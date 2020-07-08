« previous next »
Nice OP, cheers mate

Really looking forward to this game. I expect a fair number of changes (Milner Henderson Wijnaldum Minamino and Firmino in for Robertson Fabinho Keita/Chamberlain and Origi)

I actually thought we looked motivated, fit and ready against Villa, we just lacked coherence because of Origi's link up and Cahmberlain fading in and out. I think we'll see a more coherent start today, and hopefully Brighton will try to express themselves a bit, and our counter press can try to emulate the brilliance of the Crystal Palace performance.

Hope we earn the right to give more minutes to young players (although think Williams is guaranteed to come on for one of the full backs). But if we're doing well enough getting either/or both of Elliot and Jones on for ten minutes or more would be both lovely and valuable.
I hope Jones can get on for a good 30 mins and then give Elliott a 30 min run out against Burnley on Saturday.  Also be nice to see Williams start tonight or on Saturday. I think these 3 could be something special in years to come.
Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 127 goals in 147 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 92 goals and assisting 35.
Selfish bugger.
Saw a bit of Brighton against United. While not safe, they didn't look very arsed. Barely done anything. I think they're practically sorted now, so if they decide to put in a performance tonight I'll be a bit disappointed. Good chance for us to put a decent performance together here, which we've still not done bar the Palace game since we've been back. Any win will do though. I'd go something like ...

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson   Keita
Salah   Bobby   Mane

Something very strong, something very similar. I'd give Keita the start because he's looked decent since we got back underway, but he'd be the hardest one to pick, because I think Jones is equally worthy of a start, and think he'll get some more minutes tonight, hopefully longer than Sunday. Him and Mane on the left side of the midfield could be some pairing. Whatever we go for, we really should win, these should be on the beach really, great time to play them.

COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE AND ENGLAND AND THE WORLD!!!!!!
Pretty decent at football as well
Brighton are the sort of team that are gonna be on the beach for the rest of the season so given that neither side have got much to play for I'm hoping our superior quality will simply make the difference in this one. 3-0 to the reds
