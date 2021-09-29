He owed money on the chalet and only half-owned it, so probably covers his legal bills and maybe a portion of the settlement. The Queen is using her vastly increased Duchy of Lancaster revenue to pay the rest, rumoured to be £12m. She doesn't pay any tax, of course, so can well afford to do that. And we will be celebrating our position as her subjects this year. Anyone grown a forelock?

Rumours that half is going to Virginia Guiffre's charity and, after settling legal bills, half to herself. Andrew's de-facto wife owned, of course, the other half of the chalet, so even after paying off the debt they owed on it, the family will doubtless be a few million better off.