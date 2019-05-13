« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard  (Read 7081 times)

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #320 on: Today at 08:00:03 AM »
To answer the question about how Williams did going forward; he wanted to check back and use his right foot which is no surprise. That isnt ideal given what Robertson often offers us is overlapping width and left footed deliveries. With the way Trent pkays RB (quarterback playing at RB) and the fact we play Mané and Salah inverted the balance of our team is negatively impacted when a non left footer plays LB. Having said that, I thought there were encouraging signs that Williams could do some of the attacking work even with his preference for his right foot. He also didnt have Mané in front of him which was an issue defensively but also offensively.
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #321 on: Today at 08:09:35 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:35:36 PM
This result is exactly the type that ground down abu dhabi fc this season, whether they score 4 or 8 we go out do the job and get 3 points, they look good when it's going their way but don't have the consistency we have had this season.
As someone on here pointed out, ADFC are flat track bullies. They will relentlessly score against teams that roll over but when someone stands up to them they lack the key to unlock a defence. I think the demise of Silva is a major factor. He hasnt been the player he was this year and allied to Peps paranoia about his Centre backs means Fernandinho has been unable to foul and disrupt counter attacks.
Silva always seems to be the focal point for all that was good about their pass and move. I think he has gone a season too long and it has affected the whole team strategy.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #322 on: Today at 08:10:12 AM »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:36:01 PM
Mental innit, we're on 92 points, best Liverpool side for years, won the title with games to spare, and this thread is an argument about ambidextrousness.

I think our manager might just know what he's doing.

Oh and yeah, anyone using 'simples' should automatically lose an argument.

Id give my right hand to be ambidextrous though.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #323 on: Today at 08:16:09 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:10:12 AM
Id give my right hand to be ambidextrous though.

I'd give both.

Another 3 points.

Salah could've had more but the thing is he's always there getting and making those chances - class.

 :scarf

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #324 on: Today at 09:47:00 AM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:09:18 AM
Neco's problem had nothing to do with what side of the pitch he was playing, he got caught multiple times tucked too far in by a quick as fuck full back. Highlighted by Lampty going missing as soon as Robertson (who is slower than Neco btw) came on, simply because Robertson has about 300odd more games than Neco and could read what was going on and position himself correctly.

There is nothing to take from Neco getting caught repeatedly except that he was on his full debut at 19yo, in which he looked great going one way and showed naivety going the other.

That's a huge contradiction. He tucked in too much because he's right-footed and lacks experience on the left. Your natural body stance as a right footer on the left is to face the opposite touchline, whereas a left footer will face the opposition goal or the near touchline. It takes a lot of training and experience to drill that natural inclination out of you.

We really should just sign a back-up left-back in the summer, Robertson is a very good player but he's made to look even better by our system and it falls down significantly when he isn't there. I'm a bit baffled anyone could think differently at this stage. That doesn't mean we can't win games without him - we went 2-0 up after all - or anything as dramatic as that, but we do lack penetration and balance.
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 13, 2019, 01:13:06 PM
Better than the Invincibles. Better than Mourinho's Chelsea. Better than the fabled Man Utd treble team. I'm alright with that.

Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #325 on: Today at 10:06:59 AM »
It was an audition for Neco at left back. He has passed the audition to be the understudy for Trent, but when you have 3 subs in a game there won't be much game time for Neco at RB if everyone stays healthy. We've all been talking about a back up for Robbo. Seems sensible in an unimportant game to give him a go there, to try and get him more development minutes through a season. Personally, think  we will look for a deputy for Robbo outside the club still, as crossing is a major way we score goals and Neco didn't look like he was up to a full pace left footed cross. Good game by him otherwise
Re: PL: Brighton 1 vs 3 The Champions 5 75 Mo 7 Hendo 44 Trossard
« Reply #326 on: Today at 10:12:55 AM »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:36:01 PM

I think our manager might just know what he's doing.

Oh and yeah, anyone using 'simples' should automatically lose an argument.
Pretty much sums it up for me. Simples  :butt :butt :butt :butt
