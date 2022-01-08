« previous next »
Author Topic: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI  (Read 22804 times)

Offline John C

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #320 on: January 8, 2022, 07:14:20 pm »
When is the ruling about the civil case due?
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #321 on: January 9, 2022, 12:11:51 am »
Quote from: No666 on January  8, 2022, 02:49:17 pm
Related to this, Telegraph telling us Queen's will chip in to fund any settlement made, which is as good a demonstration of why we should have a republic as she could devise:

Quote
The Queen would be asked to help fund any potential settlement the Duke of York pays his accuser, The Telegraph understands.

The option to pay off Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused the Duke of sexually abusing her when she was 17, has not been ruled out by his legal team as it faces the prospect of an exposing and potentially damaging trial.

The monarch has been funding the Dukes spiralling legal fees since he first appointed a solicitor last February, shortly after the disastrous Newsnight interview in which he failed to show any regret over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The funds are sourced from the annual income from her private Duchy of Lancaster estate, which recently increased by £1.5 million to more than £23 million.

For his part, the Duke is selling the Verbier ski chalet he bought with the Duchess of York, his ex-wife, in 2014 as a family investment with a mortgage and private funding from the Queen.

The couple put the property on the market when they were sued by its previous owner, French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre, who alleged that they owed her £6.7 million from the £16.6 million sale.

Ms de Rouvre, the former wife of Cyril Bourlon de Rouvre, the former French politician and Formula One tycoon, launched legal action in Switzerland in 2020 after they missed a deadline for a payment.

However, Ms de Rouvre has now dropped her lawsuit and is thought to have been paid the outstanding debt, although it is unclear how the Duke and Duchess sourced the funds.

It means that when the sale eventually goes through and other debts are paid, they will have a small profit to put towards a potential settlement which would be billed as a means of protecting the Royal family from further reputational damage.

...
It came as a former school friend of Ms Giuffre, who gave evidence at Ghislaine Maxwells trial, recalled Ms Giuffre telling her of a night with the prince in the first contemporaneous account of the meeting.

Carolyn Andriano told the Daily Mail that Ms Giuffre, then Miss Roberts, texted her from London in March 2001 to say she was going for dinner with Prince Andrew, Maxwell and Epstein.

Ms Andriano, who waived her anonymity for the interview, said: I asked her if shed been to the palace. And she said 'I got to sleep with him'. I said 'What? Youre f****** with me' and she said 'no, I got to sleep with him'. She didnt seem upset about it. She thought it was pretty cool.

Debate over possible settlement rages on

The Duke has so far indicated that he wants to fight the allegations and clear his name.

However, if he does opt to offer Ms Giuffre a payoff, which is likely to exceed £5 million, the Queen would be asked to contribute, alongside his own input, The Telegraph understands.

However, any potential deal would include a no admission of fault or liability clause as well as a non-disclosure agreement, preventing either party from discussing the settlement or the case in public, sources suggest.

The settlement issue has gathered traction in recent days as the Duke awaits a critical ruling from Judge Lewis Kaplan on his motion to have the civil case dismissed.

...
The next stage would be an intrusive discovery and deposition process, in which the Duke is interviewed under oath by Ms Giuffres lawyers.

He will also be asked to hand over correspondence, phone logs, emails and diaries and those closest to him could be asked to testify.

While a settlement would stop the case from progressing further, it would have to involve Ms Giuffres co-operation.

However, both she and her legal team are understood to be determined to push towards a trial in the interests of seeking justice.

Ms Giuffre has made clear that she wants to send a message that anyone accused of preying on young girls will face the full force of the law.

Taking money from the Duke, who she claims sexually abused her on three separate occasions, would not advance that message and could also trigger a public backlash.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the monarchs involvement.


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/royal-family/2022/01/07/queen-would-asked-help-pay-prince-andrews-accuser-sex-abuse/

Sorry if that was to happen, we should be at the gates tearing the entire house down.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 02:24:17 pm »
Judge decides he will face civil sex case!
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 02:52:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:24:17 pm
Judge decides he will face civil sex case!

Certainly not the best of days for a few spoilt, privileged, entitled and arrogant twats is it?
Guessing the tax payer will now be funding his defence and settlement, via mater of course.
Offline 12C

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 03:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:24:17 pm
Judge decides he will face civil sex case!
Claiming not to be a nonce because the agreement your nonce mate made with one of of his victims not to disclose you as a nonce therefore made you exempt from any prosecution as a nonce is not the brightest way to defend the case.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 05:35:07 pm »
He seems to be, at the very least, as dim as he looks. He does try very very hard not to look dim, but only ever succeeds in making himself look dimmer.
Offline jambutty

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 06:30:03 pm »
I'd like to see 90% of her settlement go to the rehab center/girls charity of her choice.
Online rushyman

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 06:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:35:07 pm
He seems to be, at the very least, as dim as he looks. He does try very very hard not to look dim, but only ever succeeds in making himself look dimmer.

The only one of those siblings that doesnt look like a goldfish at feeding time is Anne

The shite hes chatted has been hilarious

Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 06:30:03 pm
I'd like to see 90% of her settlement go to the rehab center/girls charity of her choice.

Itll be so very disappointing if she takes the pay off.

But she will, and the charity you speak of will be her bank account
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 07:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:35:07 pm
He seems to be, at the very least, as dim as he looks. He does try very very hard not to look dim, but only ever succeeds in making himself look dimmer.

He is an extraordinary individual and his only crime was a tendency to be too..honourable?

His awful mother is opening the gilded cheque book for her tax payers account as we speak, her subjects can all pay to make it go away.
Then they'll cheer her (and probably him) at her fucking jubilee like the dumb twats they are, even though she is rinsing them for that as well.
I'm saving my champagne and cake recipe for when she carks it.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 07:09:12 pm »
Sadly, it will be very difficult to turn down the kind of money that will be waved in her face.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 07:12:44 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 06:30:03 pm
I'd like to see 90% of her settlement go to the rehab center/girls charity of her choice.

I actually think she deserves to be compensated.  This girl was taken advantage of by powerful people, nobody knows how its shaped her life.  Giving some to charity would obviously be a nice gesture but she deserves financial recompense for the stuff shes had to go through.  If she decided to keep the bulk of any payment Id think fair play.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 07:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:12:44 pm
I actually think she deserves to be compensated.  This girl was taken advantage of by powerful people, nobody knows how its shaped her life.  Giving some to charity would obviously be a nice gesture but she deserves financial recompense for the stuff shes had to go through.  If she decided to keep the bulk of any payment Id think fair play.
Strongly agree. She'll probably have the mother of all breakdowns after this is all over. I hope she comes out even stronger.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 07:26:59 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 07:08:26 pm
He is an extraordinary individual and his only crime was a tendency to be too..honourable?

His awful mother is opening the gilded cheque book for her tax payers account as we speak, her subjects can all pay to make it go away.
Then they'll cheer her (and probably him) at her fucking jubilee like the dumb twats they are, even though she is rinsing them for that as well.
I'm saving my champagne and cake recipe for when she carks it.


yep.  Cant believe shes getting away with it
Offline No666

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm »
Someone at the Palace has now told the tabloids Mum is not funding the legal fees. This is in contradiction to The Telegraph's sources (which are more likely to be right) and is an indication that the Palace has realised it's not a good look to fund a nonce and they need to lie about it to ensure the masses bake a cake to celebrate her privilege this summer.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 10:19:43 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm
Someone at the Palace has now told the tabloids Mum is not funding the legal fees. This is in contradiction to The Telegraph's sources (which are more likely to be right) and is an indication that the Palace has realised it's not a good look to fund a nonce and they need to lie about it to ensure the masses bake a cake to celebrate her privilege this summer.

Technically she probably wont be. The money will be siphoned of us somehow. We likely paid for all his sex tourism after all, no surprise they will expect us to fund this.
whats the point of having loyal subjects if you cant rinse them.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #335 on: Today at 06:48:53 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:19:43 pm
Technically she probably wont be. The money will be siphoned of us somehow. We likely paid for all his sex tourism after all, no surprise they will expect us to fund this.
whats the point of having loyal subjects if you cant rinse them.
Trace the money back to whoever earned it and it can only be us.
Online Jshooters

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #336 on: Today at 07:38:01 am »
From Popbitch a while back:

Quote
   Prince Philip's media nickname "Phil The Greek" wasn't just confined to the press. For a while, "The Greek" was also the secret code name by which his police protection officers referred to him.

Less interesting: the Queen's code name was "Purple One".

More interesting: Prince Andrew's was "The c*nt".

 

Offline killer-heels

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #337 on: Today at 08:13:56 am »
Hopefully this overshadows the jubilee celebrations and more importantly justice is done.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #338 on: Today at 09:32:07 am »
I can only imagine the state of a 7 hour interview with the royal bellend and the FBI after the 45 minutes with the BBC.
I do hope the tapes get released.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #339 on: Today at 09:42:52 am »
As the son of a Greek will the Tories remove his passport?
Online KurtVerbose

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #340 on: Today at 10:15:38 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:12:44 pm
I actually think she deserves to be compensated.  This girl was taken advantage of by powerful people, nobody knows how its shaped her life.  Giving some to charity would obviously be a nice gesture but she deserves financial recompense for the stuff shes had to go through.  If she decided to keep the bulk of any payment Id think fair play.

Not just what she went through in terms of the abuse, but also the pluck she's had to show to fight this thing so far. I think she deserves a knighthood.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #341 on: Today at 05:22:11 pm »
Lost his HRH title.

I didn't think he'd lose that until his mum snuffed it. (Charles/William was always going to cut him loose the second she's gone)
Online cdav

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #342 on: Today at 05:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:22:11 pm
Lost his HRH title.

I didn't think he'd lose that until his mum snuffed it. (Charles/William was always going to cut him loose the second she's gone)

The firm always comes first, shows how damaging they think this could be
Offline Wilmo

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #343 on: Today at 05:46:44 pm »
Didn't expect that to be honest. He's completely fucked.

Good.
Online Babel Time

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #344 on: Today at 05:53:53 pm »
Gotta protect the "franchise"
Online Nick110581

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #345 on: Today at 05:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:22:11 pm
Lost his HRH title.

I didn't think he'd lose that until his mum snuffed it. (Charles/William was always going to cut him loose the second she's gone)

Must be to do with Jubilee.
Offline No666

Re: Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI
« Reply #346 on: Today at 06:06:52 pm »
He hasn't lost it - he just won't 'use' it. They're throwing the wagons around his mum so we can all celebrate being subjects not citizens.
