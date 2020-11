Cost him the chance to play in a home internatonal tournament as well, if I recall he was close to being in France's first XI at that time, definitely in the squad. Wouldn't be surprised if his head basically went after the ban and largely contributed to him titting about on that preseason tour. Don't recall any controversy around him outside of that month.



His injury problems since then have been such that even if he and Klopp had seen eye to eye, we sold him at the right time anyway