So Everton and City were good watches for you?

Sick of people who get so up their own arses if you say anything even remotely negative. I've been supporting for well over 50 years, my comment hardly needed you asking me who I support.



If you take them on their own merits, then no.If you take Ill then in the context of us being just about to, and having just won the league, then yeah they were alright.I get people being a touch disappointed with the City game of course, we wanted to go there and win, but at the end of the day its a glorified friendly, there was absolutely fuck all riding on it, if youve been supporting us for 50 years youll no doubt remember losing to Chelsea in a cup final in 2012 and then battering then in a meaningless game or when we lost to City in a cup final in 2016 then battered them in a pretty meaningless game.Fuck me give me a few hard watches where weve just won the league and are on the verge of breaking the highest points total in English football, than doing what the likes of the Mancs are doing and turning it on when the season is virtually done (yes I know they have Europe to play for.)In an amongst all of that weve still scored what, 9 goals? In 5 matches? Winning 3 of them? With our striker pushing for the golden boot and the team breaking records left right and centre.If youve supported us for 50 years youll remember harder watches than this.