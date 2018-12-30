« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones  (Read 5412 times)

Online Son of Spion＊

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #280 on: Today at 07:30:30 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:18:23 PM
He is though to be fair.

Hes talking sense about a team who have set records for dominance this season. That doesnt make him biased, it just makes him sensible in the face of others who are desperate to find fault.
I'm with you there.
If you enjoy the sport of football, what's not to love about this Liverpool team? It's the most relentless side in Premier League history, plays football the right way and has spent about £2.50 in comparison to our title rivals to achieve this. The club is led by one of the most amazing, humble and charismatic human beings on earth too.

Talk honestly about this Liverpool, and you simply have to talk in superlatives, otherwise you are bullshitting.
Online The North Bank

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #281 on: Today at 07:32:41 PM »
Ian Wright Wright Wright.

Hes only biased against Spurs. No one can blame him for that.

Sky know that bitter rivalries sell sports packages, they are desperate for a narrative that has City and Liverpool neck and neck and Man utd just behind. Theyll only ever mention the 20 point difference when they put the tables up. They tried to make the liverpool city game a turning point in english football, they even likened it to the cup semi final in 99 between United and Arsenal, it was hilarious, for a lesser game than the community shield. Wright is only saying what everyone else can see.
Offline Red Berry

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #282 on: Today at 07:32:46 PM »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:11:13 PM
This will be down quicker than a hos undercrackers, so see it now, Ian Wright bit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKKSxGb_z2w

Online Fromola

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #283 on: Today at 07:45:48 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:32:41 PM
Ian Wright Wright Wright.

Hes only biased against Spurs. No one can blame him for that.

Sky know that bitter rivalries sell sports packages, they are desperate for a narrative that has City and Liverpool neck and neck and Man utd just behind. Theyll only ever mention the 20 point difference when they put the tables up. They tried to make the liverpool city game a turning point in english football, they even likened it to the cup semi final in 99 between United and Arsenal, it was hilarious, for a lesser game than the community shield. Wright is only saying what everyone else can see.

I avoid all the coverage now but let City and United get all the hype and plaudits. It'll only keep us hungry and motivated going into next season.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #284 on: Today at 07:46:37 PM »
Well done lads we got there in the end. I know they are highly paid professionals etc but it must be hard to play at the same intensity after the league is won. Not even having fans in the stadium makes it worse too.  :scarf
Online MdArshad

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #285 on: Today at 07:54:50 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:31:16 PM
Was 90mins of the usual snide digs, how City are better at this and that, "technically" bla bla then a hatchet job on Salah and his "he's known for that" and "going down too easy" bollocks.

I dont get how Salah is 'known for that' but brave English warrior 'Raheem Sterling' got a penalty last week.
Online Peabee

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #286 on: Today at 07:58:44 PM »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:11:13 PM
This will be down quicker than a hos undercrackers, so see it now, Ian Wright bit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKKSxGb_z2w

Which tv channel was this from?
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #287 on: Today at 08:02:59 PM »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 07:54:50 PM
I dont get how Salah is 'known for that' but brave English warrior 'Raheem Sterling' got a penalty last week.

Well Joe Gomez was trying to check Sterling's goolies for any strange lumps.....
Online Tobez

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #288 on: Today at 08:03:07 PM »
My personal favourite "what the fuck" moment from commentary in this game was when Alisson saved it at the near post and Tyler screamed "IT HITS ALISSON!!!!" as though the word 'save' had never existed in his vocabulary.
Online MdArshad

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #289 on: Today at 08:05:03 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:55:09 PM
Yup. Love Ox but he was awful, and Origi out wide is an experiment that should be done away with once and for all.

Another win, we march on towards a the points record and a clean sheet for Alisson. The performance at times was abysmal but you'd have to put it down to attitude more than anything else. The pressure is completely off and we've eased off the gas quite a bit. Hopefully we can get a rhythm going and win the remainder of our games, which won't be all that difficult to do. I'm looking at Arsenal away being our most difficult game left because of how in form they look at the moment.

Origi out wide is a strange blind spot of Klopp. Origi is seriously poor out wide.

I guess all manager have their blindspot.

Rafa: Kuyt as CF in Athens when Bellamy and Crouch was available. And also the Alonso/Barry swop if you believe the papers.
Sir Kenny: Andy Carroll as a professional footballer.
Brendan Rodgers: Anything to do with defence.
Roy Hodgson: Everything in his career other than Neuchâtel Xamax.
Online MdArshad

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #290 on: Today at 08:05:56 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:02:59 PM
Well Joe Gomez was trying to check Sterling's goolies for any strange lumps.....

The best thing was Sterling was checking Gomez's lumps first.
Online Zeb

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #291 on: Today at 08:10:34 PM »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 08:03:07 PM
My personal favourite "what the fuck" moment from commentary in this game was when Alisson saved it at the near post and Tyler screamed "IT HITS ALISSON!!!!" as though the word 'save' had never existed in his vocabulary.

;D

----

Ian Wright is sound. He's right about it being about trying to sell a narrative and hard to find a new angle to that when we've just bossed the league. So it goes. Good to help Villa on their way back down and keep Anfield run going. Thought another Wright's points about Bobby was spot on too, not that it's a new one to anyone who watches us. That movement does matter. Hopefully we'll see Minamino provide an alternative as he settles in.
Online him_15

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #292 on: Today at 08:11:43 PM »
A hard fought victory.
Online Brain Potter

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #293 on: Today at 08:13:15 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:58:44 PM
Which tv channel was this from?

Isnt that premier league tv
Online Cormack Snr

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #294 on: Today at 08:16:07 PM »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 08:05:03 PM
Origi out wide is a strange blind spot of Klopp. Origi is seriously poor out wide.

I guess all manager have their blindspot.

Rafa: Kuyt as CF in Athens when Bellamy and Crouch was available. And also the Alonso/Barry swop if you believe the papers.
Sir Kenny: Andy Carroll as a professional footballer.
Brendan Rodgers: Anything to do with defence.
Roy Hodgson: Everything in his career other than Neuchâtel Xamax.

Origi is The Alan Waddle of my day..
Online mechinate

Re: PL: Champions 2 vs 0 Villa. 70 Mane 89 Jones
« Reply #295 on: Today at 08:24:57 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:31:16 PM
Was 90mins of the usual snide digs, how City are better at this and that, "technically" bla bla then a hatchet job on Salah and his "he's known for that" and "going down too easy" bollocks.

Didn't he also have a hand in having Benitez dismissed?
