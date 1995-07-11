« previous next »
Author Topic: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995  (Read 607 times)

Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« on: July 10, 2020, 10:17:31 PM »
R.I.P., Never forgotten

--------------------



At 4:15pm on July 11, 1995, Bosnia's Srebrenica - a United Nations-protected safe zone where about 50,000 Bosniaks had sought refuge - fell to advancing Serb forces, who claimed the town for a Greater Serbia.

"Here we are ... in Serb Srebrenica. On the eve of yet another Serb holiday, we give this town to the Serb people as a gift," Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic said at the time in front of the TV cameras.

"Finally, after the rebellion against the dahis, the time has come to take revenge on the Turks in this region," he said, using the term "dahis" to refer to renegade janissary officers who ruled Serbia during the Ottoman Empire.

By Turks he meant Muslims and in the ensuing days, Bosnian Serb forces along with a Serbian paramilitary unit killed more than 8,000 Bosniak men and boys in a massacre that constituted a genocide, according to the UN judges.

The Serb forces used bulldozers to throw the bodies in numerous mass graves. Their remains are still being searched for.

About 30,000 Bosniak women and children were deported in just two days. Thousands of women and girls were raped.

In 2017, the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia (ICTY) convicted Mladic on 10 charges, including genocide and crimes against humanity.

Two survivors of the genocide have shared with Al Jazeera their stories and their perspective on the future.

On July 11, 1995, 17-year-old Nedzad Avdic attempted to escape the mass shooting planned for him and his fellow Bosniaks by trekking through the forest along with his father, uncle and cousins, aiming to reach the city of Tuzla, located more than 100km away from the besieged territory.

About 15,000 Bosniaks joined in the trek, forming a column, but the chances of making it out alive were slim.

The trek is known as the Death March, as the column of men and boys was regularly ambushed and shot at with heavy artillery by the Serb forces. Only 3,000 Bosniaks survived - less than a quarter.

Avdic lost his father in the crowd and never saw him again.

Two days later, he was at the end of the column when they were shot at by the Serb forces. Many were injured, including his classmates.

Through a megaphone, the Serb police and army told the survivors from the field below to come down, promising that they would not be killed and that they would be reunited with their family.

When a group of them walked down, the injured were shot and killed and the rest, including Avdic, his teacher and classmates were loaded onto a truck, where they spent the night.

Bosnian refugees, pictured on July 17, 1995, cry as their father and husband arrives at the UN airbase in Tuzla, Bosnia, after he survived the Death March of six days from Srebrenica [File: Michel Euler/AP Photo]

On July 14, in a row of trucks, Serb forces began transporting them and others they captured to an unknown location.

"I remember as we were going through [the nearby town of] Bratunac, before they covered the truck with tarpaulin, many [Serb] residents were watching us [being taken away] from their balconies, so people can't say today that they didn't know or they didn't see anything," Avdic said.

They were driven to a school. Group by group, they were taken out of the classrooms to be executed in front of the school.

"Exiting the school, I saw piles of dead people to my left and right. My blood froze and in this moment, I realised that it was the end," Avdic said.

He and his group were taken to a dam 10 minutes away.

"I went with my head down, aware that I'll be killed. When I reached my spot [and looked up], I saw rows and rows of dead people lying in front of us."

The group was told to lie down. The next thing Avdic remembers is that he was trembling, with the right half of his chest and stomach in pain as he had been shot thrice, and another bullet had hit his right hand.

Luckily, Avdic survived the massacre as none of the bullets hit his vital organs.

When the Serbs set the next row of five victims to be executed behind him, they were shooting everywhere and another bullet hit his foot.

"It was the fiercest pain. I really wanted to die. I was in a state between life and death ... I was praying to God for them to come and kill me, but I didn't dare call out to them."

Avdic could smell the gunpowder in the air. Those who were still alive were howling from the pain, which stopped once the soldier shot them again.

"In that moment, I was waiting to die. I couldn't take it any more," Avdic said.

While the soldiers left to get more men and boys to kill, Avdic noticed someone moving in the rows in front of him.

"Are you alive?" Avdic asked. "I'm alive, come untie me!" said the man.

The two headed over to a channel nearby - Avdic, crawling all the way - where they hid while the next truck arrived and continued with the mass killing.

Once the massacre was over, the two crossed into a village, where they were taken to a military hospital nearby.

Avdic's father and uncle did not survive the genocide

In 2007, Avdic returned to Srebrenica where he lives with his wife and three daughters. At first, it seemed the situation was headed in a positive direction, but this was short-lived.


A climate of genocide denial pervades among the Serb society and politicians, including the current Serb mayor of Srebrenica, Mladen Grujicic.

According to a 2018 poll, 66 percent of Serbs in Republika Srpska, Bosnia's Serb-run entity, deny the genocide. Convicted war criminals are regularly celebrated.

"With the Dayton peace agreement, the international community gave up Srebrenica to Republika Srpska and to those who deny the genocide. I'm disappointed," Avdic said.

"After 25 years, not much has changed. It's not that they just deny genocide, but the international verdicts as well. We can't speak about [what happened] in schools," he said.

"But we won't give up. We didn't even give up in 1995 when they were killing almost all of us. I still have faith and I see there are a lot of younger generations who are fighting against this more and more."

- The rest of the article, quite lengthy can be found here, with more recount's from survivors.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/07/survivors-recount-bosnia-srebrenica-genocide-25-years-200709033910379.html
Re: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« Reply #1 on: July 10, 2020, 11:07:23 PM »
And may they rest in peace. I remember events surrounding the wars well. I'm from the region but I'm not from Serbia or any of the former Yugoslav nations, so I wasn't caught in the middle of any of the fighting. But that this was allowed to happen in Europe in 1995 - not 1945 - should put a stain on the continent's history forever. The UN, NATO, the US, and just so many nations from the west stood by, did nothing and waited until it was too late.

If anyone's interested about the slow death of Yugoslavia and what built up to events such as Srebrenica and others, this is a fantastic six part documentary by the BBC made right after the Yugoslav wars. It's unique in that almost everyone is interviewed and gives their opinion - including Tudjman of Croatia, Izetbegovic of Bosnia and of course Milosevic of Serbia. If I remember correctly even the war criminals like Karadzic and Mladic are also in it before they went into hiding.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vDADy9b2IBM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vDADy9b2IBM</a>
Re: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« Reply #2 on: July 10, 2020, 11:22:11 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on July 10, 2020, 11:07:23 PM
And may they rest in peace. I remember events surrounding the wars well. I'm from the region but I'm not from Serbia or any of the former Yugoslav nations, so I wasn't caught in the middle of any of the fighting. But that this was allowed to happen in Europe in 1995 - not 1945 - should put a stain on the continent's history forever. The UN, NATO, the US, and just so many nations from the west stood by, did nothing and waited until it was too late.

If anyone's interested about the slow death of Yugoslavia and what built up to events such as Srebrenica and others, this is a fantastic six part documentary by the BBC made right after the Yugoslav wars. It's unique in that almost everyone is interviewed and gives their opinion - including Tudjman of Croatia, Izetbegovic of Bosnia and of course Milosevic of Serbia. If I remember correctly even the war criminals like Karadzic and Mladic are also in it before they went into hiding.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vDADy9b2IBM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vDADy9b2IBM</a>

That's a very good documentary, certainly worth watching. Indeed they did wait too late, UN's handling of Srebrenica imo is criminal, but that's a subject perhaps for another day. Unfortunately the fact that this day is celebrated by others in Srebrenica is the ultimate gut wrencher on top of all the horrible things that have transpired.

Re: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« Reply #3 on: July 10, 2020, 11:30:06 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on July 10, 2020, 11:22:11 PM
That's a very good documentary, certainly worth watching. Indeed they did wait too late, UN's handling of Srebrenica imo is criminal, but that's a subject perhaps for another day. Unfortunately the fact that this day is celebrated by others in Srebrenica is the ultimate gut wrencher on top of all the horrible things that have transpired.

That's not even the worst of it. Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic are considered heroes in most of Serbia to this day. They were hiding in plain sight for years before the geopolitics of the region and the EU forced their hand and they finally gave them up. But like you said, it's a subject for another day and perhaps another topic.
Re: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« Reply #4 on: July 11, 2020, 01:47:57 PM »
It isnt the event itself that hurts so much, horrible as it was, its the insitutional negation of what happened by Serbs in Bosnia and Herzegovina, supported to the hilt by Serbia. Srebrenica has become one of those Serbian national myths, mega-lies that cannot be spoken about honestly, a deep taboo that feeds the tale of imaginary outside enemy. To admit what happened would be to turn the page towards peace and reconciliation - which is not on Serbian agenda. The war is very much still going on. Every day they are doing everything they can to dissolve Bosnia and Herzegovina and take the blood soaked, ethnically cleansed piece of land as a dowry to their mother Serbia who will pat them on the head without taking a pause from sucking Putins cock. That is the dream and war to make it a reality is raging daily.

Im from Bosnia and Herzegovina and I moved abroad never to come back because the amount of injustice, lies and dishonesty one has to see daily makes life dreadful - that is without even considering the economy.
Re: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« Reply #5 on: July 11, 2020, 01:58:24 PM »
Got a close friend who is Bosnian by birth, but has lived most of the past 10 years in Zagreb. She's about 30 and I've seen scars on her arms that look like self harm. Never asked her about them as I figured it might be war related trauma.

Some of the things I've read about this period are stomach churning. RIP to all those lost souls and prayers to the survivors.  :(
Re: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« Reply #6 on: July 11, 2020, 04:02:39 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on July 11, 2020, 01:47:57 PM
It isnt the event itself that hurts so much, horrible as it was, its the insitutional negation of what happened by Serbs in Bosnia and Herzegovina, supported to the hilt by Serbia. Srebrenica has become one of those Serbian national myths, mega-lies that cannot be spoken about honestly, a deep taboo that feeds the tale of imaginary outside enemy. To admit what happened would be to turn the page towards peace and reconciliation - which is not on Serbian agenda. The war is very much still going on. Every day they are doing everything they can to dissolve Bosnia and Herzegovina and take the blood soaked, ethnically cleansed piece of land as a dowry to their mother Serbia who will pat them on the head without taking a pause from sucking Putins cock. That is the dream and war to make it a reality is raging daily.

Im from Bosnia and Herzegovina and I moved abroad never to come back because the amount of injustice, lies and dishonesty one has to see daily makes life dreadful - that is without even considering the economy.

Unfortunately you've hit the nail on the head.  It's also a shame, that Serbian politics overshadows that there are some great people within that country who don't subscribe to their politics and the handling of everything during the war and post war in regards to Bosnia/Republika Srpska. However there are more than enough tw@ts who believe that Karadzic and Mladic are heroes still.

Like yourself, I left and left, although I came back once more so I could leave again [joking,] I tried to give it a chance later in life but nothing has changed systematically on various different levels. Those who can't leave for whatever reason, unfortunately are wasting their lives there as there is no prosperity economically and socially.

Re: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:04:04 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on July 10, 2020, 11:30:06 PM
That's not even the worst of it. Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic are considered heroes in most of Serbia to this day. They were hiding in plain sight for years before the geopolitics of the region and the EU forced their hand and they finally gave them up. But like you said, it's a subject for another day and perhaps another topic.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jan/21/14-years-fugitive-hunt-for-ratko-mladic-butcher-of-bosnia

Learnt quite a bit from reading this
Re: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:15:03 PM »
RIP

Somewhat linked to the discussion of books above, and remembering there was a Don McCullin thread, this seems an opportune moment to recommend Safe Area Gorazde by Joe Sacco.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Safe_Area_Gora%C5%BEde

It's not strictly photojournalism, but the graphic/illustrated equivalent (presumably aided by his own photos). Somehow it can feel just as arresting

It also provides the most effective concise description of the conflict in the 1990s that I've come across
Re: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:23:52 PM »
RIP - glad it is remembered.
Re: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:22:52 AM »
RIP
Re: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:30:34 AM »
Went to the museum of war and genocide victims in Mostar a few years ago, and some sort of war photos exhibition.  Was an organised tour and the guide was able to provide apt commentary.  Very sobering experience.

On way back (to Dubrovnik) we stopped off at a small village which was a scene of another mass killing and grave.

RIP.
Re: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:57:08 AM »
British politicians of all sides had a degree of responsibility for this tragedy by either their inaction or by complicit financial relations with the Serbian regime at that time.

Owen was absolutely useless, almost criminally in my opinion, and was seemingly more interested in getting a Nobel Peace prize, and Hurd and more than a few other Tories had more interest in the prospect of getting their hands on money rather than worrying about the obvious ethnic cleansing that was going on. They chose to turn a blind eye to it.

As for the left, the usual suspects were also on the right side of history, again, see attached.

It was a truly disgusting period of UK political inaction in the face of a genocidal regime, and it was right across the board, until it was too late to save those poor souls.
Re: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:44:32 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Today at 09:57:08 AM
British politicians of all sides had a degree of responsibility for this tragedy by either their inaction or by complicit financial relations with the Serbian regime at that time.

Owen was absolutely useless, almost criminally in my opinion, and was seemingly more interested in getting a Nobel Peace prize, and Hurd and more than a few other Tories had more interest in the prospect of getting their hands on money rather than worrying about the obvious ethnic cleansing that was going on. They chose to turn a blind eye to it.

As for the left, the usual suspects were also on the right side of history, again, see attached.

It was a truly disgusting period of UK political inaction in the face of a genocidal regime, and it was right across the board, until it was too late to save those poor souls.

Well said.

I am thankful for Holbrooke convincing Clinton to get involved even though he was told to do so several years prior.
Re: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:57:34 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Today at 09:57:08 AM
British politicians of all sides had a degree of responsibility for this tragedy by either their inaction or by complicit financial relations with the Serbian regime at that time.

Owen was absolutely useless, almost criminally in my opinion, and was seemingly more interested in getting a Nobel Peace prize, and Hurd and more than a few other Tories had more interest in the prospect of getting their hands on money rather than worrying about the obvious ethnic cleansing that was going on. They chose to turn a blind eye to it.

As for the left, the usual suspects were also on the right side of history, again, see attached.

It was a truly disgusting period of UK political inaction in the face of a genocidal regime, and it was right across the board, until it was too late to save those poor souls.

Worth pointing out that those viewpoints in the article from those on the left didn't change, as the established facts did.

Alice Mahon voluntarily spoke up as a witness for Slobodan Milosevic, in 2006. While he was on trial accused of crimes against humanity, genocide and war crimes.

Transcript is publicly available: https://www.icty.org/x/cases/slobodan_milosevic/trans/en/060301IT.htm
Re: Srebrenica, 25 years later 11.7.1995
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:05:00 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:57:34 PM
Worth pointing out that those viewpoints in the article from those on the left didn't change, as the established facts did.

Alice Mahon voluntarily spoke up as a witness for Slobodan Milosevic, in 2006. While he was on trial accused of crimes against humanity, genocide and war crimes.

Transcript is publicly available: https://www.icty.org/x/cases/slobodan_milosevic/trans/en/060301IT.htm

You couldn't make it up.
