I like this site -> http://clubelo.com/Stats
It ranks the best teams in the history of football based on a uniform indexation algorithm. Our current team under Jurgen Klopp is ranked the 4th best team in history.
From the more recent squads listed in that ranking, I started to try and compare Liverpool's current squad with those sides, and I find myself wondering - does this squad punch above its weight when compared with other great sides?
Comparing the drop off in quality from 1st XI to the backup options, I think maybe it does.
Taking a few of them in order... squad info from Wikipedia and I've probably made a few dozen mistakes (please correct). Barcelona in 2011/12
GK: Valdes to Pinto (Pinto was pretty good)
Defence: Alves, Pique, Puyol and Adriano to Montoya, Mascherano, Fontas and Abidal (not too bad)
Midfield: Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets to Fabregas, Thiago and Seydou Keita (phenomenal really)
Strikers: Villa, Sanchez and Messi to Pedro, Affelay and Cuenca.
Pretty phenomenal really. Real Madrid in 2013/14
GK: Casillas to Jesus and Lopez
Defence: Carvajal, Varane, Ramos and Marcelo to Llorente, Pepe and Coentrao
Midfield: Alonso, Modric and Khedira to Casemiro and Illaramendi
Strikers: Ronaldo, Benzema, and Di Maria to Bale, Morata, Isco, Willian Jose, Ozil, and JeseBayern Munich in 2014
GK: Neuer to Starke, Raeder
Defence: Rafinha, Dante, Boateng and Alaba to Weiser, Van Buyten, Martinez, Badstuber and Contento
Midfield: Pick from Lahm, Thiago, Kroos, Schweinsteiger, Martinez and Hojbjerg
Strikers: Pick from Ribery, Robben, Shaqiri, Gotze, Muller, Madnzukic and Pizarro Manchester City in 2018/19
GK: Ederson to Bravo
Defence: Walker, Kompany, Laporte and Mendy to Delph, Stones, Mangala, Otamendi, Danilo and Zinchenko
Midfield: De Bruyne, Silva and Fernandinho to Silva and Gundogan
Strikers: Sterling, Aguero and Sane to Mahrez, Jesus and Foden
Type stuff.
How do you think we measure up in terms of backup quality? And how big is the gap really (solely in terms of quality - not taking age into account)?Liverpool in 2019/20
GK: Alisson to Adrian
Defence: Trent, Van Dijk, Gomez and Robertson to Williams, Matip, Lovren and Milner
Midfield: Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum to combination of Ox, Keita, Milner, Lallana, Minamino and Jones
Strikers: Salah, Firmino and Mane to Shaqiri, Origi, Minamino and Elliot?
I'd argue we're a step or three short.
But then, over the course of this season:
We've managed our running much much better than our competitors (distance, high intensity sprints)
We've done well to minimise non-impact injuries
Our players are genuinely multi functional in key areas. They can play in different roles and cover game to game, and within games.
So - how do we measure up in terms of quality in depth?
And if we come up short... given the way we operate... is it really that big of a problem?