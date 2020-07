Bobby's tussling with centre backs is the part of his game that gets overlooked. He has the build of an attacking midfielder with the strength of a Dixie Dean or Roy of the Rovers.



Don't forget his heart of a lion, Einsteinlike brain, and I hear he has the hands of a concert pianist too.But yeah, Bobby's a strong lad. I remember when he first came here he was slender as, but he bulked up and can really hold his own with just about anyone. Like others, I don't see that in Minamino either, although I think he has most of the other attributes for the false nine role in our system (touch, awareness, manic pressing etc) and it's probably where he'll fit best for us. I'm still not really sure about him to be honest, but it's early days so hopefully he comes good and if not, I'm sure we'll turn a good profit on the lad.