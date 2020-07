All's well that ends well.Tierney is a picky little fucker so you would think he would pick up on everything by default and things would be more even. The imbalance in the number infrigements bears no reflection on the way that game was played and in you would like to think would really trigger a review of his performance.Disappointed that Chamberlain and Origi weren't able to make more of a mark early on but obviously delighted for Jones - he was unselfish in the build up leaving the ball the Henderson and got his rewards when it came back to him in a better position. Nice little assist there for Naby too.Thank you and fuck Villa.