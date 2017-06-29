« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 'Quality In Depth' - do we punch above our weight?  (Read 1082 times)

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
'Quality In Depth' - do we punch above our weight?
« on: Yesterday at 12:58:31 PM »
I like this site -> http://clubelo.com/Stats

It ranks the best teams in the history of football based on a uniform indexation algorithm. Our current team under Jurgen Klopp is ranked the 4th best team in history.

From the more recent squads listed in that ranking, I started to try and compare Liverpool's current squad with those sides, and I find myself wondering - does this squad punch above its weight when compared with other great sides?

Comparing the drop off in quality from 1st XI to the backup options, I think maybe it does.

Taking a few of them in order... squad info from Wikipedia and I've probably made a few dozen mistakes (please correct).

Barcelona in 2011/12

GK: Valdes to Pinto (Pinto was pretty good)
Defence: Alves, Pique, Puyol and Adriano to Montoya, Mascherano, Fontas and Abidal (not too bad)
Midfield: Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets to Fabregas, Thiago and Seydou Keita (phenomenal really)
Strikers: Villa, Sanchez and Messi to Pedro, Affelay and Cuenca.

Pretty phenomenal really.

Real Madrid in 2013/14

GK: Casillas to Jesus and Lopez
Defence: Carvajal, Varane, Ramos and Marcelo to Llorente, Pepe and Coentrao
Midfield: Alonso, Modric and Khedira to Casemiro and Illaramendi
Strikers: Ronaldo, Benzema, and Di Maria to Bale, Morata, Isco, Willian Jose, Ozil, and Jese

Bayern Munich in 2014

GK: Neuer to Starke, Raeder
Defence: Rafinha, Dante, Boateng and Alaba to Weiser, Van Buyten, Martinez, Badstuber and Contento
Midfield: Pick from Lahm, Thiago, Kroos, Schweinsteiger, Martinez and Hojbjerg
Strikers: Pick from Ribery, Robben, Shaqiri, Gotze, Muller, Madnzukic and Pizarro

Manchester City in 2018/19

GK: Ederson to Bravo
Defence: Walker, Kompany, Laporte and Mendy to Delph, Stones, Mangala, Otamendi, Danilo and Zinchenko
Midfield: De Bruyne, Silva and Fernandinho to Silva and Gundogan
Strikers: Sterling, Aguero and Sane to Mahrez, Jesus and Foden

Type stuff.

How do you think we measure up in terms of backup quality? And how big is the gap really (solely in terms of quality - not taking age into account)?

Liverpool in 2019/20

GK: Alisson to Adrian
Defence: Trent, Van Dijk, Gomez and Robertson to Williams, Matip, Lovren and Milner
Midfield: Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum to combination of Ox, Keita, Milner, Lallana, Minamino and Jones
Strikers: Salah, Firmino and Mane to Shaqiri, Origi, Minamino and Elliot?

I'd argue we're a step or three short.

But then, over the course of this season:
We've managed our running much much better than our competitors (distance, high intensity sprints)
We've done well to minimise non-impact injuries
Our players are genuinely multi functional in key areas. They can play in different roles and cover game to game, and within games.

So - how do we measure up in terms of quality in depth?
And if we come up short... given the way we operate... is it really that big of a problem?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:26:01 PM by royhendo »
Logged
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.

Offline Oskar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 'Quality In Depth' - do we punch above our weight in the historical pantheon?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:07:34 PM »
I don't think we're as lacking in quality in depth as some seem to.

Looking at the squad, I'd like another left-back to be brought in and and a better player than Origi and Shaqiri to cover the front three. If we wanted to bring those players in from elsewhere, I don't think it would require huge sums to recruit suitable players; I think we'd be looking for potential in the short to medium term, with an eye on those players improving to the levels required to become regular starting options in the longer term.

But I'd love it if players like Larouci and Brewster could plug those gaps in the first-team - I do think there is an argument to be made for Brewster looking a more worthwhile option than Origi at the moment.

I don't think we've necessarily punched above our weight. Klopp has just used the options he has pragmatically and found good internal options to address whatever problems we've had to deal with, and consciously kept a pathway to the first-team open for our most talented young players.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:12:07 PM by Oskar »
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,557
Re: 'Quality In Depth' - do we punch above our weight in the historical pantheon?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:43:04 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 12:58:31 PM
I like this site -> http://clubelo.com/Stats

It ranks the best teams in the history of football based on a uniform indexation algorithm. Our current team under Jurgen Klopp is ranked the 4th best team in history.

From the more recent squads listed in that ranking, I started to try and compare Liverpool's current squad with those sides, and I find myself wondering - does this squad punch above its weight more than any other in recent history in relation to quality in depth? 

Comparing the drop off in quality from 1st XI to the backup options, I think maybe it does.

Taking a few of them in order... squad info from Wikipedia and I've probably made a few dozen mistakes (please correct).

Barcelona in 2011/12

GK: Valdes to Pinto (Pinto was pretty good)
Defence: Alves, Pique, Puyol and Adriano to Montoya, Mascherano, Fontas and Abidal (not too bad)
Midfield: Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets to Fabregas, Thiago and Seydou Keita (phenomenal really)
Strikers: Villa, Sanchez and Messi to Pedro, Affelay and Cuenca.

Pretty phenomenal really.

Real Madrid in 2013/14

GK: Casillas to Jesus and Lopez
Defence: Carvajal, Varane, Ramos and Marcelo to Llorente, Pepe and Coentrao
Midfield: Alonso, Modric and Khedira to Casemiro and Illaramendi
Strikers: Ronaldo, Benzema, and Di Maria to Bale, Morata, Isco, Willian Jose, Ozil, and Jese

Bayern Munich in 2014

GK: Neuer to Starke, Raeder
Defence: Rafinha, Dante, Boateng and Alaba to Weiser, Van Buyten, Martinez, Badstuber and Contento
Midfield: Pick from Lahm, Thiago, Kroos, Schweinsteiger, Martinez and Hojbjerg
Strikers: Pick from Ribery, Robben, Shaqiri, Gotze, Muller, Madnzukic and Pizarro

Manchester City in 2018/19

GK: Ederson to Bravo
Defence: Walker, Kompany, Laporte and Mendy to Delph, Stones, Mangala, Otamendi, Danilo and Zinchenko
Midfield: De Bruyne, Silva and Fernandinho to Silva and Gundogan
Strikers: Sterling, Aguero and Sane to Mahrez, Jesus and Foden

Type stuff.

How do you think we measure up in terms of backup quality? And how big is the gap really (solely in terms of quality - not taking age into account)?

Liverpool in 2019/20

GK: Alisson to Adrian
Defence: Trent, Van Dijk, Gomez and Robertson to Williams, Matip, Lovren and Milner
Midfield: Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum to combination of Ox, Keita, Milner, Lallana, Minamino and Jones
Strikers: Salah, Firmino and Mane to Shaqiri, Origi, Minamino and Elliot?

I'd argue we're a step or three short.

But then, over the course of this season:
We've managed our running much much better than our competitors (distance, high intensity sprints)
We've done well to minimise non-impact injuries
Our players are genuinely multi functional in key areas. They can play in different roles and cover game to game, and within games.

So - how do we measure up in terms of quality in depth?
And if we come up short... given the way we operate... is it really that big of a problem?

I think we absolutely do, we are the poster child for the team being more than the sum of its parts, no way the likes of Madrid or Barca or City would swap their bench for ours
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,787
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: 'Quality In Depth' - do we punch above our weight in the historical pantheon?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:58:34 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 01:43:04 PM
I think we absolutely do, we are the poster child for the team being more than the sum of its parts, no way the likes of Madrid or Barca or City would swap their bench for ours
Agreed - to simply compare squads and put it down to "punching above our weight" overlooks the whole essence of what makes our team.

Our team works because we have put in the correct elements into our team not because they have a big reputation or price tag. It's the reason Utd fans can't work out we are quite so good and keep wanting the likes of Bale, Sancho Grealish or whoever else is/was flavour of the month.

In fact, Jurgen has turned us into the Liverpool sides of old - most were not 'world class' but they fit into the right mentality and worked as a team.

We keep talking about the strength of the squad but forget just how many injuries we have had to cope with this season and it has only really harmed us against Atletico.

I think we all agree that we are maybe 2 players short as far as the squads concerned, that means that the rest of it is pretty good - let's not do them down just because they may not be fashionable names.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 'Quality In Depth' - do we punch above our weight in the historical pantheon?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:06:54 PM »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 02:58:34 PM
Agreed - to simply compare squads and put it down to "punching above our weight" overlooks the whole essence of what makes our team.

Ehm... the whole point of the post is to underline the essence of what makes the team, and the related work done to remove the need for the kind of mind boggling squad depth in the other squads listed. This Liverpool side ranks 4th in the all time rankings, but for me the only position where we have equivalent depth to the other squads listed is at centre half. 

You underline my point really - the lack of sufficient depth did hit us against Atletico... but then it did have more scope to hit us against Barcelona last year.

And then you say we need a couple more players, which is another way of saying the same thing. We're managing in spite of it. We're punching above our weight in as much as we're ranked the 4th greatest team of all time, in amongst sides that could list two full credible 1st XIs.

So yeah - I'm definitely not meaning to do them down. I'm doing the whole set up the opposite!
Logged
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: 'Quality In Depth' - do we punch above our weight in the historical pantheon?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:13:46 PM »
Is horse shit one word or two? Horseshit? I prefer one.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 99
  • ******
Re: 'Quality In Depth' - do we punch above our weight in the historical pantheon?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:21:03 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:06:54 PM
You underline my point really - the lack of sufficient depth did hit us against Atletico...

If the biggest weakness in our team is that our backup GK isn't as good as other top teams' starting GK then we have basically completed football and need to unlock a higher difficulty level to play.
Logged

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: 'Quality In Depth' - do we punch above our weight in the historical pantheon?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:39:49 PM »
Theres no question were punching above our weight. And not just regarding lack of depth. Our starting XI has no business racking up 97 + points in the league in consecutive years.

Its only possible because of our system (which emphasizes fitness and athleticism over technique), a coaching staff that dominates at the margins (set pieces, throw-ins, shot selection/prevention)...and well...a pretty good streak of luck  :P

Edit: I should add Allison as a reason. He is a bit of a cheat code.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:09:15 PM by Bob Sacamano »
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 'Quality In Depth' - do we punch above our weight in the historical pantheon?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:16:54 PM »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 04:39:49 PM
Our starting XI has no business racking up 97 + points in the league in consecutive years.

No team does. You could pick your all-time greatest XI and it would struggle to match what they've achieved over the last two seasons. It's ridiculous.

And the core of this team still has another 2-3 seasons in it, maybe more. Far too soon to judge their place in history.

On the matter of squad depth, I suspect the drop-off from the first-choice players to the backups looks all the more stark simply because of the level set by the first-choice players - eg it's because Allison is so ridiculously good that the gap is so big between him and Adrian. The gap between Ederson and Bravo is much smaller for the simple reason that Ederson ain't all that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:24:46 PM by smutchin »
Logged

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,364
Re: 'Quality In Depth' - do we punch above our weight?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:25:28 PM »
No, I don't think we're punching above our weight. What we've been doing under Klopp is play our hest players as much as possible. That tends to bring success. For it to work we need to have a relatively tight squad and players need to be able to play many games. So far this season this is what it looks like in league appearances (start + sub):

30+games:
TAA, Henderson, Mane, Firmino, Robertson, Salah, Wijnaldum, VVD
21-30:
Alisson, Fabinho, Gomez, Origi, AOC
11-20:
Adrian, Keita, Lallana, Milner

Those on 20+ appearances are our core players. One more game for Milner and we'll have 14 players on 20+ league appearances. If we want to win the league again this group needs to be at most 17-18 players so a match day squad is a really good reference.
If we are to strengthen we basically need to replace someone in that group with a better option. Some senior players are not mentioned. Matip, Lovren and Shaqiri are in the danger zone while Minamino has only heen with us half a season.

A bonus with this method is we have to give young players roles in our squad. If we keep too many senior players we won't get to see much of Jones, Williams, Elliott etc.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,364
Re: 'Quality In Depth' - do we punch above our weight?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:49:13 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:06:54 PM
You underline my point really - the lack of sufficient depth did hit us against Atletico... but then it did have more scope to hit us against Barcelona last year.

And then you say we need a couple more players, which is another way of saying the same thing. We're managing in spite of it. We're punching above our weight in as much as we're ranked the 4th greatest team of all time, in amongst sides that could list two full credible 1st XIs.

Sure, we lost to Atletico and primarily Adrian vs Alisson showed a weakness. But this is part of the risk. We expect Alisson to play say 55 from 60 games in a season. That's why he's here. I'd argue we have to take that risk. Yes we can get injuries and it can destroy our season. But the success is also dependent on us playing our best as much as we can. If we have more players and they stay fit, we will need to rotate more to keep players involved. We have done that a lot in the past. But it's the seasons when we played our best week in, week out that we performed.

I disagree we need to sign a couple of extra players to beef up the squad. We should avoid that. We need better players, not more players. This squad is one of the very, very best in Europe. It's extremely difficult to make the grade and that's how it should be. So for each senior player we sign, someone has to leave. If we want extra players we have for example Hoever, Williams, Jones, Wilson, Elliott and Brewster.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
Re: 'Quality In Depth' - do we punch above our weight?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:09:13 AM »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 04:39:49 PM
Theres no question were punching above our weight. And not just regarding lack of depth. Our starting XI has no business racking up 97 + points in the league in consecutive years.

Its only possible because of our system (which emphasizes fitness and athleticism over technique), a coaching staff that dominates at the margins (set pieces, throw-ins, shot selection/prevention)...and well...a pretty good streak of luck  :P

It's really not fair the way we're cheating the financial dopers from their rightfully earned trophies with our superior tactical system and coaching, plus the streak of luck lasting for two and a half years of consistent great results now.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,122
  • Justice.
Re: 'Quality In Depth' - do we punch above our weight?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:12:15 AM »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 12:58:31 PM

I'd argue we're a step or three short.

But then, over the course of this season:
We've managed our running much much better than our competitors (distance, high intensity sprints)
We've done well to minimise non-impact injuries
Our players are genuinely multi functional in key areas. They can play in different roles and cover game to game, and within games.

So - how do we measure up in terms of quality in depth?
And if we come up short... given the way we operate... is it really that big of a problem?


Would agree and I think it's all baked into what we've been doing, isn't it? Weakness to strength thing going on with it. Kept thinking of Milner at the blue Mancs reading that. As if we'd put Stevie Nicol on the bench all the time even when it made more sense to have very rounded players specifically to bring on for injuries. Price to it isn't just measurable in the pounds and pence if you're pursuing something different and are able to do it in a way which works more often than not?

Just in passing, Manchester City squad stands out in particular there because there's always a case that for many of the great teams and squads there's a core of players (not even necessarily all in the first eleven) who the club have brought through themselves. Even Real Madrid there. City squad is raw financial power putting that together. At least they're not sending their players out into the press to beg for X 'to be allowed to come home' when they can't find the full transfer fee I suppose.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,682
  • In the town where I was born
Re: 'Quality In Depth' - do we punch above our weight?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:40:07 AM »
I think it's particularly difficult to work out because looking back at those "historical" good sides we instantly recognise the great players because they were part of something great. There is something about winning that confers greatness and being part of this current Liverpool side could certainly do that. We are winning everything there is to win and setting records while we're doing it.

The whole ecosystem here is so fine tuned and well-balanced and that's down to the tactical setup, nutrition and sports science but also some of the intangibles like the character and mentality of those who aren't in the first eleven. The great instability with a galacticos project is the increased likelihood of mercenaries and huge egos. Without careful management these can delicately undermine the team ethos and gently ruin the project they were brought in to create *cough pogba.

So we're very lucky to have a manager with such a high standard of tactical, personal but also ethical leadership. And we know it.
(Side note: did anyone else worry that buvac leaving would be akin to Taylor leaving Clough? We needn't have bothered!)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 