PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #280 on: Today at 07:30:30 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:18:23 PM
He is though to be fair.

Hes talking sense about a team who have set records for dominance this season. That doesnt make him biased, it just makes him sensible in the face of others who are desperate to find fault.
I'm with you there.
If you enjoy the sport of football, what's not to love about this Liverpool team? It's the most relentless side in Premier League history, plays football the right way and has spent about £2.50 in comparison to our title rivals to achieve this. The club is led by one of the most amazing, humble and charismatic human beings on earth too.

Talk honestly about this Liverpool, and you simply have to talk in superlatives, otherwise you are bullshitting.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #281 on: Today at 07:32:41 PM
Ian Wright Wright Wright.

Hes only biased against Spurs. No one can blame him for that.

Sky know that bitter rivalries sell sports packages, they are desperate for a narrative that has City and Liverpool neck and neck and Man utd just behind. Theyll only ever mention the 20 point difference when they put the tables up. They tried to make the liverpool city game a turning point in english football, they even likened it to the cup semi final in 99 between United and Arsenal, it was hilarious, for a lesser game than the community shield. Wright is only saying what everyone else can see.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #282 on: Today at 07:32:46 PM
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:11:13 PM
This will be down quicker than a hos undercrackers, so see it now, Ian Wright bit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKKSxGb_z2w

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #283 on: Today at 07:45:48 PM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:32:41 PM
Ian Wright Wright Wright.

Hes only biased against Spurs. No one can blame him for that.

Sky know that bitter rivalries sell sports packages, they are desperate for a narrative that has City and Liverpool neck and neck and Man utd just behind. Theyll only ever mention the 20 point difference when they put the tables up. They tried to make the liverpool city game a turning point in english football, they even likened it to the cup semi final in 99 between United and Arsenal, it was hilarious, for a lesser game than the community shield. Wright is only saying what everyone else can see.

I avoid all the coverage now but let City and United get all the hype and plaudits. It'll only keep us hungry and motivated going into next season.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #284 on: Today at 07:46:37 PM
Well done lads we got there in the end. I know they are highly paid professionals etc but it must be hard to play at the same intensity after the league is won. Not even having fans in the stadium makes it worse too.  :scarf
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #285 on: Today at 07:54:50 PM
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:31:16 PM
Was 90mins of the usual snide digs, how City are better at this and that, "technically" bla bla then a hatchet job on Salah and his "he's known for that" and "going down too easy" bollocks.

I dont get how Salah is 'known for that' but brave English warrior 'Raheem Sterling' got a penalty last week.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #286 on: Today at 07:58:44 PM
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:11:13 PM
This will be down quicker than a hos undercrackers, so see it now, Ian Wright bit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKKSxGb_z2w

Which tv channel was this from?
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #287 on: Today at 08:02:59 PM
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 07:54:50 PM
I dont get how Salah is 'known for that' but brave English warrior 'Raheem Sterling' got a penalty last week.

Well Joe Gomez was trying to check Sterling's goolies for any strange lumps.....
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #288 on: Today at 08:03:07 PM
My personal favourite "what the fuck" moment from commentary in this game was when Alisson saved it at the near post and Tyler screamed "IT HITS ALISSON!!!!" as though the word 'save' had never existed in his vocabulary.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #289 on: Today at 08:05:03 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:55:09 PM
Yup. Love Ox but he was awful, and Origi out wide is an experiment that should be done away with once and for all.

Another win, we march on towards a the points record and a clean sheet for Alisson. The performance at times was abysmal but you'd have to put it down to attitude more than anything else. The pressure is completely off and we've eased off the gas quite a bit. Hopefully we can get a rhythm going and win the remainder of our games, which won't be all that difficult to do. I'm looking at Arsenal away being our most difficult game left because of how in form they look at the moment.

Origi out wide is a strange blind spot of Klopp. Origi is seriously poor out wide.

I guess all manager have their blindspot.

Rafa: Kuyt as CF in Athens when Bellamy and Crouch was available. And also the Alonso/Barry swop if you believe the papers.
Sir Kenny: Andy Carroll as a professional footballer.
Brendan Rodgers: Anything to do with defence.
Roy Hodgson: Everything in his career other than Neuchâtel Xamax.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #290 on: Today at 08:05:56 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:02:59 PM
Well Joe Gomez was trying to check Sterling's goolies for any strange lumps.....

The best thing was Sterling was checking Gomez's lumps first.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #291 on: Today at 08:10:34 PM
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 08:03:07 PM
My personal favourite "what the fuck" moment from commentary in this game was when Alisson saved it at the near post and Tyler screamed "IT HITS ALISSON!!!!" as though the word 'save' had never existed in his vocabulary.

;D

----

Ian Wright is sound. He's right about it being about trying to sell a narrative and hard to find a new angle to that when we've just bossed the league. So it goes. Good to help Villa on their way back down and keep Anfield run going. Thought another Wright's points about Bobby was spot on too, not that it's a new one to anyone who watches us. That movement does matter. Hopefully we'll see Minamino provide an alternative as he settles in.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #292 on: Today at 08:11:43 PM
A hard fought victory.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #293 on: Today at 08:13:15 PM
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:58:44 PM
Which tv channel was this from?

Isnt that premier league tv
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #294 on: Today at 08:16:07 PM
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 08:05:03 PM
Origi out wide is a strange blind spot of Klopp. Origi is seriously poor out wide.

I guess all manager have their blindspot.

Rafa: Kuyt as CF in Athens when Bellamy and Crouch was available. And also the Alonso/Barry swop if you believe the papers.
Sir Kenny: Andy Carroll as a professional footballer.
Brendan Rodgers: Anything to do with defence.
Roy Hodgson: Everything in his career other than Neuchâtel Xamax.

Origi is The Alan Waddle of my day..
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #295 on: Today at 08:24:57 PM
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:31:16 PM
Was 90mins of the usual snide digs, how City are better at this and that, "technically" bla bla then a hatchet job on Salah and his "he's known for that" and "going down too easy" bollocks.

Didn't he also have a hand in having Benitez dismissed?
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #296 on: Today at 08:44:11 PM
Would like the team to set up Fabinho for a pile driver from time to time.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #297 on: Today at 08:44:14 PM
Who was the Captain at the start of the match? Virgil?
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #298 on: Today at 08:44:46 PM
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Today at 06:30:36 PM
Gomez continues to flatter to deceive for me. Doesnt win enough in the air and some of his decision making is awful. Hes some way to go to be a commanding centre half.

Nope.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #299 on: Today at 08:45:24 PM
What's with the jargest goal music going?  ;D

Who chose it?
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #300 on: Today at 08:48:07 PM
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 07:54:50 PM
I dont get how Salah is 'known for that' but brave English warrior 'Raheem Sterling' got a penalty last week.
Martin Tyler is a wanker and the sooner he goes the better. Fed up listening to his bullshit. Not one of these commentators or pundit c*nts mentioned Bruno 'better than Zidane' Fernandes' pathetic dive against Spurs, did they?

Fuck Martin Tyler, Fuck Ratboy, Fuck Sky, and Fuck all these clueless pundits.  :wanker :wanker :wanker
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #301 on: Today at 08:49:34 PM
Lovely three points given the fact these lads are running on clouds of joy and look like they want a deckchair.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #302 on: Today at 08:50:19 PM
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Today at 06:30:36 PM
Gomez continues to flatter to deceive for me. Doesnt win enough in the air and some of his decision making is awful. Hes some way to go to be a commanding centre half.
WILD.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #303 on: Today at 09:09:34 PM
Here's a stat for you after the Man City result tonight.   ;D

Quote
Tonights result means Man Citys maximum possible points tally for this season is 81.

Liverpool reached 82 before lockdown
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #304 on: Today at 09:09:41 PM
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:48:07 PM
Martin Tyler is a wanker and the sooner he goes the better. Fed up listening to his bullshit. Not one of these commentators or pundit c*nts mentioned Bruno 'better than Zidane' Fernandes' pathetic dive against Spurs, did they?

Fuck Martin Tyler, Fuck Ratboy, Fuck Sky, and Fuck all these clueless pundits.  :wanker :wanker :wanker

At least he didnt say that there could be a twist in the premier league title race this time...  ;D

The game itself, it was a bit meh but what can you expect really given the fact its all wrapped up. It would be cool if we got everyone to make the criteria to get a medal now and avoid any injuries.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #305 on: Today at 09:10:04 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:09:34 PM
Here's a stat for you after the Man City result tonight.   ;D

Any chance you could put this in a few more threads mate?
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #306 on: Today at 09:11:40 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:10:04 PM
Any chance you could put this in a few more threads mate?

 ;D

Which would you like mate? I could play Russian Roulette with threads also.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #307 on: Today at 09:11:56 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:06:51 PM
I used to think this, but I've never watched Villa and not felt a bit sorry for him. They've literally nobody else that can do anything and on top of shouldering the entire creativity burden he's captain as well. I'd like to see what he could do in a better side where he's not the be all and end all. His technique and the way he addresses the ball marks him out as wayyyy above average.
I'm with you. Took me a while to get over Grealish's demeanor, the hair, the rolled-down socks, the mumble. The way he's stuck with it this season has won me over. Playing on a second-rate team with a third rate manager, the only question I still have about him is how he'd perform being on a big team. Standing out as a big fish in a tiny pond is one thing, and if he didn't make a success of his next move he wouldn't be the first to look like a star on a crap side and vanish amongst real players. Feller called Benteke comes to mind amongst many others.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #308 on: Today at 09:28:04 PM
Quote from: howes hound on Today at 09:11:56 PM
I'm with you. Took me a while to get over Grealish's demeanor, the hair, the rolled-down socks, the mumble. The way he's stuck with it this season has won me over. Playing on a second-rate team with a third rate manager, the only question I still have about him is how he'd perform being on a big team. Standing out as a big fish in a tiny pond is one thing, and if he didn't make a success of his next move he wouldn't be the first to look like a star on a crap side and vanish amongst real players. Feller called Benteke comes to mind amongst many others.

Benteke had already torn his achilles when we spewed all that money on him and lost his pace, that was pure negligence spending all that money on him (and a miracle to get it back).

Grealish has the ability to flourish at a bigger club with the right coaching and set up. Maybe Arsenal or Chelsea.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #309 on: Today at 10:05:11 PM
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 08:44:14 PM
Who was the Captain at the start of the match? Virgil?
Yes.
Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:45:24 PM
What's with the jargest goal music going?  ;D

Who chose it?
The players supposedly asked for music but Southampton also play Blur so not sure who chooses the actual song.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #310 on: Today at 10:14:05 PM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:05:07 PM
What's all they hype about Jack Grealish about? If he was Jacko Grealisio he'd be a massive disappointment

Seconded. Hopefully the next player Man Utd splash £60m on.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #311 on: Today at 10:14:06 PM
With the Brighton game a fairly quick turnaround I think I'd bring Henderson in for Oxlade and Firmino for Origi. I don't think we have many options to change at the back. He might give Mane or Salah a rest and being Minamino in but think they'll want to get that golden boot still.

I'd like to see Keita get another start, he needs a run of games.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #312 on: Today at 10:16:26 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:14:06 PM
With the Brighton game a fairly quick turnaround I think I'd bring Henderson in for Oxlade and Firmino for Origi. I don't think we have many options to change at the back. He might give Mane or Salah a rest and being Minamino in but think they'll want to get that golden boot still.

I'd like to see Keita get another start, he needs a run of games.

Wouldnt mind seeing is try something a bit different, maybe Bobby, Mo and Taki but maybe Bobby and Taki roaming a bit?

Id like to see Neco at RB too, Trent seems a little off it at the moment. Id keep Fab going, Hendo and Naby.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #313 on: Today at 10:17:30 PM
It was a poor 1st half, and not a particularly good game, until those subs. But playing at about 25% of our capacity, we can still tuck away sides like Villa who are battling to stay up. Been a very long time since we've been able to say that.

Made up for Jones. Started and finished the move. Lovely bit of movement and anticipation when he realised the ball was looping to Salah.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #314 on: Today at 10:24:52 PM
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:58:44 PM
Which tv channel was this from?
That looks like the same feed that we get on SuperSport 3 in South Africa (DSTV)
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #315 on: Today at 10:26:31 PM
To qoute Fordy from the half time thread:

"People call for Keita, Keita plays, Keita ends up breaking the game open with a world class assist"

Not a verbatim quote but more or less his vibe from memory
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #316 on: Today at 10:27:56 PM
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 07:29:23 PM
Carra is a massive gobshite. I just cant listen to him anymore. Had to find a different stream.

Spot on.  Fast starting to sound like a bitter.

Facts are facts, we outplayed them 2nd half after being poor in the first. Deserved to win, delighted for Jones, Grealish is wank and I can't wait for United to spunk 70m on him.
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #317 on: Today at 11:04:32 PM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:26:31 PM
To qoute Fordy from the half time thread:

"People call for Keita, Keita plays, Keita ends up breaking the game open with a world class assist"

Not a verbatim quote but more or less his vibe from memory
;D
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #318 on: Today at 11:24:01 PM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:26:31 PM
To qoute Fordy from the half time thread:

"People call for Keita, Keita plays, Keita ends up breaking the game open with a world class assist"

Not a verbatim quote but more or less his vibe from memory

:lmao
Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
Reply #319 on: Today at 11:27:10 PM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:26:31 PM
To qoute Fordy from the half time thread:

"People call for Keita, Keita plays, Keita ends up breaking the game open with a world class assist"

Not a verbatim quote but more or less his vibe from memory

 ;D ;D
