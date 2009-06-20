A quick search gives 3 examples people getting over 120 years each for basically theft.
What did you search, unusually long sentences for petty crimes or something? Thats going to skew your results a bit
There are some weirdly long sentences given out, mainly due to three strikes and mandatory minimums, but if you follow enough crime news (its an interest of mine, not the healthiest) Id wager youd see more surprisingly low sentences
For this, 20 years fed time (in the federal system you have to serve 85-90%) is a good result, especially considering the quality of her lawyers. If Epstein was still alive to take the bulk of the heat off her I bet she would have got way less time