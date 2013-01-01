I dont think so. Maybe its not quite acted up as much but that fat guy with a beard said we were bottling it after we drew with Everton last season. Quality analysis that and paid for as well.
More talking up of Tierney by Smith and Tyler, its weird this narrative being built up about him
Was taking the piss no ?
I've only seen him play since the lock down but have been impressed. He seems to have a similar skill set to Robertson but obviously not as good. I know he's been talked about a lot and some of it is overboard but first impressions are that he's a smart signing for them.
He is very good and a real talent but far too injury prone.
Zaha the target of racist abuse online, police investigated and arrest a 12yr old boy
