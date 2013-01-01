« previous next »
2020-21 season

Online Oskar

Re: 2020-21 season
Reply #40
Quote from: Brain Potter
I wouldnt be against the charity shield getting binned off this year under the circumstances. Its behind closed doors so it cant be a day out for us all. Maybe the FA has broadcasting contracts to fulfill thats why they want it.

A journalist in the Times reckons we might play the winners of the Championship if the winner of the FA Cup is unavailable because they're playing in Europe.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-could-take-on-sky-bet-championship-winners-in-community-shield-5slqg3s9w
Re: 2020-21 season
Reply #41
Quote from: Oskar
A journalist in the Times reckons we might play the winners of the Championship if the winner of the FA Cup is unavailable because they're playing in Europe.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-could-take-on-sky-bet-championship-winners-in-community-shield-5slqg3s9w

That would make a nice change from what will most likely be City again.
Re: 2020-21 season
Reply #42
Quote from: Oskar
A journalist in the Times reckons we might play the winners of the Championship if the winner of the FA Cup is unavailable because they're playing in Europe.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-could-take-on-sky-bet-championship-winners-in-community-shield-5slqg3s9w
Klopp vs Bielsa would be a cracking game of football.
Re: 2020-21 season
Reply #43
Quote from: kloppagetime
Klopp vs Bielsa would be a cracking game of football.
Would also bring back a few memories for older supporters:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=FQF2NV0btiQ
Re: 2020-21 season
Reply #44
Quote from: kloppagetime
Klopp vs Bielsa would be a cracking game of football.

Liverpool-Leeds have had some memorable Charity Shield games. Hopefully no boxing.
Re: 2020-21 season
Reply #45
I presume we'll go back to a 'normal' TV schedule for the new season - maximum three kick-off times on a Saturday & Sunday, no televised 3pm games, and no midweek 6pm kick-offs?  Or do we think that this 'enhanced' TV package will continue until supporters can head back into the stadiums?
Re: 2020-21 season
Reply #46
Do people think AFCON will go ahead in January 2021?  There was talk of it being moved to 2022 but it sounded like the preference was still 2021.

They've already missed (or cancelled) three rounds of qualifying; March, May and August.  Each team has still got four fixtures to play to complete the qualifying rounds.

I suppose worst case scenario for us is that they cram those four games into October and November and then forge ahead with the tournament in January 2021.  In that scenario we'd barely see Keita, Mane or Salah for the first half of the season and who knows what condition they'd be in for the second half!
Re: 2020-21 season
Reply #47
Quote from: thaddeus
Do people think AFCON will go ahead in January 2021?  There was talk of it being moved to 2022 but it sounded like the preference was still 2021.

They've already missed (or cancelled) three rounds of qualifying; March, May and August.  Each team has still got four fixtures to play to complete the qualifying rounds.

I suppose worst case scenario for us is that they cram those four games into October and November and then forge ahead with the tournament in January 2021.  In that scenario we'd barely see Keita, Mane or Salah for the first half of the season and who knows what condition they'd be in for the second half!

No, it's been postponed until 2022.
Re: 2020-21 season
Reply #48
Quote from: Oskar
No, it's been postponed until 2022.
The article I read was from mid-June.  Not sure how the article on the same site from end of June confirming the postponement passed me by.  :butt
Re: 2020-21 season
Reply #49
Quote from: Fromola
If City are out of Europe they have a big advantage.
Not if they have hopefully been docked points for financial doping.
