Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 am
I think he should stay a Duke, just not of York (where I'm originally from).

Here's a more suitable location he could be Duke of: -

https://goo.gl/maps/nda5Zd8WCxFMWR5Q7
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 12:25:30 pm »
Was watching BBC news at noon and they just started to chat about him and low & behold had Breaking News so had to show the Wales Covid Update live. Very subtle BBC.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 12:29:43 pm »
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 01:38:26 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 12, 2022, 10:19:43 pm
Technically she probably wont be. The money will be siphoned of us somehow. We likely paid for all his sex tourism after all, no surprise they will expect us to fund this.
whats the point of having loyal subjects if you cant rinse them.

Sex tourism as in U.K. Trade Envoy on official trips? Along with Golf Tourism as he was able to use the old queens flight helicopter to get from his private house backing on to Wentworth, to any course that would have him.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 01:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:02:27 am
I know that and so do the Royals. That's why the money will be massive. The kind of money you could do a lot of good with.

They will have to pay out if she wins regardless. Usually such offers spare a victim from having to relive their experience. In this scenario, however, there's only one person anxious to avoid explaining themselves here.

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 02:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:44:16 am
She's loaded, so not interested in the money.  She wants her day in court!

Money is always a factor. And when you have a Royal against the wall the payout is going to be insane. No doubt her lawyers/advisors would have been reminding her of this all along.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 02:24:31 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 01:38:26 pm
Sex tourism as in U.K. Trade Envoy on official trips? Along with Golf Tourism as he was able to use the old queens flight helicopter to get from his private house backing on to Wentworth, to any course that would have him.

The only Wentworth he belongs in is the Australian one.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 03:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 02:23:02 pm
Money is always a factor. And when you have a Royal against the wall the payout is going to be insane. No doubt her lawyers/advisors would have been reminding her of this all along.

Of course it will be.

It has me thinking about the ~#metoo movement.  The movement has only really brought justice to the rich and the wealthy - what about all the rest??
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 04:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:11:12 pm
Of course it will be.

It has me thinking about the ~#metoo movement.  The movement has only really brought justice to the rich and the wealthy - what about all the rest??

That's an excellent point.

There are plenty of other abuse victims, particularly those in the care system, who may have seen their abusers imprisoned but whose lives are still poverty stricken.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 05:34:14 pm »
How do civil cases work?  Does he get found guilty/Not guilty ? If so what punishment could he face
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 05:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:34:14 pm
How do civil cases work?  Does he get found guilty/Not guilty ? If so what punishment could he face
Different balance of evidence is different.

Beyond reasonable doubt in a criminal trial, most likely outcome in a civil case I suspect.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 06:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:34:14 pm
If so what punishment could he face

She'll get awarded a settlement that he'll have to pay and pay her legal fees.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 07:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:34:14 pm
How do civil cases work?  Does he get found guilty/Not guilty ? If so what punishment could he face

In Uk its on balance of probability - I think USA is the same.  In other words "it was more likely than not" that what was alleged happened, as opposed to "beyond reasonable doubt" required in a Criminal Trial.  As it's  not a criminal trial, if found liable, then damages will be paid.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 07:28:54 pm »
Thank you for the answers  :wave
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 07:34:49 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 01:38:26 pm
Sex tourism as in U.K. Trade Envoy on official trips? Along with Golf Tourism as he was able to use the old queens flight helicopter to get from his private house backing on to Wentworth, to any course that would have him.

Said it ages ago on here.

I have a very good friend who's word I trust implicitly, and who was the MD of the European arm of a very large and successful UK company.

Andrew went over as a "Trade Envoy" to help publicize their successful expansion into a new country.

The entitled twat was arrogant, ignorant, obnoxious, disinterested and surly from minute one.

His only interest was in the "extra curricular" activities that were arranged as a condition of his visit.

My friend is a very intelligent, fair minded and level headed chap. He absolutely hates this c*nt with a passion.

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 07:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 07:03:30 pm
In Uk its on balance of probability - I think USA is the same.  In other words "it was more likely than not" that what was alleged happened, as opposed to "beyond reasonable doubt" required in a Criminal Trial.  As it's  not a criminal trial, if found liable, then damages will be paid.

I imagine that if criminal charges were ever brought in the future, losing this case would not be a good look, even though the requirements are quite different.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 07:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:51:19 pm
I imagine that if criminal charges were ever brought in the future, losing this case would not be a good look, even though the requirements are quite different.
There will apparently be lots of new 'sealed' evidence being revealed soon which I assume could reignite a criminal case. Would I be correct in that assumption if relevant information surfaces?
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:59:06 pm
There will apparently be lots of new 'sealed' evidence being revealed soon which I assume could reignite a criminal case. Would I be correct in that assumption if relevant information surfaces?

No idea. The Met wont even look into frigging Covid parties after Boris has admitted them, so putting a prince on trial for being a nonce is anybody's guess. America is even less predictable.
Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
Reply #378 on: Today at 03:23:31 am
« Reply #378 on: Today at 03:23:31 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 07:34:49 pm
Said it ages ago on here.

I have a very good friend who's word I trust implicitly, and who was the MD of the European arm of a very large and successful UK company.

Andrew went over as a "Trade Envoy" to help publicize their successful expansion into a new country.

The entitled twat was arrogant, ignorant, obnoxious, disinterested and surly from minute one.

His only interest was in the "extra curricular" activities that were arranged as a condition of his visit.

My friend is a very intelligent, fair minded and level headed chap. He absolutely hates this c*nt with a passion.



Something pretty similar came out in Wikileakss. Some American diplomat in a leaked cable found him something along the lines of unintelligent, arrogant and hard to like.

Edit. Found it.

http://content.time.com/time/specials/packages/article/0,28804,2034088_2034097_2033625,00.html
