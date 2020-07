Hazell rocking up to the next draftHazell after seeing Redondo/Ayala/Pirlo get drafted by someone elseSaint KopiteFlash still looking for a signalPoP

"Donít let your heads drop. Weíre Liverpool. Youíre playing for Liverpool. Donít forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.