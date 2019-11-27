« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July  (Read 4471 times)

Offline Father Ted

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,057
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 10:10:51 PM »
Spectacular time wasting from Arsenal this half.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,872
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 10:10:55 PM »
The worst 8 mins ever.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,416
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 10:10:55 PM »
That heavy rain has really messed up Artetas hair.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,479
  • I live!
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 10:10:58 PM »
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 10:10:09 PM
We will be lucky if the ball is in play for 2 of these 8 minutes

Or if James Justin could complete one sodding pass
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,911
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 10:12:03 PM »
Good grief Leicester have been abysmal.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,147
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 10:12:20 PM »
Can't believe Leicester haven't won here since '73, they've been our bogey team for much of that time.  >:(
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline vicar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,510
  • Free at last!
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 10:12:57 PM »
Living up to his name
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 10:13:09 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:12:20 PM
Can't believe Leicester haven't won here since '73, they've been our bogey team for much of that time.  >:(

I'm just glad we win the title decider against them in December. We're only the 30 points clear of them now, it was close.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,872
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 10:13:27 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:12:03 PM
Good grief Leicester have been abysmal.

Worse.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,147
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 10:14:06 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:10:58 PM
Or if James Justin could complete one sodding pass

 might get there in time
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,981
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 10:14:11 PM »
Just looking at the table and didn't realise Leicester and United have conceded fewer goals than City. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,672
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 10:14:14 PM »
Not sure Ive ever seen such a poor attempt at winning a game against ten men, after equalising. Dreadful crossing, dreadful passing and awful finishing.

Surprised at Arsenal, they seem to be positioning themselves as a sort of Sevilla-lite.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,479
  • I live!
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 10:14:22 PM »
I don't think Leicester really deserved that point.
Logged

Offline bravoco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,253
  • Never made the 1st team
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 10:15:22 PM »
Poor game. Probably a fair result. Good day for Chelsea.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,194
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 10:15:30 PM »
If Leicester end up getting CL they'll get walloped.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 10:15:59 PM »
Leicester are lacking some athletes on the pitch. Some good technical players but they lack players with the ability to drive forward from midfield, the players they do have who run at the opposition (Barnes and Gray) are lightweight. Compare that to Sadio, Mo, Sterling, Mahrez or even Rashford.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,565
  • The only club that matters
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 10:16:35 PM »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:15:30 PM
If Leicester end up getting CL they'll get walloped.
Imagine if they draw Madrid and Brendan picks a weakened team.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 10:19:20 PM »
Disappointed with us 2nd half. Lost all composure and stopped playing football.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 10:19:28 PM »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:15:30 PM
If Leicester end up getting CL they'll get walloped.

Can't wait to see Leicester vs Madrid and Wolves vs Barcelona next season.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,652
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 10:21:29 PM »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:09:57 PM
Its more his vodka and skittles habit.

Redbull
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,967
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 10:23:15 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:57:50 PM
More importantly how can you respect your manager when hes dressed like Chandler Bing on the touchline?

His T.V. Guide is addressed to "Chanandler Bong..."
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,981
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 10:25:55 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:14:22 PM
I don't think Leicester really deserved that point.

Of course they didn't, but still rather them than United.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,445
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 PM »
Redknapp talking shite. If that was a foreign player he'd be saying definite red.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #383 on: Today at 08:46:15 AM »
So Vardy sees Mustafi coming, kicks him in the head, and gets nothing. Not even a VAR check. I wonder why.
Seems to happen every game, every time we get fouled in the box, elbowed, kicked in the face, its play on.
When our players do it "letter of the law" comes in.

Still, should have buried them in the first half, Arteta is doing a great job given we have no spine to the team, Kolasinac Luiz Mustafi and Xhaka, There are 4 easy upgrades there moving forward, so lots to be positive about.

Now I want City to get banned next season, not this. Since CL is out of the question for us (Unless they get banned both seasons).
Logged

Online leftfooter

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,516
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #384 on: Today at 09:36:14 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:14:14 PM
Not sure Ive ever seen such a poor attempt at winning a game against ten men, after equalising. Dreadful crossing, dreadful passing and awful finishing.

Demarai Gray was absolutely abysmal. That lad needs a complete re-think on what he's doing with his game. Complete waste of a talented player. You'd like to think he could be like Adama Traore and find the right coach who could get him to fulfill his potential. At present he's going to stay an impact sub who never makes an impact.
Logged
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,416
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-9th July
« Reply #385 on: Today at 09:40:12 AM »
Quote from: leftfooter on Today at 09:36:14 AM
Demarai Gray was absolutely abysmal. That lad needs a complete re-think on what he's doing with his game. Complete waste of a talented player. You'd like to think he could be like Adama Traore and find the right coach who could get him to fulfill his potential. At present he's going to stay an impact sub who never makes an impact.

He did set up the equaliser, but watching it back, and seeing all the other times he completely wasted possession Im thinking he wasnt aiming for Vardy at all and just got lucky.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 