I used to think this, but I've never watched Villa and not felt a bit sorry for him. They've literally nobody else that can do anything and on top of shouldering the entire creativity burden he's captain as well. I'd like to see what he could do in a better side where he's not the be all and end all. His technique and the way he addresses the ball marks him out as wayyyy above average.



I'm with you. Took me a while to get over Grealish's demeanor, the hair, the rolled-down socks, the mumble. The way he's stuck with it this season has won me over. Playing on a second-rate team with a third rate manager, the only question I still have about him is how he'd perform being on a big team. Standing out as a big fish in a tiny pond is one thing, and if he didn't make a success of his next move he wouldn't be the first to look like a star on a crap side and vanish amongst real players. Feller called Benteke comes to mind amongst many others.