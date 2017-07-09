« previous next »
Author Topic: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI

Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #400 on: January 25, 2022, 03:32:01 pm
I think I found this on RAWK at the time. ;D





fintanmar

  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #401 on: Today at 04:23:11 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-60393843

Paid his way out of it then
Joff

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #402 on: Today at 04:26:56 pm
Oh shock.
Disappointing the victim accepted the money, but that's her business I guess.


Dench57

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #403 on: Today at 04:27:58 pm
fuck's sake



ShakaHislop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #404 on: Today at 04:29:01 pm
Quote from: fintanmar on Today at 04:23:11 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-60393843

Paid his way out of it then

Neither side comes out of this looking good.
fintanmar

  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #405 on: Today at 04:31:31 pm
Quote from: Joff on Today at 04:26:56 pm
Oh shock.
Disappointing the victim accepted the money, but that's her business I guess.

I'm sure it was made clear to her how difficult her life could be made if she took this all the way to court

Maybe taking the money was the wisest thing to do.......
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #406 on: Today at 04:32:05 pm
Tax payer footing the bill then
ShakaHislop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #407 on: Today at 04:36:03 pm
Quote from: fintanmar on Today at 04:31:31 pm
I'm sure it was made clear to her how difficult her life could be made if she took this all the way to court

Maybe taking the money was the wisest thing to do.......

I don't see how she could have received any more media attention/scrutiny than she has already over the past few years.
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #408 on: Today at 04:36:33 pm
Quote from: fintanmar on Today at 04:31:31 pm
I'm sure it was made clear to her how difficult her life could be made if she took this all the way to court

Maybe taking the money was the wisest thing to do.......

Exactly this.

Be millions of pounds too.


Henry Gale

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #409 on: Today at 04:46:44 pm
Shock horror!! So much for her wanting justice for what happened to her and for him to have his day in court!
Machae

  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #410 on: Today at 04:48:13 pm
She was paid off last time, she is being paid off now. It was rather all predictable
jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #411 on: Today at 05:02:39 pm
I wonder how much she'll get from the Yank usual suspects?


Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #412 on: Today at 05:05:24 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 04:29:01 pm
Neither side comes out of this looking good.
Fucking hell.. what am I reading here?!
jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #413 on: Today at 05:06:00 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 04:36:03 pm
I don't see how she could have received any more media attention/scrutiny than she has already over the past few years.
Now that she's been verified, her story is worth a billion.


ShakaHislop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #414 on: Today at 05:06:42 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:05:24 pm
Fucking hell.. what am I reading here?!

Just make your point without the attention-seeking indignation.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #415 on: Today at 05:07:57 pm
Phew, cleared his name, what a relief for him.

Can he get back in with all his hard work now then?
Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #416 on: Today at 05:14:35 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:06:42 pm
Just make your point without the attention-seeking indignation.

Ok then. Figured maybe you had some nuance that didn't come through, so asked you for it. But it seems not, seeing your follow ups.

One side is an alleged rapist. The other side is someone he allegedly raped. And your rapid response 'both sides-ed' them.

Your post, and some of the other rapid commentary from others, is a contributing factor to why it's so difficult for survivors of abuse to come forwards
Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #417 on: Today at 05:24:05 pm
Bet you Brits are delighted to see your hard-earned tax being paid for this.




Joff

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #418 on: Today at 05:24:13 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:14:35 pm
Ok then. Figured maybe you had some nuance that didn't come through, so asked you for it. But it seems not, seeing your follow ups.

One side is an alleged rapist. The other side is someone he allegedly raped. And your rapid response 'both sides-ed' them.

Your post, and some of the other rapid commentary from others, is a contributing factor to why it's so difficult for survivors of abuse to come forwards

For the sake of other future victims, I wanted her to pursue him in court, but the money will do some good for current victims I guess.

With conviction rates at (I think) 3% I can see why she did what she did, especially as the defendent was a fucking royal. Probably slash those odd another 10th.

I just hoped beyond hope he was going to get his justice.
All he has got is the equivalent of me getting a parking fine.


So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #419 on: Today at 05:27:10 pm
Quote from: Joff on Today at 05:24:13 pm
For the sake of other future victims, I wanted her to pursue him in court, but the money will do some good for current victims I guess.

With conviction rates at (I think) 3% I can see why she did what she did, especially as the defendent was a fucking royal. Probably slash those odd another 10th.

I just hoped beyond hope he was going to get his justice.
All he has got is the equivalent of me getting a parking fine.

It was a civil case in America so there would have been no conviction and jail. He would have had to pay damages.

It'll be interesting to hear what Maxwell thinks about one of her 'contacts' just paying legal bills and a contribution to charity.
Joff

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #420 on: Today at 05:29:34 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:27:10 pm
It was a civil case in America so there would have been no conviction and jail. He would have had to pay damages.

It'll be interesting to hear what Maxwell thinks about one of her 'contacts' just paying legal bills and a contribution to charity.

Oh right, thankyou. As usual I'm uninformed 😆

