I doubt we will be changing systems or being too experimental. I think it'll be more trying out a few of the younger lads to get them some game time. In a way, with the league already decided, this is a bit of a 'preseason' opportunity for some players to stake a claim for the next campaign. Last season we were terrific in both the league and the CL, but this season our CL form dropped away a little bit. We want to be competitive in multiple fronts and that requires squad depth. We also have to factor in our two best players probably leaving for AFCON at some point during the next season, and others will need to be able to fill the goalscoring gap remaining while they are away.



I think our back 4 is pretty settled, but some fullback cover and adequate depth at CB are still question marks going in to next season. Similarly, our best midfield 3 is probably Fab, Gini, Hendo but we don't like quite so assured without at least 2 of them in the team. This was evidenced by the sharp improvement we saw when Gini and Hendo came on against Villa. Naby and Ox are both mercurial talents struggling for consistency - probably owing to the lack of regular game time. It'd be good to see us have the option/ability to field both Ox and Naby and only 1 of the usual other 3 CM's in the team, especially if we are looking to be more offensive. Our front 3 is where the biggest depth question marks lie. I don't think we have great depth there to be honest. We are heavily reliant on a fit and firing Salah, Mane and Firmino and for the most part this is fine because all 3 have pretty good injury records and have been playing top football for 2-3 years now. However, we do need to be able to rotate them and keep them fresh as we have a lot of big games (as we compete in more competitions owing to our success). Our backups at present are quite a big drop in quality.



I think against Brighton we won't make wholesale changes. I'm hoping that we'll bring in Neco Williams at RB for some minutes, and I think Naby deserves to hold his place after a good performance against Villa. I also think Bobby will come back in, and agree with your call on Minamino and Shaqiri who hopefully both get some minutes also. I don't think we'll change system too much, and hopefully it will be a strong team that takes away 3 points again.