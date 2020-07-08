« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020  (Read 1623 times)

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« on: Yesterday at 10:45:51 AM »
BRIGHTON V LIVERPOOL, THE AMEX STADIUM, 8 JULY, 20:15 KICK OFF



Before we start, I have a confession to make. I was a doubter, not a believer.

I knew Jurgen Klopp was a terrific appointment but at the time I was plumping for Ancelotti, someone whod won things all over the world including in England. Klopps Dortmund team had been thrilling, but the tale of injuries and the best players leaving before the teams potential could be unleashed sounded disconcertingly familiar. I was anxious as to whether someone who'd never managed in this league could make that transition. Most of all, I was disconcerted by the massive level of enthusiasm and afraid that if this appointment didnt work then nothing would or could, that it would break something intrinsic in the club's spirit and that we would carry on indefinitely as a nearly team winning the occasional cup and playing good football but never reaching the pinnacle.

The last league title winning season is the first I remember with any clarity. There were individual games that stuck in the mind, but more than that it was the players: Barnes skill, Rushies goals, Alan Hansen looking like a school prefect in adult form, Ronnie Rosenthal, the goal machine whod been plucked from nowhere, and Glenn Hysen, someone who was so good at football he could play in the best team in the country despite being an old man (when youre seven years old everyone with grey hair is an old man). I fell in love with the game that year and got my mom to cut a nine out of white cloth so I could stick it on the back of my replica top and dress up as Ian Rush for Purim. But then, following that last golden autumn in 1990, came the 30 years of drought.

Looking back, its amazing to see how many legends and magicians we saw that never got to win the title with us: Macca, Robbie, Owen  still our only Ballon dor winner  Sami, Carra, Gary Mac, Luis Garcia (he drinks sangria), Xabi, Mascherano, El Nino, Lucas, Suarez, Sturridge, Coutinho (but thanks for the money) and most of all, Stevie Gerrard, our very own Roy of the Rovers - there are some who think that was A Problem, but they have hearts full of bitterness and doodoo in their souls. And that's before you get on to the great managers, each special in their own way: Roy Evans, Ged, Rafa, Rodgers, and of course King Kenny.

So many incredible moments stick in the mind from those years: Robbies four-minute hat-trick against Arsenal, capping the longest season with a nine-goal thriller against mighty Alaves, thumping four past Real and the Mancs in the space of a week, the glorious spring of 2014 when the barriers of what seemed possible on the pitch seemed to evaporate, and most of all that amazing run to Istanbul that culminated in the Greatest Game in Champions League History.

But for many of us, it was the disappointments that dug in and lingered: the losing finals against Milan, Sevilla and Real, and the abortive title runs in 1997, 2002, 2009 and 2014. Sitting in a shit sports bar watching the team capitulate to Bradford (Bradford!) on the last day of the season to miss out on the Champions League, knowing theyd technically been in a position to win the league a month earlier. Sitting in a different but also divey pub in 2014 after Palace had scraped a draw and a table of Arsenal fans are jeering you. After a while you realise youre still living in hope but no longer expectation. You find you can't emotionally commit as much as you used to because you cant bear the pain of getting hurt again.

But that was the past, I was wrong and almost everyone else was right. BOOM.

The last five years have been a flurry of excitement, but behind the landmark results  the second legs against Dortmund and Barcelona, the thumpings weve handed out to City (when it mattered), the glorious sixth European Cup  theres been steady growth. Positions have been strengthened one at a time, world class players have come in and hit the ground running, young prospects have emerged from the reserves to stake claims in the first team and those considered second tier have stepped up to blossom into genuinely world class players. More than that, the whole team is underpinned by a terrific team spirit and a steely determination reminiscent of the legendary sides of old, and we as a fanbase have collectively gone from doubters to believers. These players will deservedly get the acclaim for what could still be a record-breaking season, but Klopp deserves his place in the hallowed halls of Liverpool legends. Not only for the silverware, but because he reminded us who we are.





But this season isn't over yet. We have a game again this Wednesday.

The title may be sewn up but the all-time points record is still up for grabs. Brighton have played four since theyve come back, winning against Arsenal and Norwich, holding Leicester to a 0-0 and losing by three goals to the mancs. Theyre in decent form but given how dire given the bottom four have looked, 36 points should be enough and hopefully theyll be on the beach for this one. Two Van Dijk headers in the first half got us a 2-1 win in the Anfield game in November, which will probably be best remembered for Alisson being sent off after sprinting out of the box and blocking a shot with his hands. We looked very shaky against City and largely unininspiring against Everton and Villa, but great against Palace, and we know what this team can do.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Its difficult to say how well line up as there technically isnt much on the line. Jones and Williams have both looked good and I actually expect both to start. Shaqiris fit again, and he and Minamino are both outside bets for the front three. We looked much better once Hendo and Gini came on yesterday, and injury permitting they're both dead certs for the starting XI. I dont know if itll be this game, but I also wouldnt be surprised if Klopp uses a couple of the remaining matches to try out something new, similar to the way we experimented with a 4-2-4 at the close of 2017-18. But I expect it'll be something like this:

The Reds

Alisson

Williams/Trent
Van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson/Milner

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Jones/Keita

Salah/Shaqiri
Firmino
Mane/Minamino

Brighton experimented with five at the back against Man United and it didnt go well. Theyve tried two up front at times but I expect them to revert to a 4-5-1 for this, let us keep possession and try and get us on the break. Like every other bottom half team since Norwich in August. Ex-Chelsea youth player Lampteys looked good at right back but hes still only 20, while two more young prospects  Alexis Mac Allister and Aaron Connolly  have also got minutes lately.

The Seagulls

Ryan

Montoya/Lamptey
Webster
Dunk
Burn

Pröpper
Bissouma
Groß
Mooy
Trossard

Maupay


Basically, Im confident. Aren't we all? Lets get a result and leave this season on a high before we begin preparing for new adventures in the autumn.
Logged

Online Stubby!

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,435
  • He asked for it!
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:51:03 AM »
Bobby will be back in for this one, might see one of Mo or Sadio on the bench.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline mrantarctica

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:07:55 AM »
I doubt we will be changing systems or being too experimental. I think it'll be more trying out a few of the younger lads to get them some game time. In a way, with the league already decided, this is a bit of a 'preseason' opportunity for some players to stake a claim for the next campaign. Last season we were terrific in both the league and the CL, but this season our CL form dropped away a little bit. We want to be competitive in multiple fronts and that requires squad depth. We also have to factor in our two best players probably leaving for AFCON at some point during the next season, and others will need to be able to fill the goalscoring gap remaining while they are away.

I think our back 4 is pretty settled, but some fullback cover and adequate depth at CB are still question marks going in to next season. Similarly, our best midfield 3 is probably Fab, Gini, Hendo but we don't like quite so assured without at least 2 of them in the team. This was evidenced by the sharp improvement we saw when Gini and Hendo came on against Villa. Naby and Ox are both mercurial talents struggling for consistency - probably owing to the lack of regular game time. It'd be good to see us have the option/ability to field both Ox and Naby and only 1 of the usual other 3 CM's in the team, especially if we are looking to be more offensive. Our front 3 is where the biggest depth question marks lie. I don't think we have great depth there to be honest. We are heavily reliant on a fit and firing Salah, Mane and Firmino and for the most part this is fine because all 3 have pretty good injury records and have been playing top football for 2-3 years now. However, we do need to be able to rotate them and keep them fresh as we have a lot of big games (as we compete in more competitions owing to our success). Our backups at present are quite a big drop in quality.

I think against Brighton we won't make wholesale changes. I'm hoping that we'll bring in Neco Williams at RB for some minutes, and I think Naby deserves to hold his place after a good performance against Villa. I also think Bobby will come back in, and agree with your call on Minamino and Shaqiri who hopefully both get some minutes also. I don't think we'll change system too much, and hopefully it will be a strong team that takes away 3 points again.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,820
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:10:12 AM »
Play the kids and the reserve keeper.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:26:02 AM »
I think we'll be near enough full strength for this and mix and match more for Burnley.

Williams might get a start at full back, Henderson back and two from three of Fabinho, Keita and Wijnaldum. Probably the usual front three. Maybe Shaq in for Salah.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,443
  • I live!
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:34:47 AM »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 11:07:55 AM
I doubt we will be changing systems or being too experimental. I think it'll be more trying out a few of the younger lads to get them some game time. In a way, with the league already decided, this is a bit of a 'preseason' opportunity for some players to stake a claim for the next campaign. Last season we were terrific in both the league and the CL, but this season our CL form dropped away a little bit. We want to be competitive in multiple fronts and that requires squad depth. We also have to factor in our two best players probably leaving for AFCON at some point during the next season, and others will need to be able to fill the goalscoring gap remaining while they are away.

I think our back 4 is pretty settled, but some fullback cover and adequate depth at CB are still question marks going in to next season. Similarly, our best midfield 3 is probably Fab, Gini, Hendo but we don't like quite so assured without at least 2 of them in the team. This was evidenced by the sharp improvement we saw when Gini and Hendo came on against Villa. Naby and Ox are both mercurial talents struggling for consistency - probably owing to the lack of regular game time. It'd be good to see us have the option/ability to field both Ox and Naby and only 1 of the usual other 3 CM's in the team, especially if we are looking to be more offensive. Our front 3 is where the biggest depth question marks lie. I don't think we have great depth there to be honest. We are heavily reliant on a fit and firing Salah, Mane and Firmino and for the most part this is fine because all 3 have pretty good injury records and have been playing top football for 2-3 years now. However, we do need to be able to rotate them and keep them fresh as we have a lot of big games (as we compete in more competitions owing to our success). Our backups at present are quite a big drop in quality.

I think against Brighton we won't make wholesale changes. I'm hoping that we'll bring in Neco Williams at RB for some minutes, and I think Naby deserves to hold his place after a good performance against Villa. I also think Bobby will come back in, and agree with your call on Minamino and Shaqiri who hopefully both get some minutes also. I don't think we'll change system too much, and hopefully it will be a strong team that takes away 3 points again.

No, we don't. It's been switched to 2022, so it's a problem we'll have to deal with during the season after next.

As for the rest of the post, agreed. A few changes without the need to experiment too much should see us over the line in this one. Being able to make 5 substitutions also helps. Just no Origi on the wing again please. Ever. I don't understand why we persist with that in the absence of one of our front three. It makes him look like a pub player.
Logged

Offline just redk84 will do

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,003
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:36:48 AM »
Brighton are now safe....we're champions.

Should be a more relaxed affair I'd expect!
I mean obviously klopp will have the lads ready to go, but can't expect our intensity to be as revved up.
We will try win on the road (which i noticed we haven't done for a few games now!) and i expect us to do it.

3-0 the reds
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online smutchin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:38:06 AM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Yesterday at 10:51:03 AM
Bobby will be back in for this one...

Zamora? Brighton could certainly use a proven goalscorer.

 ;)
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:39:19 AM »
Firmino will come back in, and I'd imagine Minamino will start instead of Salah or Mane. Can't see them both starting and it wouldn't surprise me if both were on the bench.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,844
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:44:52 AM »
Henderson, Firmino, Keita will start.

I could see Minamino start in place of Mane (remember that Salah missed the everton game so he's played less).

Last question mark is Williams in place of Trent or Robertson.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:50:46 AM »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 11:07:55 AM
I doubt we will be changing systems or being too experimental.

Well, we know that's not Klopp's MO, don't we? One game at a time - pick a team to win this match and worry about the next one when it comes along. Next season is the distant future.

He clearly does have at least one eye on the future though - it's obvious that Lallana's contract extension was purely so he's available as an insurance policy, and for the matchday squad Klopp is only picking players who will be there next season, whether or not they get any playing time in these remaining matches.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:55:48 AM »
Im still hoping Neco Williams will get a start.

Thought Keita played well yesterday, he deserves to stay in the team. Otherwise Id expect it to be the strongest team available, with the possible exception of Minamino starting in the front three, hopefully through the middle rather than out wide.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:10:49 PM »
Rather like how the games are staggered so there is a match on every day. Prefer this to the old format where we had to wait a week and all games played on the weekends.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,629
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:22:26 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:45:51 AM
BRIGHTON V LIVERPOOL, THE AMEX STADIUM, 8 JULY, 20:15 KICK OFF
Great OP Sheer
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,305
  • Bam!
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:35:07 PM »
Potter seems to have picked and choose his games to get point from, but unfortunately they have City after us so it won't really be a case of resting Maupay or any others for the next game. They have pretty much secured  their spot in the prem, so it could be a case of two teams that have achieved their objectives against each other. Might not be the greatest game!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,606
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:54:19 PM »
Good stuff Sheer.


Hendo Gini and keita to start imo.
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 98
  • ******
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:12:30 PM »
I'd like to see Neco Williams get a start at left back to see if he is an option to give us cover at both full back positions next season, which would be very handy and potentially save us having to look for cover in the transfer market.  Other than that, I'd like to see Keita continue alongside Henderson and Fabinho, and then hopefully Jones and Elliot come on in the second half for some game time.
Logged

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,237
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:54:28 PM »
Well out Sheer!  Great OP!

Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,970
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:14:55 PM »
Good read!

Brighton can be a stubborn little side, and they were far more problematic for us at Anfield than any team of their stature have any right to be. That said, we were our own worst enemy in the last game, and to say Brighton's goal was jammy is an understatement.

Most teams raise their game against us, but I'm not expecting a repeat performance of last time.  Expecting a professional job from our lads.  Solid 2 nil to us.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,078
  • Believer
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:44:16 PM »
Thanks for the OP sheer. And thanks for being honest !

I can see Hendo, Bobby and Gini starting this one. I don`t think there will be many changes. I take the boss at his word when he says that premier league starts are not just handed out like christmas presents. No doubt he will make changes 2nd half, depending on how the game is going, but the starting 11 will be, in my opinion, more or less the 'usual' starting 11.

It will be a strange game for both sides. No fans, Brighton being safe and us not quite at it - there has been a little bit of easing off which is understandable.

I can see another 2-0 reds win coming up
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,443
  • I live!
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:06:09 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:14:55 PM
Good read!

Brighton can be a stubborn little side, and they were far more problematic for us at Anfield than any team of their stature have any right to be. That said, we were our own worst enemy in the last game, and to say Brighton's goal was jammy is an understatement.

Most teams raise their game against us, but I'm not expecting a repeat performance of last time.  Expecting a professional job from our lads.  Solid 2 nil to us.

Exactly. Some games rest on moments, and even though we took the three points last time around, it was a lot more nervy than it had to be. An Alisson brainfart and he got himself sent off and they subsequently scored from the free kick they were awarded because of it. 99/100 times he doesn't make that error and we cruise to a comfortable 2-0 win or even add a third.

That being said, I think we'll have to play better than we did against Aston Villa to get a win there. They're probably safe but not mathematically so this is essentially a free hit for them and Potter will probably go for it.
Logged

Offline hugoboss

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,474
  • Lightning Frightning!!!
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:23:28 PM »
We have been poor away from home so we may want to put out a strong team to buck the trend but personally, I'd like to see a mixture of youth and experience for this one.

Starts for Williams, Takumi and Keita


Alisson
Trent Gomez VvD Williams
Fabinho
Hendo Keita
Salah Firmino Takumi
Logged
Prandelli: "I prefer to concede a goal on the counter-attack rather than sit, wait and suffer for 20 minutes."

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:40:37 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 11:38:06 AM
Zamora? Brighton could certainly use a proven goalscorer.

 ;)

"When the ball hits your head and you're sitting in Row Z, that's Zamora" ... as the song goes.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:50:05 PM »
As long as we get the rub of the Greene, we'll make Brighton rock
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:17:11 PM »
Mane probably needs to sit out this game and rest since he's played pretty much all the minutes (if I'm not mistaken) since we started back again. And his play is always high-tempo so I doubt he's been able to rest through any of the games. Origi or maybe even Elliot might be considered. OAC, Minamino, and others might also be considered to start in Mane's position.

Same situation with Fabinho too.
Logged

Online NsRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:12:14 PM »
I think Id rather see bobby start and get a solid 60ish minutes, then have Minamino come in for him and play that central role. Not enough pace in the front three if they both start imo.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:17:07 PM »
Fab has been back to his best but I would rest him for this one and bring back Hendo. Give Ox and Keita another run out.

Bring Bobby back.


Alisson
Trent Gomez VvD Robbo
Hendo
OX Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

Logged

Offline keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,831
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:23:33 PM »
Wouldnt mind seeing Shaq get half an hour or so if hes ready. Hed be more than useful against a tiring Brighton defence.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,022
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Brighton vs Les Champions, 8 July 2020
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:49:38 PM »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 06:40:37 PM
"When the ball hits your head and you're sitting in Row Z, that's Zamora" ... as the song goes.

Youve got it arse over tit.......when youre sat in row Z and the ball hits your head......anyway it means the same.

Thanks for the OP as I always look towards to reading those that are well composed.
Logged
#JFT96
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 