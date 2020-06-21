« previous next »
AndyMuller

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #160 on: Today at 07:52:44 PM
Micah Richards is shite.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #161 on: Today at 07:53:53 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:48:19 PM
I might be mistaken but I have always watched him and thought he was decent.

Chelsea are so lopsided though.

hes easily their best defender, I know that isnt the biggest praise.

I think his last spell of lookimg like a quality defender was first half of last season, then he got injured later last season and was out a lot this season too.  And hes just not got back to the level he was at, cos yes, he was a good defender, but has looked to be struggling for a while. Still only 27, seems to have been around for a long time.

That team is all over the place defensively, hell probably look good again if he plays for a more defensively organised coach!
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #162 on: Today at 07:53:53 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:52:44 PM
Micah Richards is shite.

Thats one thing we can agree on. 😀
Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #163 on: Today at 07:54:53 PM
Micah Richards is on every channel
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #164 on: Today at 07:57:22 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:54:53 PM
Micah Richards is on every channel

Surely they could find someone better?
Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #165 on: Today at 07:57:52 PM
Potter has picked a very similar team to the one that played Man Utd. They're going to get kicked to death. Let's investigate the Man City on the handicap prices.

Man City -2 @ 6/4
Man City -3 @ 100/30

I'm on.
AndyMuller

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #166 on: Today at 08:04:18 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:53:53 PM
Thats one thing we can agree on. 😀

 ;D
deFacto

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #167 on: Today at 08:11:02 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:48:19 PM
I might be mistaken but I have always watched him and thought he was decent.

Chelsea are so lopsided though.

I think Lovren is descent as well.  :D
fucking appalled

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Reply #168 on: Today at 08:19:21 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:42:58 PM
Is fifth guaranteed a CL spot if the Plastic Mancs avoid a ban?

Why would fifth get into the CL if City avoid a ban  :o
