Is it a Brendan thing, or is this Leicester team just not that good? They've got a few bright spots, but man for man they're a lot weaker than all their top 4 (or even top six) rivals, on paper at least.



They do have a good starting 11, problem is - the fall off after that is significant - like tonight they dont have either first choice fullbacks. No Madisson, also Tielemans isn't really looking anything like the player he did when on loan.Concern as well is that Rodgers insisted on taking that Lee Congerton with him from Celtic, and his transfer record is well - eratic to put it kindly, so their fans seem concerned about that going into the transfer window considering how important it is they strengthen the squad.