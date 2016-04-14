Too easy, again.



Grealish aside, Villa are a very average Championship team. No spine, no character.



I think youre giving Grealish far too much credit. Not convinced by his character either. He has very good ability to retain possession, but his decision making is poor - he passes when he should keep it and vice versa.Pundits reckon he would flourish in a a better team with better players, but I somehow doubt it. I think hes at Villa for a reason. To me hes the very antithesis of someone like Gini Wijnaldum - one is exceptionally effective, but his industry, simplicity and overall contributions often goes unnoticed; the other is noticed by everyone, but largely ineffective. I know its an unfair comparison given their respective teammates, but thats how I see it.