Sex tourism as in U.K. Trade Envoy on official trips? Along with Golf Tourism as he was able to use the old queens flight helicopter to get from his private house backing on to Wentworth, to any course that would have him.



Said it ages ago on here.I have a very good friend who's word I trust implicitly, and who was the MD of the European arm of a very large and successful UK company.Andrew went over as a "Trade Envoy" to help publicize their successful expansion into a new country.The entitled twat was arrogant, ignorant, obnoxious, disinterested and surly from minute one.His only interest was in the "extra curricular" activities that were arranged as a condition of his visit.My friend is a very intelligent, fair minded and level headed chap. He absolutely hates this c*nt with a passion.