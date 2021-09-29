« previous next »
Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI

John C

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm
I think the point Shaka eventually made is that a rich man can buy his way out of deep shit. That's fundamentally corrupt, isn't it?
AndyInVA

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 09:26:14 pm
On balance, the one victim gets hopefully a lot of money. I wonder what she will do with it as I assume she will no longer testify for other victims as part of her agreement.

Hes completely finished though. Except for the UK taxpayer. It will be interesting to see if a future PM drops him off the civil list.

He will remain a stain on the royal family that cant be removed.
TepidT2O

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 09:30:27 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm
I think the point Shaka eventually made is that a rich man can buy his way out of deep shit. That's fundamentally corrupt, isn't it?
Yes

However, this was only ever a civil case, it was only ever going to end  in a cash settlement. In reality, everyone knows what hes done and the victim has probably got more money than they would have done at trial and hasnt had to be smeared in court
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 09:31:56 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:26:14 pm
On balance, the one victim gets hopefully a lot of money. I wonder what she will do with it as I assume she will no longer testify for other victims as part of her agreement.

Hes completely finished though. Except for the UK taxpayer. It will be interesting to see if a future PM drops him off the civil list.

He will remain a stain on the royal family that cant be removed.
Is that a thing? I mean, can such NDA clauses be enforced? If so, that seems very wrong to me.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 09:40:35 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm
I think the point Shaka eventually made is that a rich man can buy his way out of deep shit. That's fundamentally corrupt, isn't it?
I think Shaka made that point quite clear from the beginning. That's not with what I or (seemingly) other posters here disagreed. Shaka seems to feel that the plaintive did something wrong by agreeing to settle before the trial. Although I too am disappointed that Prince Andrew will not face a trial, we should not attach any blame to the plaintive. Her settling does not imply anything about the merits of her case.
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 07:53:20 pm
If he is a rapist as she claims, she should have taken him to court and not settled.
I don't think Shaka is a bad person. I just think he is wrong and has failed to think this through, that's all.
Lawnmowerman

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 10:10:24 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 06:13:05 pm
He's just being hugely generous, both to her and her charity. What a nice guy.
;D Sure you'd be generous too if it wasn't your money you were spending
Filler.

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 10:49:45 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm
I think the point Shaka eventually made is that a rich man can buy his way out of deep shit. That's fundamentally corrupt, isn't it?

That's the British way old bean. May I also congratulate PSG and Man City for also allowing smooth passage onto the next stage,
kavah

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #447 on: Today at 12:39:20 am
The Queen is paying the £12 million according to the TV news and the Telegraph. What a shit show for the Royal family.
FlashingBlade

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #448 on: Today at 06:59:34 am
Tell you who have it easy..the writers of 'The Crown'...most script writers stare at blank screens wondering what to write..this lot just have to pick up a newspaper
Babel Time

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #449 on: Today at 07:55:21 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:39:20 am
The Queen is paying the £12 million according to the TV news and the Telegraph. What a shit show for the Royal family.

I'd imagine the royal family was pushing for a settlement, just to be done with this.

There were stories about a month ago of Andrew trying to sell his Verbier chalet to cover legal costs. Might be intended to cover any settlement.
moondog

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #450 on: Today at 08:21:34 am
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 07:55:21 am
I'd imagine the royal family was pushing for a settlement, just to be done with this.

There were stories about a month ago of Andrew trying to sell his Verbier chalet to cover legal costs. Might be intended to cover any settlement.


Just said on BBC news that he sold it for 18m (was valued at 25m) to raise funds quickly, he stands to net 10m+ from the sale , so swapped his chalet for the court case.
BarryCrocker

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #451 on: Today at 08:28:56 am
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:21:34 am

Just said on BBC news that he sold it for 18m (was valued at 25m) to raise funds quickly, he stands to net 10m+ from the sale , so swapped his chalet for the court case.

Moved out of the chalet to avoid the jailhouse.
No666

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #452 on: Today at 08:39:27 am
He owed money on the chalet and only half-owned it, so probably covers his legal bills and maybe a portion of the settlement. The Queen is using her vastly increased Duchy of Lancaster revenue to pay the rest, rumoured to be £12m. She doesn't pay any tax, of course, so can well afford to do that. And we will be celebrating our position as her subjects this year. Anyone grown a forelock?
Rumours that half is going to Virginia Guiffre's charity and, after settling legal bills, half to herself. Andrew's de-facto wife owned, of course, the other half of the chalet, so even after paying off the debt they owed on it, the family will doubtless be a few million better off.
BarryCrocker

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #453 on: Today at 09:00:05 am
From Australia's greatest satirical news/instagram site.

Quote
Australian Republic Movement Not Really Capitalising On The Whole Royals Are Rock Spiders Thing

The Australian Republic Movement have today continued to play nice, despite having a slam dunk sitting right in front of them.

The Queens once-favourite son, Prince Andrew has settled a civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre.

This comes after decades of having her story dismissed by the worlds media and political class, who would prefer to live in a world where their beloved Royal Family doesnt aid and protect a rock spider prince that flies around the world in private jets with the sole aim of sexually abusing children.

Ms Giuffre had been suing the Duke of York, claiming he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17.

However, a letter filed to the US district court on Tuesday said the duke had agreed to an out-of-court settlement, and he would pay an undisclosed sum to Ms Giuffre.

For whatever reason, this particular incident of child molestation appears to be the only fall-out from that major international pedo ring that first made headlines around the time that billionaire socialite Jeffrey Epstein magically hung himself without a rope in an NYC jail cell after he had been detained on child trafficking charges.

Ms Giuffre, now 38, claimed the duke, 61, sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17 at Ghislaine Maxwells home in London, in Jeffrey Epsteins mansion in New York and on Jeffrey Epsteins private island in the US Virgin Islands.

This hammers another nail in the coffin for the entire British Royal Family, an outdated monarchy of inbred dole-bludgers that have been on the nose ever since they murdered our darling Princess Diana for refusing to pretend her husband didnt cheat on her.

Australia joins a long list of Commonwealth countries who think that this whole thing is a bit how ya going, and would like to bail out of this ship.

With the future Kings brother in court over very credible pedophilia allegations, it seems like the days of having these drunken aristocrats on our coins might be over as soon as Lizzy croaks.

The Australian Republic Movement, however, have chosen to not play dirty by highlighting the royal familys history of rock spiderness  and are instead putting out a press release that focuses on the thrilling subject of constitutional reforms.

https://www.betootaadvocate.com/breaking-news/australian-republic-movement-not-really-capitalising-on-the-whole-royals-are-rock-spiders-thing/
AndyMuller

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #454 on: Today at 09:25:16 am
Fuck the Royals.
spen71

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #455 on: Today at 10:18:52 am
lobsterboy

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #456 on: Today at 10:29:57 am
lobsterboy

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #457 on: Today at 10:32:28 am
So there's a magic money tree for royal pedos then.
El Lobo

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #458 on: Today at 10:35:14 am
Whats the RAWK line on being able to call him a nonce now?
lobsterboy

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #459 on: Today at 10:36:33 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:01:55 pm
Sorry. I'm with Classycara on this.

Seconded. She decided on whatever she thought was in her best interests. As is her right.
People seem to forget she is a victim here. She was trafficked as a vulnerable teenager and abused by some  very powerful men. It was always going to be settled.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #460 on: Today at 11:32:12 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:25:16 am
Fuck the Royals.

Inappropriate noun - more Destroy. And then the entire establishment.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #461 on: Today at 11:33:40 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:25:16 am
Fuck the Royals.


Would make a change from them fucking us
killer-heels

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #462 on: Today at 11:35:39 am
Im definitely knocking over a table full of cup cakes when my street has a street party for that wasters jubilee.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #463 on: Today at 11:36:43 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:35:14 am
Whats the RAWK line on being able to call him a nonce now?


I don't know whether I didn't post it and have lost it, or whether it was deleted, but I deffo typed out a post that included calling him such - because him paying a settlement surely now makes it reasonable to assume his guilt (and he'd find it impossible to successfully sue anyone who accused him as such)

Regardless, I'm with Clinton Baptiste on this one.

KurtVerbose

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #464 on: Today at 11:37:13 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:31:56 pm
Is that a thing? I mean, can such NDA clauses be enforced? If so, that seems very wrong to me.

She has to abide by the NDA in public but nothing can stop her talking to law enforcement or testifying in a court of law.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #465 on: Today at 11:42:21 am
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:37:13 am
She has to abide by the NDA in public but nothing can stop her talking to law enforcement or testifying in a court of law.
Thanks. The statement, as phrased, about the NDA preventing her from testifying in other law suits made little sense to me.
vblfc

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #466 on: Today at 11:44:10 am
Good on her for taking this on.
This result essentially pays her and her charity  instead of loads of lawyers fees.
Hopefully she finds peace and avoids other nasty rich men who she likely knows a lot about
Anyone who thinks Andrew bought that chalet with his own hard earned money is fooling themselvez. lt was paid for by the peasants taxes.
He has admitted guilt. He is guilty, the sweaty creep. This is his legacy.
vblfc

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #467 on: Today at 11:48:34 am
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:35:39 am
Im definitely knocking over a table full of cup cakes when my street has a street party for that wasters jubilee.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #468 on: Today at 11:53:59 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:35:39 am
Im definitely knocking over a table full of cup cakes when my street has a street party for that wasters jubilee.

I can only admire this type of behaviour  :wellin
