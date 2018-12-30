Ian Wright Wright Wright.



Hes only biased against Spurs. No one can blame him for that.



Sky know that bitter rivalries sell sports packages, they are desperate for a narrative that has City and Liverpool neck and neck and Man utd just behind. Theyll only ever mention the 20 point difference when they put the tables up. They tried to make the liverpool city game a turning point in english football, they even likened it to the cup semi final in 99 between United and Arsenal, it was hilarious, for a lesser game than the community shield. Wright is only saying what everyone else can see.