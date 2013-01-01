Don't think that was a foul by Iheanacho in the build up to the disallowed goal, thought the defender tried to block him and fell over after it failed.Leicester are really poor, they hugely overperformed early in the season and expectations were raised far beyond what was reasonable. They really lack creativity and a cutting edge beyond turning teams round for Vardy to run on to
Think it's the opposite personally, he's quick to abandon what had worked and starts searching for short term fixes. Like 3 at the back. As the form drops off the quality of football becomes much worse too. We were awful stodgy at the end and Leicester are going the same way.
Still waiting for a proper replay of that disallowed Leicester goal. did the ars player not try to block him first?
Is it a Brendan thing, or is this Leicester team just not that good? They've got a few bright spots, but man for man they're a lot weaker than all their top 4 (or even top six) rivals, on paper at least.
