The probation officers recommended 20 years, and that is what the judge gave her. Seems pretty standard to me.



My point was that people in the US judicial system received disproportionately severe sentences for relatively minor crimes. So from my perspective, the reasoning of the probation officers is flawed.America could soon be a nation where a woman aborting a rape pregnancy could receive a more severe sentence than the actual rapist, and that is effed up.