Saw a bit of Brighton against United. While not safe, they didn't look very arsed. Barely done anything. I think they're practically sorted now, so if they decide to put in a performance tonight I'll be a bit disappointed. Good chance for us to put a decent performance together here, which we've still not done bar the Palace game since we've been back. Any win will do though. I'd go something like ...



Alisson

Trent Gomez VVD Robertson

Fabinho

Henderson Keita

Salah Bobby Mane



Something very strong, something very similar. I'd give Keita the start because he's looked decent since we got back underway, but he'd be the hardest one to pick, because I think Jones is equally worthy of a start, and think he'll get some more minutes tonight, hopefully longer than Sunday. Him and Mane on the left side of the midfield could be some pairing. Whatever we go for, we really should win, these should be on the beach really, great time to play them.



COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE AND ENGLAND AND THE WORLD!!!!!!