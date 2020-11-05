« previous next »
Cost him the chance to play in a home internatonal tournament as well, if I recall he was close to being in France's first XI at that time, definitely in the squad. Wouldn't be surprised if his head basically went after the ban and largely contributed to him titting about on that preseason tour. Don't recall any controversy around him outside of that month.

His injury problems since then have been such that even if he and Klopp had seen eye to eye, we sold him at the right time anyway
Quote from: Fromola on November  5, 2020, 02:08:33 pm
Doesn't give him his Europa League winners medal though does it, from the final it cost us, or the 80 million quid or whatever it cost Liverpool in lost CL revenue from losing that night without our best defender at the time and one of the players of the tournament that year.

It was bad enough losing Origi (when he really was bloody good) to another Everton hatchet man.

Yep.
Quote from: rowan_d on November  5, 2020, 02:39:11 pm
Cost him the chance to play in a home internatonal tournament as well, if I recall he was close to being in France's first XI at that time, definitely in the squad. Wouldn't be surprised if his head basically went after the ban and largely contributed to him titting about on that preseason tour. Don't recall any controversy around him outside of that month.

His injury problems since then have been such that even if he and Klopp had seen eye to eye, we sold him at the right time anyway
He had issues in his PSG days as well:
Quote
His attitude, a lack of discipline including poor dieting habits and fractious relationships with certain members of staff, particularly in the early days, put his future at the club in jeopardy a long time ago. Many of his coaches were unhappy with his unprofessional demeanour, peaking with a nasty altercation with a journalist regarding his social habits, and PSG actually almost got rid of him as a teenager. However, at that time Sakho focused enough on his football to stay, although he arguably never embraced being a true professional.
https://www.espn.com/soccer/blog/name/93/post/1852629/headline

Great talent, but so unreliable.
https://twitter.com/eurofootcom/status/1717186815709384753

Sakho in danger of getting sack after fighting with his manager in the dressing room.
Quote from: Garlicbread on October 25, 2023, 09:27:03 pm
https://twitter.com/eurofootcom/status/1717186815709384753

Sakho in danger of getting sack after fighting with his manager in the dressing room.
Once an idiot.
Forgot he was still playing.
not in danger any more  :)

Mamadou Sakho leaves Montpellier after clash with manager Michel der Zakarian

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/67304571
"I decline all responsibility."

LOL. I liked him for a while, but so glad Jurgen saw through him. Turnip.
Leopards and spots and all that..
Quote from: rossipersempre on November  4, 2020, 06:25:06 pm
Whilst Im sympathetic, lets not rewrite history. Acting the twat on that summers preseason US tour and getting sent home by Jurgen is what effectively killed his Liverpool career. 
this really

His name hadnt been cleared and there was still a cloud hanging over him.

We stood by him and that tour he was acting the mag

From what I remember the flight over to the tour was delayed because he rocked up late to the airport, he was showing up to team meetings and meals late and a treatment session organised specifically for him was another black mark as he simply didnt bother showing up.

I recall early in the season he had some rant on social media about not playing.

People defended him then (not helped I suppose by Lovren being a bit all over the place) but in light of the above we stood by him over a difficult period (when he was banned) and he took the piss.

If you stood by someone in work and the first day back from a suspension, they rock up late, spend all day on the internet and dont bother attending meetings you would be kind of going "why did I defend him again?"

If they then put something on social media whinging you would just think they are an immature waster


I think he was a bit of a waster, if he knuckled down he had some enormous ability but he was inconsistent and injury prone.

There was a reason Klopp sold him, a reason Palace didnt renew his contract and probably a reason why PSG sold him.

Ultimately cost himself big time. He could have been part of a great French team and a great Liverpool team

Quote from: paulrazor on November  3, 2023, 09:18:33 am
this really

His name hadnt been cleared and there was still a cloud hanging over him.

We stood by him and that tour he was acting the mag

From what I remember the flight over to the tour was delayed because he rocked up late to the airport, he was showing up to team meetings and meals late and a treatment session organised specifically for him was another black mark as he simply didnt bother showing up.

I recall early in the season he had some rant on social media about not playing.

People defended him then (not helped I suppose by Lovren being a bit all over the place) but in light of the above we stood by him over a difficult period (when he was banned) and he took the piss.

If you stood by someone in work and the first day back from a suspension, they rock up late, spend all day on the internet and dont bother attending meetings you would be kind of going "why did I defend him again?"

If they then put something on social media whinging you would just think they are an immature waster


I think he was a bit of a waster, if he knuckled down he had some enormous ability but he was inconsistent and injury prone.

There was a reason Klopp sold him, a reason Palace didnt renew his contract and probably a reason why PSG sold him.

Ultimately cost himself big time. He could have been part of a great French team and a great Liverpool team



Sadly, this is all pretty much bang on. And I say this as someone that really liked Mama and supported him. I enjoyed seeing him in a Liverpool shirt, and hes probably a cool asf dude in real life, but a bit all over the place when it comes to being a top pro. Doesnt make him a bad person though, but certainly unfulfilled potential. The game is littered with players like this, but at least hes had a solid career, and Im sure many disciplined players would swap their career at the drop of a hat for what Mama has achieved.

And going really deep into the rabbit hole, maybe thats just how he is built and what he needs to be like to perform. I wonder if complete mavericks of football are only truly embraced at the top end of the pitch 
Quote from: GreatEx on November  3, 2023, 06:26:56 am
"I decline all responsibility."

LOL. I liked him for a while, but so glad Jurgen saw through him. Turnip.

With an attitude like that, Everton should be in for him.
