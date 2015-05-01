« previous next »
PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #320 on: Today at 08:00:03 AM
To answer the question about how Williams did going forward; he wanted to check back and use his right foot which is no surprise. That isnt ideal given what Robertson often offers us is overlapping width and left footed deliveries. With the way Trent pkays RB (quarterback playing at RB) and the fact we play Mané and Salah inverted the balance of our team is negatively impacted when a non left footer plays LB. Having said that, I thought there were encouraging signs that Williams could do some of the attacking work even with his preference for his right foot. He also didnt have Mané in front of him which was an issue defensively but also offensively.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #321 on: Today at 08:09:35 AM
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:35:36 PM
This result is exactly the type that ground down abu dhabi fc this season, whether they score 4 or 8 we go out do the job and get 3 points, they look good when it's going their way but don't have the consistency we have had this season.
As someone on here pointed out, ADFC are flat track bullies. They will relentlessly score against teams that roll over but when someone stands up to them they lack the key to unlock a defence. I think the demise of Silva is a major factor. He hasnt been the player he was this year and allied to Peps paranoia about his Centre backs means Fernandinho has been unable to foul and disrupt counter attacks.
Silva always seems to be the focal point for all that was good about their pass and move. I think he has gone a season too long and it has affected the whole team strategy.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #322 on: Today at 08:10:12 AM
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:36:01 PM
Mental innit, we're on 92 points, best Liverpool side for years, won the title with games to spare, and this thread is an argument about ambidextrousness.

I think our manager might just know what he's doing.

Oh and yeah, anyone using 'simples' should automatically lose an argument.

Id give my right hand to be ambidextrous though.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #323 on: Today at 08:16:09 AM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:10:12 AM
Id give my right hand to be ambidextrous though.

I'd give both.

Another 3 points.

Salah could've had more but the thing is he's always there getting and making those chances - class.

 :scarf

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #324 on: Today at 09:47:00 AM
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:09:18 AM
Neco's problem had nothing to do with what side of the pitch he was playing, he got caught multiple times tucked too far in by a quick as fuck full back. Highlighted by Lampty going missing as soon as Robertson (who is slower than Neco btw) came on, simply because Robertson has about 300odd more games than Neco and could read what was going on and position himself correctly.

There is nothing to take from Neco getting caught repeatedly except that he was on his full debut at 19yo, in which he looked great going one way and showed naivety going the other.

That's a huge contradiction. He tucked in too much because he's right-footed and lacks experience on the left. Your natural body stance as a right footer on the left is to face the opposite touchline, whereas a left footer will face the opposition goal or the near touchline. It takes a lot of training and experience to drill that natural inclination out of you.

We really should just sign a back-up left-back in the summer, Robertson is a very good player but he's made to look even better by our system and it falls down significantly when he isn't there. I'm a bit baffled anyone could think differently at this stage. That doesn't mean we can't win games without him - we went 2-0 up after all - or anything as dramatic as that, but we do lack penetration and balance.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #325 on: Today at 10:06:59 AM
It was an audition for Neco at left back. He has passed the audition to be the understudy for Trent, but when you have 3 subs in a game there won't be much game time for Neco at RB if everyone stays healthy. We've all been talking about a back up for Robbo. Seems sensible in an unimportant game to give him a go there, to try and get him more development minutes through a season. Personally, think  we will look for a deputy for Robbo outside the club still, as crossing is a major way we score goals and Neco didn't look like he was up to a full pace left footed cross. Good game by him otherwise
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #326 on: Today at 10:12:55 AM
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:36:01 PM

I think our manager might just know what he's doing.

Oh and yeah, anyone using 'simples' should automatically lose an argument.
Pretty much sums it up for me. Simples  :butt :butt :butt :butt

Pawson by the way was a disgrace, but it seems to be happening in virtually every game now. We go near a player, they go down and ref can't wait to give a free or worse a yellow. When we're attacking they can do what they like, especially on Salah. I keep saying it, but as a club we have got to be highlighting these inconsistencies more.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #327 on: Today at 10:35:22 AM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:55:14 AM
Its the insistence that a player who is pulled for offside, might have had a chance if he wasnt offside...
Sky and BT have been doing it all season. Showing incidents where a player is miles offside, the ref/linesman calls it, but they go on about it as though if the guy had scored it would have counted. Tyler actually said last night if the referee had allowed the game to continue it would have been a close call. He was two yards off and the ref blew. Tyler was just pissed off that his script was wrong again.

Haha yeah, there was one last night where he said something like "we'll never know what might have happened if the flag hadn't been raised" - er, yeah we do, it still wouldn't have been given.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #328 on: Today at 11:13:51 AM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:35:22 AM
Haha yeah, there was one last night where he said something like "we'll never know what might have happened if the flag hadn't been raised" - er, yeah we do, it still wouldn't have been given.

Didnt he claim there might have been a penalty for the one where Connolly went through and Virgil sprinted back to make the challenge.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #329 on: Today at 11:24:29 AM
Can we have the Allison thread opened please mods?

Been fantastic since lockdown, so far ahead of any other keeper.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #330 on: Today at 12:06:16 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:13:51 AM
Didnt he claim there might have been a penalty for the one where Connolly went through and Virgil sprinted back to make the challenge.

Yeah, I think he did.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #331 on: Today at 12:08:05 PM
Our next game is on BT Sport so no Tyler but we might have to put up with Macca.  ;D
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #332 on: Today at 12:08:49 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:08:05 PM
Our next game is on BT Sport so no Tyler but we might have to put up with Macca.  ;D

Yep.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #333 on: Today at 12:09:35 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:08:05 PM
Our next game is on BT Sport so no Tyler but we might have to put up with Macca.  ;D

Oh Christ. Out of the frying pan into the fire.

"Not for me Fletch, he's gone down far too easy there" every time Mo breathes.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #334 on: Today at 12:12:26 PM
Williams was targeted and put in a tough position against Lamptey whose very good and extremely fast. Klopp needs to bite the bullet and buy another left back IMHO. No end of wedging rightfooters in there is going to fix the No-Robbo problem.

Gomez was really bad by his standards. Constantly kept putting us under pressure with clearances directly to their midfielders and coming for balls that he didn't get (very uncharacteristically). but Brighton did play positively and really well throughout. Bit of a headscratcher how they're only just above West Ham.

Keita excellent. Should be playing a part in every game til the end of the season, because the new season is only around the corner and he needs to be playing consistently to see if he's ever going to become a big time cog in the team.

Minamino still looks miles and miles off. Have faith that Klopp will get a tune out of him. Would be nice to give him a go as a 10 in a 4-2-3-1 but he might not get that luxury.

Salah and Mané: two of the all time club greats. What a pleasure to watch them every week. More please.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #335 on: Today at 12:12:35 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:24:29 AM
Can we have the Allison thread opened please mods?

Been fantastic since lockdown, so far ahead of any other keeper.

this
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #336 on: Today at 12:13:29 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:09:35 PM
Oh Christ. Out of the frying pan into the fire.

"Not for me Fletch, he's gone down far too easy there" every time Mo breathes.
"Gigi Wijnaldum!"
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #337 on: Today at 12:14:56 PM
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 12:13:29 PM
"Gigi Wijnaldum!"

So annoying! :butt
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #338 on: Today at 12:18:28 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:09:35 PM
Oh Christ. Out of the frying pan into the fire.

"Not for me Fletch, he's gone down far too easy there" every time Mo breathes.
Nooooo, nothing in that was thee Fletch
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #339 on: Today at 01:42:10 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:13:51 AM
Didnt he claim there might have been a penalty for the one where Connolly went through and Virgil sprinted back to make the challenge.
He did indeed - he actually claimed it WOULD have been a penalty IF he wasn't offside, even though Virgil clearly got the ball!

What a bitter old dinosaur (Not you, Nick).
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #340 on: Today at 01:48:06 PM
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 01:42:10 PM
He did indeed - he actually claimed it WOULD have been a penalty IF he wasn't offside, even though Virgil clearly got the ball!

What a bitter old dinosaur (Not you, Nick).

No, me too in fairness.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #341 on: Today at 02:00:38 PM
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:12:26 PM
Williams was targeted and put in a tough position against Lamptey whose very good and extremely fast. Klopp needs to bite the bullet and buy another left back IMHO. No end of wedging rightfooters in there is going to fix the No-Robbo problem.

How big is this problem exactly? We are on a great run of results with Milner playing left back.

If we're talking about the performance at Everton, that looked more an issue with having no pace to replace Salah's
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #342 on: Today at 02:12:04 PM
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:00:03 AM
To answer the question about how Williams did going forward; he wanted to check back and use his right foot which is no surprise. That isnt ideal given what Robertson often offers us is overlapping width and left footed deliveries. With the way Trent pkays RB (quarterback playing at RB) and the fact we play Mané and Salah inverted the balance of our team is negatively impacted when a non left footer plays LB. Having said that, I thought there were encouraging signs that Williams could do some of the attacking work even with his preference for his right foot. He also didnt have Mané in front of him which was an issue defensively but also offensively.
Yes, would have been interesting to have seen Williams with Mane in front of him. His tendency to cut in on his right foot may have allowed Mane more opportunity to get behind the Brighton defence.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #343 on: Today at 03:13:30 PM
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:00:38 PM
How big is this problem exactly? We are on a great run of results with Milner playing left back.

If we're talking about the performance at Everton, that looked more an issue with having no pace to replace Salah's

I dont think its too big a problem. Ideally wed like someone to be able to replicate what Robertson does in his absence, but its not like weve struggled without back-up over the last two seasons and who can we get who would happily start from the bench for 90% of the season? It would have to be someone who can play elsewhere - the Guerreiro links last summer made sense in that way.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #344 on: Today at 03:43:27 PM
Favourite part of the match for me was when, after running neco ragged for a half Lamptey tries to challenge Mane. Mane burns past him and 2 other brighton players with such dismissive ease they're forced to hack him down. Mane gets up and struts off all cool.   
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #345 on: Today at 03:45:08 PM
Quote from: The Test on Today at 03:43:27 PM
Favourite part of the match for me was when, after running neco ragged for a half Lamptey tries to challenge Mane. Mane burns past him and 2 other brighton players with such dismissive ease they're forced to hack him down. Mane gets up and struts off all cool.   
It was world class play.  But then hes one of the best players in the world.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #346 on: Today at 03:54:34 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 03:45:08 PM
It was world class play.  But then hes one of the best players in the world.

Hard to think of a more effective all round attacker out there right now.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #347 on: Today at 03:55:08 PM
(Mason Greenwood notwithstanding)
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #348 on: Today at 03:56:12 PM
Lamptey looked really good, then Robertson came on and he couldn't get forward as much, then Mane came on and he became the youth player learning the game he is.

Shows just how brilliant those two are when combining.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #349 on: Today at 04:30:45 PM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:56:12 PM
Lamptey looked really good, then Robertson came on and he couldn't get forward as much, then Mane came on and he became the youth player learning the game he is.

Shows just how brilliant those two are when combining.

I thought Lamptey looked like a good young player who will go on to become a....good player. They had an odd full back set up yesterday, a midget on the right and Peter Crouch at left back
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #350 on: Today at 04:52:25 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:30:45 PM
I thought Lamptey looked like a good young player who will go on to become a....good player. They had an odd full back set up yesterday, a midget on the right and Peter Crouch at left back

It was very strange. Lamptey provided width for them down one side, but they had nothing going forward the other side. Very unbalanced, but a team that can work the ball really well in midfield to create chances. I think a couple good transfers can see them get up to midtable next season.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #351 on: Today at 05:28:41 PM
Quote from: The Test on Today at 03:55:08 PM
(Mason Greenwood notwithstanding)

well rescued
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #352 on: Today at 05:31:12 PM
Quote from: The Test on Today at 03:55:08 PM
(Mason Greenwood notwithstanding)

Good to see you applying the usual caveats.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #353 on: Today at 05:32:08 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:30:45 PM
I thought Lamptey looked like a good young player who will go on to become a....good player. They had an odd full back set up yesterday, a midget on the right and Peter Crouch at left back

To be fair to the lad he was a relentlessly energetic midget.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #354 on: Today at 05:56:04 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:17:20 PM
Who do you support?

That wasnt a hard watch, it was an entertaining game, could have been more goals for both teams. The only hard watch was the sodding referee and the Brighton players going to ground as often as they could.
So Everton and City were good watches for you?
Sick of people who get so up their own arses if you say anything even remotely negative. I've been supporting for well over 50 years, my comment hardly needed you asking me who I support.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #355 on: Today at 07:38:48 PM
I've just watched the whole game. I thought Neco Williams was spot on in the time he was on the pitch.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #356 on: Today at 08:13:32 PM
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 05:56:04 PM
So Everton and City were good watches for you?
Sick of people who get so up their own arses if you say anything even remotely negative. I've been supporting for well over 50 years, my comment hardly needed you asking me who I support.

City was shite apart from the first 20 mins.

Derby games can be shite watches regardless - especially at Goodison, so you expected something amazing after 3 months off?

You said ' it's been a hard watch since lockdown. It was just a really cry-arsey thing to say considering the team you where talking about and the circumstances. So expect the responses.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #357 on: Today at 08:15:12 PM
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 05:56:04 PM
So Everton and City were good watches for you?
Sick of people who get so up their own arses if you say anything even remotely negative. I've been supporting for well over 50 years, my comment hardly needed you asking me who I support.

If you take them on their own merits, then no.

If you take Ill then in the context of us being just about to, and having just won the league, then yeah they were alright.

I get people being a touch disappointed with the City game of course, we wanted to go there and win, but at the end of the day its a glorified friendly, there was absolutely fuck all riding on it, if youve been supporting us for 50 years youll no doubt remember losing to Chelsea in a cup final in 2012 and then battering then in a meaningless game or when we lost to City in a cup final in 2016 then battered them in a pretty meaningless game.

Fuck me give me a few hard watches where weve just won the league and are on the verge of breaking  the highest points total in English football, than doing what the likes of the Mancs are doing and turning it on when the season is virtually done (yes I know they have Europe to play for.)

In an amongst all of that weve still scored what, 9 goals? In 5 matches? Winning 3 of them? With our striker pushing for the golden boot and the team breaking records left right and centre.

If youve supported us for 50 years youll remember harder watches than this.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #358 on: Today at 08:15:59 PM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:56:12 PM
Lamptey looked really good, then Robertson came on and he couldn't get forward as much, then Mane came on and he became the youth player learning the game he is.

Shows just how brilliant those two are when combining.

Said at half time Robertson and Mane would have had a field day if they were playing as we had loads of openings down that side. Williams did well but he was on his wrong foot and kept having to cut back whereas Ox was poor and wasted good openings.

Their lad did really well getting forward but with our usual left side he'd have been pinned back all game.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
Reply #359 on: Today at 08:51:12 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:13:32 PM
City was shite apart from the first 20 mins.

Derby games can be shite watches regardless - especially at Goodison, so you expected something amazing after 3 months off?

You said ' it's been a hard watch since lockdown. It was just a really cry-arsey thing to say considering the team you where talking about and the circumstances. So expect the responses.
So I say it had been a hard watch for me and you think you should ask who I support?
Clearly you only ever have positive comments, making you a better supporter. 👏👏
