Whilst Im sympathetic, lets not rewrite history. Acting the twat on that summers preseason US tour and getting sent home by Jurgen is what effectively killed his Liverpool career.



this reallyHis name hadnt been cleared and there was still a cloud hanging over him.We stood by him and that tour he was acting the magFrom what I remember the flight over to the tour was delayed because he rocked up late to the airport, he was showing up to team meetings and meals late and a treatment session organised specifically for him was another black mark as he simply didnt bother showing up.I recall early in the season he had some rant on social media about not playing.People defended him then (not helped I suppose by Lovren being a bit all over the place) but in light of the above we stood by him over a difficult period (when he was banned) and he took the piss.If you stood by someone in work and the first day back from a suspension, they rock up late, spend all day on the internet and dont bother attending meetings you would be kind of going "why did I defend him again?"If they then put something on social media whinging you would just think they are an immature wasterI think he was a bit of a waster, if he knuckled down he had some enormous ability but he was inconsistent and injury prone.There was a reason Klopp sold him, a reason Palace didnt renew his contract and probably a reason why PSG sold him.Ultimately cost himself big time. He could have been part of a great French team and a great Liverpool team