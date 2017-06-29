You underline my point really - the lack of sufficient depth did hit us against Atletico... but then it did have more scope to hit us against Barcelona last year.



And then you say we need a couple more players, which is another way of saying the same thing. We're managing in spite of it. We're punching above our weight in as much as we're ranked the 4th greatest team of all time, in amongst sides that could list two full credible 1st XIs.



Sure, we lost to Atletico and primarily Adrian vs Alisson showed a weakness. But this is part of the risk. We expect Alisson to play say 55 from 60 games in a season. That's why he's here. I'd argue we have to take that risk. Yes we can get injuries and it can destroy our season. But the success is also dependent on us playing our best as much as we can. If we have more players and they stay fit, we will need to rotate more to keep players involved. We have done that a lot in the past. But it's the seasons when we played our best week in, week out that we performed.I disagree we need to sign a couple of extra players to beef up the squad. We should avoid that. We need better players, not more players. This squad is one of the very, very best in Europe. It's extremely difficult to make the grade and that's how it should be. So for each senior player we sign, someone has to leave. If we want extra players we have for example Hoever, Williams, Jones, Wilson, Elliott and Brewster.