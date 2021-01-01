« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI  (Read 30463 times)

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,894
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 03:42:20 pm »
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,103
  • Never Forget
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 03:59:53 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 11:37:13 am
She has to abide by the NDA in public but nothing can stop her talking to law enforcement or testifying in a court of law.

Thanks. I wondered about that. I would have assumed if Andrew wanted it buried then he would try to stop her testifying in actions brought by other girls, the same way Epstein tried to stop Guiffre testifying against his 'unnamed friends'.
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 04:17:21 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 03:59:53 pm
Thanks. I wondered about that. I would have assumed if Andrew wanted it buried then he would try to stop her testifying in actions brought by other girls, the same way Epstein tried to stop Guiffre testifying against his 'unnamed friends'.

That's not what her agreement with Epstein said. It stopped her from pursuing civil actions against 'Other Potential Defendants' in either state or federal courts. The judge in Andrew's case said there's no such thing as a 'potential defendant', and it was drawn so broadly that it was meaningless. Also, it was secret, so no 'potential defendant' would know about it.

In any case, if I murdered your partner, just because we make a settlement that we keep it secret in return for me paying you off doesn't mean if the police ask you about it you are unable to tell them. Such a clause would be unenforceable.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 04:20:33 pm »
There's talk that the settlement was £12m, and that's before lawyer fees and court costs. Probably +£15 all in.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,180
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 05:03:15 pm »
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,113
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 06:09:17 pm »
Andrew should be publicly stripped of all his military paraphernalia a la Chuck Connors in Branded.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 06:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:09:17 pm
Andrew should be publicly stripped of all his military paraphernalia a la Chuck Connors in Branded.

Fixed for you.  ;D
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,174
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 06:38:38 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 06:32:05 pm
Fixed for you.  ;D
Each to their own I suppose :-X
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 07:03:32 pm »
Logged

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm »
no text
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #490 on: Today at 02:56:00 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 