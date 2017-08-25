« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July  (Read 6565 times)

Offline Henry Gale

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 07:17:43 PM »
Well thats wolves champions league hopes gone.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 07:21:32 PM »
Luiz had a good match.  :D
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 07:25:45 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:21:32 PM
Luiz had a good match.  :D

It was the 1 in 5 again already?
Offline rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 07:34:08 PM »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 06:52:01 PM
Didn't it come from Rio Ferdinand the night they beat PSG?

Was Neville in a league game before that. Arrogant swagger

Think it was the first time they were back and turned a corner
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 07:34:29 PM »
Another good win. 4 in a row. Plenty of fight and energy. Arteta is starting to stamp his mark.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 07:45:30 PM »
I can see the light at the end of the corner.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 08:26:25 PM »
That was an interesting effort at a free kick from Chalobah  ;D

Bet he now wishes he didnt try that in an actual game.
Offline Elzar

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 08:28:59 PM »
Thats a brilliant finish
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 08:29:28 PM »
Hell of a goal that from Giroud, great finish.
Offline kloppagetime

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 08:39:48 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:34:29 PM
Another good win. 4 in a row. Plenty of fight and energy. Arteta is starting to stamp his mark.
Yeah impressive win that for you guys, I'm really impressed with how organised Arteta is starting to make you guys without the ball.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 08:43:04 PM »
BraIN dead by capoue, charging like a mad man
Offline kloppagetime

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 08:43:30 PM »
Pulisic is turning into a really good player and being honest I never rated him that highly but since the restart he's been excellent.
Offline Illmatic

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 08:44:11 PM »
A lot of pens being given at the moment, hope we start getting a few.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 08:44:16 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 08:39:48 PM
Yeah impressive win that for you guys, I'm really impressed with how organised Arteta is starting to make you guys without the ball.

A lot more energy, fight, and pressing from the front. The football still isnt great and they make mistakes but there is clear improvement.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 09:36:47 PM »
 Giroud off, Giraffe on.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 09:40:39 PM »
Shit, Welbeck is still a footballer.
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 09:41:06 PM »
Jorginho is surely going back to Italy, where the game suits him better?

Given the strength and size of their squad, plus the new signings, Chelsea will get stronger next season.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 09:41:39 PM »
Footballer Wellbeck is still shit.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 09:51:08 PM »
Good finish by Gump
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 09:57:45 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:04:46 PM
same here, seems like he is average whenever i see him play aside from that match.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:06:04 PM
He's the ultimate impact sub, not usually too effective from the start.

The game against us has to be tempered by how high up the pitch we play, give him space to run and he'll use it and can kill you on the break. That's why he was so effective against us and City.
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 07:06:35 PM
Cant wait for someone to spend silly money on him and instantly regret it. He has one season wonder written all over him.
Seems great for a highlights package. Doesn't seem like he has much football intelligence to be a elite footballer imo. Certainly wouldn't want us to go after him to be fair.
Offline slaphead

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 10:02:36 PM »
You see all this stuff about Troy Deeney. He gets labelled as this great leader, the kind of man you want in a relegation fight. What a load of pish. Myth.
I watched him closely tonight, mainly because I did him to get booked in my bet builder, the amount of times Chelsea had the ball 10 years from him and he didn't look 1 bit interested, walking pace and not arsed. He has a big mouth and likes to have a go at people, if I was a Watford fan I'd be hoping a few players have a word with him after that. Twat couldn't even get booked either
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 10:23:16 PM »
Yep, I said exactly the same about him, he walked out for the second half looking like he couldn't give a flying fuck, just looked bored. Too busy worrying about getting his hair cut or going to Sainsbury's still I guess.
Online Chris~

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 10:25:59 PM »
Leicster vs Manchester united and Chelsea vs wolves as a last day shoot out for the top 4 would be quite fun
Offline Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 10:37:08 PM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:25:59 PM
Leicster vs Manchester united and Chelsea vs wolves as a last day shoot out for the top 4 would be quite fun

United have much easier fixtures than the other three but be good if its two from those four on final day
Online Schmidt

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #304 on: Today at 12:13:51 PM »
What, no interest in the battle of the bus?
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #305 on: Today at 12:21:07 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:13:51 PM
What, no interest in the battle of the bus?

What battle of the bus?
Online Schmidt

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #306 on: Today at 12:24:56 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:21:07 PM
What battle of the bus?

Burnley v Sheffield
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #307 on: Today at 12:29:55 PM »
You think I should get up from my bed to watch that?  :wanker
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #308 on: Today at 12:33:57 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:24:56 PM
Burnley v Sheffield

Sheffield United aren't negative.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #309 on: Today at 12:38:22 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:13:51 PM
What, no interest in the battle of the bus?

I thought that was us vs Man City?
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #310 on: Today at 12:45:06 PM »
How generous of Tottenham was it to gift Sheffield 3 points and make them look good? Because they've otherwise been absolute wank since the season resumed.
Online Schmidt

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th July
« Reply #311 on: Today at 12:45:25 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:38:22 PM
I thought that was us vs Man City?

That wasn't a battle that was a war crime.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:33:57 PM
Sheffield United aren't negative.

Maybe I've just caught their bad games.
