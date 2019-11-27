So Vardy sees Mustafi coming, kicks him in the head, and gets nothing. Not even a VAR check. I wonder why.

Seems to happen every game, every time we get fouled in the box, elbowed, kicked in the face, its play on.

When our players do it "letter of the law" comes in.



Still, should have buried them in the first half, Arteta is doing a great job given we have no spine to the team, Kolasinac Luiz Mustafi and Xhaka, There are 4 easy upgrades there moving forward, so lots to be positive about.



Now I want City to get banned next season, not this. Since CL is out of the question for us (Unless they get banned both seasons).

