Do people think AFCON will go ahead in January 2021? There was talk of it being moved to 2022 but it sounded like the preference was still 2021.



They've already missed (or cancelled) three rounds of qualifying; March, May and August. Each team has still got four fixtures to play to complete the qualifying rounds.



I suppose worst case scenario for us is that they cram those four games into October and November and then forge ahead with the tournament in January 2021. In that scenario we'd barely see Keita, Mane or Salah for the first half of the season and who knows what condition they'd be in for the second half!