He seems to be, at the very least, as dim as he looks. He does try very very hard not to look dim, but only ever succeeds in making himself look dimmer.



He is an extraordinary individual and his only crime was a tendency to be too..honourable?His awful mother is opening the gilded cheque book for her tax payers account as we speak, her subjects can all pay to make it go away.Then they'll cheer her (and probably him) at her fucking jubilee like the dumb twats they are, even though she is rinsing them for that as well.I'm saving my champagne and cake recipe for when she carks it.