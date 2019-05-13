Neco's problem had nothing to do with what side of the pitch he was playing, he got caught multiple times tucked too far in by a quick as fuck full back. Highlighted by Lampty going missing as soon as Robertson (who is slower than Neco btw) came on, simply because Robertson has about 300odd more games than Neco and could read what was going on and position himself correctly.



There is nothing to take from Neco getting caught repeatedly except that he was on his full debut at 19yo, in which he looked great going one way and showed naivety going the other.



That's a huge contradiction. He tucked in too much because he's right-footed and lacks experience on the left. Your natural body stance as a right footer on the left is to face the opposite touchline, whereas a left footer will face the opposition goal or the near touchline. It takes a lot of training and experience to drill that natural inclination out of you.We really should just sign a back-up left-back in the summer, Robertson is a very good player but he's made to look even better by our system and it falls down significantly when he isn't there. I'm a bit baffled anyone could think differently at this stage. That doesn't mean we can't win games without him - we went 2-0 up after all - or anything as dramatic as that, but we do lack penetration and balance.