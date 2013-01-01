« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th  (Read 8800 times)

Online keano7

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #480 on: Today at 05:22:17 PM »
Really good watch that first half. If Pepe had a footballing brain hed be more than decent but seems to always make the wrong decision.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #481 on: Today at 05:22:37 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:16:38 PM
I dont think so. Maybe its not quite acted up as much but that fat guy with a beard said we were bottling it after we drew with Everton last season. Quality analysis that and paid for as well.


Was taking the piss no ?
Online 12C

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #482 on: Today at 05:23:08 PM »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:56:57 PM
More talking up of Tierney by Smith and Tyler, its weird this narrative being built up about him

Best thing to come out of Scotland in a long while...

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #483 on: Today at 05:25:55 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:22:37 PM

Was taking the piss no ?

Nah. Or maybe he said it for views.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #484 on: Today at 05:27:02 PM »
Sol Campbell in the studio offering nothing.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #485 on: Today at 05:27:25 PM »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:56:57 PM
More talking up of Tierney by Smith and Tyler, its weird this narrative being built up about him

I've only seen him play since the lock down but have been impressed. He seems to have a similar skill set to Robertson but obviously not as good. I know he's been talked about a lot and some of it is overboard but first impressions are that he's a smart signing for them.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #486 on: Today at 05:28:30 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:27:25 PM
I've only seen him play since the lock down but have been impressed. He seems to have a similar skill set to Robertson but obviously not as good. I know he's been talked about a lot and some of it is overboard but first impressions are that he's a smart signing for them.

He is very good and a real talent but far too injury prone.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #487 on: Today at 05:30:23 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:28:30 PM
He is very good and a real talent but far too injury prone.

Ok, so maybe it is more of a typical Arsenal signing than I initially thought.
Online Chakan

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #488 on: Today at 05:32:45 PM »
Zaha the target of racist abuse online, police investigated and arrest a 12yr old boy
Online Stubby!

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #489 on: Today at 05:33:55 PM »
Watching again, that's such a good finish by Son.  Running away from goal on his wrong foot, picked the exact finish that was needed and executed it perfectly.
Online arthur sarnoff

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #490 on: Today at 05:39:28 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:32:45 PM
Zaha the target of racist abuse online, police investigated and arrest a 12yr old boy

I saw what had been posted and assumed it was some EDL knucklehead of voting age.  The fact that it's a 12 year old kid is really disturbing. 
