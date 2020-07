Let’s tame these yard dogs.



I've quite warmed to Dyche these past few years.* I know their football is generally quite dull (we all know the way they'll be playing tomorrow) and I don't buy a lack of resources as an excuse for that as I think all managers have an identity - they may tweak and change and even evolve but in general their core remains the same and Dyche is very much from the Moyes and Allardyce school rather than say someone like Potter or Farke. But he's done well at Burnley and they're comfortably in midtable again this season and and, this season have some interesting players in McNeil and Jay Rodriguez. He was also very complementary about our season last year and our Champions League win so that always helps* I reserve the right to change my opinion depending on the result tomorrow and/or the associated level of their shithousery.