 PM
Wouldn't mind Villa and Bournemouth staying up, and Watford and West Ham going down. Watford might have to sell Saar. Can we get him? Sadio's little brother would do us fine, thank you very much.
fucking appalled

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 09:51:34 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:34:18 PM
If City win their appeal Leicester aren't going to play CL football next season, it's as simple as that. United and Chelsea will occupy 3rd and 4th. And quite honestly they've been garbage since around December, and even then they were running on nothing but momentum. I'd probably rather see Nuno and Wolves get CL football if City somehow lose their appeal.

If they lose their appeal theres still a massive chance Leicester wont get into the CL. Absolutely woeful form and now Soyuncu out, theyll literally be relying on Vardy to get them over the line.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 10:00:43 PM
Your players need some proper training, Brendan, not education.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 10:01:30 PM
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 09:34:06 PM
Still want Bournemouth to go down, any club that plays a song after they score deserves to go down in my opinion

Happy for Solanke though!

Does that include Liverpool, because we've been doing it since the restart?
Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 10:19:45 PM
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 10:00:43 PM
Your players need some proper training, Brendan, not education.

https://www.foxestalk.co.uk/topic/123014-rodgers-out/

They already got the pitchforks.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 10:21:55 PM
Leicester are really doing their best to blow this.  If they get pipped by Sheff U or Wolves now then Rodgers' job could and probably should be on the line. 
LiamG

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 11:19:54 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:01:30 PM
Does that include Liverpool, because we've been doing it since the restart?

Have we?? when did that happen ive never heard it on tv, or ive not noticed hahah
duvva

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 11:35:57 PM
Just seen Solanke grabbed a double. Pleased for him, keeps the relegation scrap interesting as well
Black Bull Nova

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 11:44:45 PM
I don't think the Leicester players fancy trawling around virus hit europe if a second wave hits this autumn, expect them to fail to qualify for europe at all
S

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #820 on: Today at 02:22:34 AM
The phrase is overused, but Leicester totally bottled their top four spot.

I was among those saying they were in the title race in December, for which I will accept the deserved ridicule. However, they at least had Champions League qualification in the bag. They didn't even have to finish incredibly strongly, just avoid a total collapse.

Rodgers could be under pressure unless they start next season strong.

Despite my initial hope that Sheffield United or Wolves might have a run into the top four along with Leicester it's clearly going to be United and Chelsea, in that order.
him_15

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #821 on: Today at 03:22:38 AM
Leicester still hasn't recovered from our humiliation.
S

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #822 on: Today at 03:28:07 AM
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 03:22:38 AM
Leicester still hasn't recovered from our humiliation.
You can divide their season into before and after that match. They were flying leading up to it.
Peabee

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #823 on: Today at 03:51:27 AM
Its mad theyre calling for him to be sacked. Did anyone expect Leicester to even be challenging for CL places? They were 9th in the last two seasons. The unexpected break then bombardment of matches afterwards makes it more difficult to arrest any bad form.

What is it with Rodgers and second half capitulations though? Is it a thing or have the times it has happened just been memorable?
