It was an audition for Neco at left back. He has passed the audition to be the understudy for Trent, but when you have 3 subs in a game there won't be much game time for Neco at RB if everyone stays healthy. We've all been talking about a back up for Robbo. Seems sensible in an unimportant game to give him a go there, to try and get him more development minutes through a season. Personally, think we will look for a deputy for Robbo outside the club still, as crossing is a major way we score goals and Neco didn't look like he was up to a full pace left footed cross. Good game by him otherwise