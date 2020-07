Fucking hell. Wish we could have faced this City on Thursday!



I think one difference this season is that some teams further down the table are now having a go at them rather than conceding defeat before a ball was kicked. Despite being illegally assembled, they are a magnificent team, but by no means invincible. Media narrative suggested otherwise for a time, but I think many have seen through that now and know they are beatable if you put in a shift and stay organised.On Thursday we seemed like we were still on the champers and admiring the trophy on the sideboard, whilst they were hurting deeply and had a point to prove. They raised their game (well, their finishing) while we were miles off our game. Also, absolutely everything ran for them in that game and nothing at all ran for us. Basically, it was a freak result. It's laughable that they declared that result the start of the new season. It was a fluke. Mind you, it's encouraging for us that they are kidding themselves so easily.